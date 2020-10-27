Sensata Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Operating results for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue:

Revenue was $788.3 million, a decrease of $61.4 million, or 7.2%, compared to $849.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue declined 7.5% from the third quarter of 2019 on an organic basis, which excludes a 0.3% increase from foreign currency exchange rates versus the prior year period.

Revenue increased 36.7% from the second quarter of 2020 on a reported basis.

Operating income:

Operating income was $126.8 million (16.1% of revenue), a decrease of $19.3 million, or 13.2%, compared to operating income of $146.1 million (17.2% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $128.7 million compared to an operating loss of ($1.9) million ((0.3)% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted operating income was $154.8 million (19.6% of revenue), a decrease of $44.7 million, or 22.4%, compared to adjusted operating income of $199.5 million (23.5% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income increased $79.8 million, or 106.5%, compared to adjusted operating income of $75.0 million (13.0% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.49, an increase of 11.4% compared to earnings per share of $0.44 in the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $0.76 compared to a loss per share of ($0.27) in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.66, a decrease of 26.7% compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.90 in the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of 266.7% compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.18 in the second quarter of 2020.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates increased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $0.07 in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period.

"The rapid rebound of our business this quarter is a testament to the flexibility of Sensata's business model and the resiliency of our supply chain," said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. "This sequential improvement demonstrates the healthy long-term prospects for Sensata both in our core sensing operations as well as in the emerging Megatrends of Electrification and Smart & Connected.

Key highlights of the first nine months of 2020 include:

End market outgrowth of 610 bps in our Automotive business and 840 bps in our Heavy Vehicle Off Road business;

New business awards of over $320 million, including $140 million in Electrification, a key growth area for Sensata; and

First commercial agreement from a heavy vehicle fleet manager for Sensata's Smart & Connected offering on a recurring revenue model, as this unique value proposition moves from trials to commercialization."

Operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $2,139.1 million, a decrease of $464.9 million, or 17.9%, compared to $2,603.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Revenue declined 17.4% from the nine months ended September 30, 2019 on an organic basis, which excludes a (0.5)% decrease from foreign currency exchange rates versus the prior year period.

Operating income:

Operating income was $183.6 million (8.6% of revenue), a decrease of $252.6 million, or 57.9%, compared to operating income of $436.2 million (16.8% of revenue) in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted operating income was $366.5 million (17.1% of revenue), a decrease of $226.7 million, or 38.2%, compared to adjusted operating income of $593.2 million (22.8% of revenue) in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.27, a decrease of 80.9% compared to earnings per share of $1.41 in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted earnings per share was $1.36, a decrease of 49.1% compared to adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates increased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $0.09 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the prior year period.

Sensata generated $293.3 million of operating cash flow in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $433.5 million in the prior year period. The Company's free cash flow totaled $213.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $310.3 million in the prior year period.

Segment Performance*

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, $ in 000s 2020 2019 2020 2019 Performance Sensing Revenue $ 580,936 $ 628,593 $ 1,534,832 $ 1,913,137 Operating income 151,626 170,240 347,428 498,982 % of Performance Sensing revenue 26.1 % 27.1 % 22.6 % 26.1 % Sensing Solutions Revenue $ 207,377 $ 221,122 $ 604,255 $ 690,803 Operating income 58,229 71,570 170,545 224,826 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 28.1 % 32.4 % 28.2 % 32.5 %

Guidance

“I am very pleased with Sensata’s ability to quickly adjust to the market upswing and deliver for our customers as they increased production during the third quarter,” said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. "This enabled us to deliver higher sequential revenue growth than we had anticipated earlier in the quarter. We see a continuation of this positive trend for the remainder of the year. For the fourth quarter, we expect revenue in the range of $810 to $850 million and adjusted EPS of $0.64 to $0.72."

