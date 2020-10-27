 

Black Friday Made Easy BJ’s Wholesale Club Reveals Incredible Deals on the Season’s Must-Have Items with Even More Ways to Shop

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020   

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today revealed its Black Friday deals with savings starting earlier than ever on a wide range of items, including tech, TVs, toys, major appliances, kitchen appliances, home essentials and more. BJ’s is also making Black Friday even easier for its members this year with more ways to shop, including free, contactless curbside pickup.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005381/en/

BJ’s Wholesale Club revealed its Black Friday deals on Oct. 27, 2020 with savings starting earlier than ever on a wide range of items, including the Sealy Posturepedic Cedar Lane King Mattress. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve made it easier than ever to save money and time at BJ’s this Black Friday. We’re offering earlier deals on the season’s must-have items and convenient shopping options like BJs.com, curbside pickup and pick up in-club,” said Molly Cox, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “With unbeatable savings on hundreds of items, members can check off their holiday list in an easy one-stop shop, whether they choose to shop on BJs.com or in-club.”

BJ’s members can enjoy the treasure hunt experience this season whether they shop in-club or from their couch. Members can visit BJs.com/HolidayShop and check back for new and extended offers, an expanded product selection and limited-time savings throughout the holiday season, while supplies last.

BJ’s announced that its Black Friday deals will start earlier than ever this year, so that members can stock up on savings:

  • Early Bird Savings: available Nov. 5 – Nov. 30, 2020 while supplies last
  • Black Friday Savings: available Nov. 20 – Nov. 30, 2020 while supplies last
  • 5-Day Deals: available Nov. 26 – Nov. 30, 2020 while supplies last

Members will sleep easy this holiday season with unbeatable savings on mattresses, furniture and more. Plus, My BJ’s Perks Mastercard Credit Card holders earn up to 10% cash back1 when they use their card on tires, mattresses and furniture at BJ’s from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30, 2020.