"We have undertaken a number of steps to better align our operational costs with demand levels," continued Mr. Vasington. "We expect these actions will result in cost savings of approximately $60 to $65 million in 2021. During the third quarter we achieved $7 million in savings as expected, and during the fourth quarter we expect approximately $11 to $12 million in savings from these actions."

$ in millions, except EPS Q4-20 Guidance Q4-19 Y/Y Change Revenue $810 - $850 $846.7 (4%) - 0% organic growth (5%) - (1%) Adjusted Operating Income $160 - $176 $192.5 (17%) - (9%) Adjusted Net Income $100 - $114 $141.7 (29%) - (20%) Adjusted EPS $0.64 - $0.72 $0.89 (28%) - (19%)

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 788,313 $ 849,715 $ 2,139,087 $ 2,603,940 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 530,255 554,910 1,509,104 1,710,951 Research and development 33,423 38,189 98,115 109,970 Selling, general and administrative 75,747 68,158 217,698 210,733 Amortization of intangible assets 32,562 35,905 98,397 108,079 Restructuring and other charges, net (10,519) 6,421 32,197 28,040 Total operating costs and expenses 661,468 703,583 1,955,511 2,167,773 Operating income 126,845 146,132 183,576 436,167 Interest expense, net (44,129) (39,556) (124,340) (118,417) Other, net 9,194 (7,560) (1,511) (7,925) Income before taxes 91,910 99,016 57,725 309,825 Provision for income taxes 15,181 28,341 15,106 80,649 Net income $ 76,729 $ 70,675 $ 42,619 $ 229,176 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.27 $ 1.42 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.27 $ 1.41 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 157,220 160,458 157,335 161,774 Diluted 157,979 161,308 157,990 162,769

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,610,191 $ 774,119 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 565,184 557,874 Inventories 438,188 506,678 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,316 126,981 Total current assets 2,713,879 1,965,652 Property, plant and equipment, net 807,092 830,998 Goodwill 3,117,569 3,093,598 Other intangible assets, net 715,797 770,904 Deferred income tax assets 29,714 21,150 Other assets 175,443 152,217 Total assets $ 7,559,494 $ 6,834,519 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations $ 7,049 $ 6,918 Accounts payable 319,424 376,968 Income taxes payable 11,428 35,234 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 288,514 215,626 Total current liabilities 626,415 634,746 Deferred income tax liabilities 241,554 251,033 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 31,090 36,100 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 28,360 28,810 Long-term debt, net 3,963,076 3,219,885 Other long-term liabilities 94,355 90,190 Total liabilities 4,984,850 4,260,764 Total shareholders’ equity 2,574,644 2,573,755 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,559,494 $ 6,834,519

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 42,619 $ 229,176 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 94,216 84,354 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,026 5,573 Share-based compensation 14,212 15,188 Amortization of intangible assets 98,397 108,079 Deferred income taxes (11,600) 20,313 Loss on litigation judgment — — Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and other 5,876 23,545 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 44,592 (57,065) Net cash provided by operating activities 293,338 433,527 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (64,452) (32,315) Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (79,939) (123,206) Investments in debt and equity securities (24,794) (9,950) Other 10,717 4,947 Net cash used in investing activities (158,468) (160,524) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares 2,237 10,309 Payments of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (2,335) (6,953) Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,150,000 450,000 Payments on debt (406,568) (461,190) Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (35,175) (265,846) Payments of debt and equity issuance costs (6,957) (7,770) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 701,202 (281,450) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 836,072 (8,447) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 774,119 729,833 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,610,191 $ 721,386

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)

(percent of total revenue) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Performance Sensing 73.7 % 74.0 % 71.8 % 73.5 % Sensing Solutions 26.3 % 26.0 % 28.2 % 26.5 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(percent of total revenue) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Americas 41.4 % 44.1 % 40.1 % 43.4 % Europe 26.8 % 27.1 % 26.6 % 28.5 % Asia/Rest of World 31.8 % 28.8 % 33.3 % 28.1 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(percent of total revenue) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Automotive* 58.9 % 59.4 % 56.3 % 58.3 % Heavy vehicle and off-road 15.8 % 15.9 % 16.6 % 16.5 % Appliance and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning 6.0 % 5.9 % 6.4 % 6.0 % Industrial 11.1 % 9.9 % 11.5 % 10.5 % Aerospace 4.0 % 4.9 % 4.7 % 5.0 % All other 4.2 % 4.0 % 4.5 % 3.7 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

* Includes amounts reflected in the Sensing Solutions segment as follows: $7.8 million and $10.7 million of revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $23.3 million and $32.8 million of revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

End Market Growth (Unaudited)

For the three months ended

September 30, 2020 For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 Reported

Growth Organic

Growth End

Market

Growth Reported

Growth Organic

Growth End

Market

Growth Automotive (7.6 %) (7.9 %) (4.1 %) * (20.5 %) (20.0 %) (24.8 %) * Heavy vehicle and off-road (7.5 %) (7.8 %) (16.4 %) (17.4) % (16.9 %) (25.3 %)

* Excludes Toyota, adjusted for Sensata's geographic mix. Adjustments for inventory in the supply chain, not included here, are (6.7%) and (1.3%) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

The following unaudited tables reconcile Sensata’s GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to sum due to the effect of rounding.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 126,845 16.1 % $ 15,181 $ 76,729 $ 0.49 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other (1) (5,555) (0.7 %) 10,042 4,992 0.03 Financing and other transaction costs 1,842 0.2 % — 1,842 0.01 Step-up depreciation and amortization 31,467 4.0 % — 31,467 0.20 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 212 0.0 % — (5,926) (0.04) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 1,763 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % (7,272) (7,272) (0.05) Total adjustments 27,966 3.5 % 2,770 26,866 0.17 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 154,811 19.6 % $ 12,411 $ 103,595 $ 0.66

(1) Includes an $11.7 million gain recognized upon release of excess accrual following the September 2020 settlement of patent infringement litigation with Wasica. Refer to our third quarter 2020 Form 10-Q for additional information regarding this litigation.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 146,132 17.2 % $ 28,341 $ 70,675 $ 0.44 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 15,557 1.8 % (700) 14,857 0.09 Financing and other transaction costs 3,473 0.4 % — 8,605 0.05 Step-up depreciation and amortization 34,966 4.1 % — 34,966 0.22 Deferred gain on derivative instruments (654) (0.1 %) — (2,440) (0.02) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 1,855 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % 16,040 16,040 0.10 Total adjustments 53,342 6.3 % 15,340 73,883 0.46 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 199,474 23.5 % $ 13,001 $ 144,558 $ 0.90

The following unaudited tables reconcile Sensata’s GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to sum due to the effect of rounding.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 183,576 8.6 % $ 15,106 $ 42,619 $ 0.27 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other (1) 79,041 3.7 % (8,337) 76,778 0.49 Financing and other transaction costs 7,195 0.3 % — 7,195 0.05 Step-up depreciation and amortization 95,635 4.5 % — 95,635 0.61 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 1,021 0.0 % — (4,969) (0.03) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 5,026 0.03 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % (7,803) (7,803) (0.05) Total adjustments 182,892 8.6 % (16,140) 171,862 1.09 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 366,468 17.1 % $ 31,246 $ 214,481 $ 1.36

(1) Includes a $29.6 million loss related to the September 2020 settlement of patent infringement litigation with Wasica and $26.5 million of charges related to the Q2 2020 Global Restructure Program. Refer to our third quarter 2020 Form 10-Q for additional information regarding the litigation and restructuring program.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 436,167 16.8 % $ 80,649 $ 229,176 $ 1.41 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 44,916 1.7 % (1,500) 43,416 0.27 Financing and other transaction costs 8,069 0.3 % — 14,009 0.09 Step-up depreciation and amortization 105,764 4.1 % — 105,764 0.65 Deferred gain on derivative instruments (1,753) (0.1 %) — (4,560) (0.03) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 5,573 0.03 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % 40,839 40,839 0.25 Total adjustments 156,996 6.0 % 39,339 205,041 1.26 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 593,163 22.8 % $ 41,310 $ 434,217 $ 2.67

The following unaudited table identifies where in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations the adjustments to reconcile operating income and net income to adjusted operating income and adjusted net income were recorded for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

($ in thousands) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue (1) $ 746 $ 8,226 $ 38,071 $ 17,538 Selling, general and administrative 6,806 4,480 19,228 8,430 Amortization of intangible assets 30,933 34,215 93,396 102,988 Restructuring and other charges, net (2) (10,519) 6,421 32,197 28,040 Operating income adjustments 27,966 53,342 182,892 156,996 Interest expense, net 1,763 1,855 5,026 5,573 Other, net (5,633) 3,346 84 3,133 Provision for income taxes 2,770 15,340 (16,140) 39,339 Net income adjustments $ 26,866 $ 73,883 $ 171,862 $ 205,041

(1) Includes a $29.2 million loss recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 related to the patent infringement case brought by Wasica. We settled this litigation in the third quarter 2020, refer to our third quarter 2020 Form 10-Q for additional information. (2) The three months ended September 30, 2020 includes a gain of $11.7 million recorded upon the reversal of excess accrual related to the Wasica litigation. The nine months ended September 30, 2020 also includes an accrual of $12.1 million in the second quarter 2020 related to additional damages awarded by the court to Wasica, and $24.1 million of charges recognized in the second quarter 2020 related to the Q2 2020 Global Restructure Program. Refer to our third quarter 2020 Form 10-Q for additional information regarding this litigation and the restructuring program.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Second Quarter 2020

The following unaudited table reconciles Sensata’s GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Amounts presented in this table may not appear to sum due to the effect of rounding.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 Operating

(Loss)/Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

(Loss)/Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) $ (1,868) (0.3 %) $ 1,441 $ (42,541) $ (0.27) Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 40,839 7.1 % (9,110) 33,598 0.21 Financing and other transaction costs 3,619 0.6 % — 3,619 0.02 Step-up depreciation and amortization 31,897 5.5 % — 31,897 0.20 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 500 0.1 % — (4,927) (0.03) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 1,632 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % 4,400 4,400 0.03 Total adjustments 76,855 13.3 % (4,710) 70,219 0.45 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 74,987 13.0 % $ 6,151 $ 27,678 $ 0.18

Cash Flow Reconciliation

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow

($ in thousands) Three months ended

September 30, % Change Nine months ended

September 30, % Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 123,066 $ 181,361 (32.1 %) $ 293,338 $ 433,527 (32.3 %) Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (23,242) (41,657) 44.2 % (79,939) (123,206) 35.1 % Free cash flow $ 99,824 $ 139,704 (28.5 %) $ 213,399 $ 310,321 (31.2 %)

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of EPS Guidance

The following unaudited table reconciles Sensata’s projected (GAAP) diluted EPS per share to its projected adjusted EPS for the three months ending December 31, 2020. The amounts in the table below have been calculated based on unrounded numbers. Accordingly, certain amounts may not sum due to the effect of rounding.

Three months ending

December 31, 2020 Full year ending

December 31, 2020 Low End High End Low End High End Projected GAAP Earnings per diluted share $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.65 $ 0.76 Restructuring related and other 0.09 0.11 0.57 0.59 Financing and other transaction costs 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.05 Deferred gain on derivative instruments* — — (0.03) (0.03) Step-up depreciation and amortization 0.19 0.19 0.80 0.80 Deferred income taxes and other tax related (0.07) (0.06) (0.12) (0.10) Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Projected adjusted EPS per diluted share $ 0.64 $ 0.72 $ 1.95 $ 2.11 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in 000s) 157.4 157.4 158.0 158.0

* We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected 2020 diluted net income per share. In prior periods, such adjustments have been significant to our reported GAAP earnings.

