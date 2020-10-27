 

Sequans Communications Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G chips and modules, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Revenue: Revenue was $14.1 million, an increase of 15.5% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 116.6% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin: Gross margin was 42.0% compared to 48.3% in the second quarter of 2020, and compared to 30.3% in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating loss: Operating loss was $5.9 million compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss: Net loss was $9.0 million, or ($0.30) per diluted ADS, compared to $19.0 million, or ($0.70) per ADS, in the second quarter of 2020 and $9.8 million, or ($0.41) per ADS, in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 includes a $1.5 million gain on revaluation of the embedded derivative arising from the amendments to the convertible debt made in March 2020. The revaluation was a $9.1 million loss in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-IFRS Net loss and diluted loss per ADS: Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation, the non-cash impact of the fair-value and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings, the non-cash impact of convertible debt amendments, and deferred tax benefit or expense related to the convertible debt and other financings, non-IFRS net loss was $8.4 million, or ($0.28) per ADS, compared to $7.5 million, or ($0.28) per ADS in the second quarter of 2020, and $8.6 million, or ($0.36) per ADS, in the third quarter of 2019. The non-IFRS net loss includes foreign exchange losses of $0.9 million, or ($0.03) per ADS, in the third quarter of 2020 and $0.5 million, or ($0.02) per ADS, in the second quarter of 2020 and a foreign exchange gain of $0.9 million, or $0.04 per ADS, in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits at September 30, 2020 totaled $25.3 million compared to $35.5 million at June 30, 2020.

In millions of US$ except percentages, shares and per share amounts

Key Metrics

Q3 2020

%*

Q2 2020

%*

Q3 2019 (1)

%*

Revenue

$14.1

 

 

 

$12.2

 

 

 

$6.5

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

5.9

 

 

42.0

 

%

 

5.9

 

 

48.3

 

%

 

2.0

 

 

30.3

 

%

Operating loss

 

(5.9

)

 

(41.8

)

%

 

(5.6

)

 

(45.4

)

%

 

(8.6

)

 

(131.6

)

%

Net loss

 

(9.0

)

 

(63.7

)

%

 

(19.0

)

 

(155.0

)

%

 

(9.8

)

 

(150.6

)

%

Diluted earnings per ADS

 

($0.30

)

 

 

 

($0.70

)

 

 

 

($0.41

)

 

 

Weighted average number of diluted ADS

 

30,275,352

 

 

 

 

27,150,562

 

 

 

 

23,770,644

 

 

 

Cash flow from (used in) operations

 

(7.9

)

 

 

 

(2.3

)

 

 

 

(1.0

)

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits at quarter-end

 

25.3

 

 

 

 

35.5

 

 

 

 

6.3

 

 

 

Additional information on non-cash items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Non-cash stock-based compensation included in operating result

 

0.5

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

- Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing

 

1.6

 

 

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

- Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

 

(1.5

)

 

 

 

9.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Non-cash impact of deferred tax expense (benefit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.3

)

 

 

Non-IFRS diluted earnings per ADS

 

($0.28

)

 

 

 

($0.28

)

 

 

 

($0.36

)

 

 

 

* Percentage of revenue

 

(1) Updated from the prior earnings release

 

“Revenue in Q3 grew 15.5%, well above our target," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "During the quarter, supply chain issues eased, enabling us to serve the high level of demand related to remote learning in our Broadband IoT business, and our Massive IoT business performed in line with expectations. We expect sequential growth again in the fourth quarter, driven by the ramp of our Massive IoT business, as well continued strong performance of our Broadband IoT business. As a result, we are targeting over 60% growth for 2020 as a whole, an improvement from our original target of 50% year-over-year growth.

“An important recent development is adding a new microcontroller (MCU) partner to reinforce our go-to-market strategy and expand our reach to all corners of the Massive IoT market. Momentum continues to build in our Massive IoT business, and we are very excited about the customer acceptance of Monarch 2, our second-generation LTE-M/NB-IoT platform as demonstrated by new design wins in Q3. Also, we have added a new module partner for CBRS, an area expected to make an important contribution to our Broadband IoT business as this new market begins to ramp. Finally, we are making excellent progress with our 5G solutions and related strategic business engagements."

Q4 2020 Outlook

The following statement is based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and assumes no increase in the severity or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. This statement is forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Sequans undertakes no obligation to update this statement.

Sequans is targeting a sequential increase in revenue of 10% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which would cause revenue for 2020 to be more than 60% greater than the revenue for 2019. The backlog of orders and indications regarding customer demand support this goal, but the company also sees ongoing risks related to COVID-19.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sequans plans to conduct a teleconference and live webcast to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2020 today, October 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET /13:00 CET. To participate in the live call, analysts and investors should dial 800-289-0571 or +1 720-543-0206 if outside the U.S. When prompted, provide the event title or access code: 9909270. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investors section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 4, 2020 by dialing toll free 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 9909270.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance and potential financing sources. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding expected revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020, future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy and plans, expectations for Massive IoT and Broadband and Critical IoT sales, the ability to continue to operate remotely (as required) at high levels of productivity, increasing backlog of orders, the impact of the coronavirus on our manufacturing operations, and on customer demand, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on or place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. In addition to the risk factors contained in our Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) our inability to adjust spending quickly enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall, (iv) delays or cancellations in spending by our customers, (v) unexpected average selling price reductions, (vi) the significant fluctuation to which our quarterly revenue and operating results are subject due to cyclicality in the wireless communications industry and transitions to new process technologies, (vii) our inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of our customers, (viii) our inability to achieve new design wins or for design wins to result in shipments of our products at levels and in the timeframes we currently expect, (ix) our inability to enter into and execute on strategic alliances, (x) our ability to meet performance milestones under strategic license agreements, (xi) the impact of natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain, (xii) our ability to remediate material weaknesses in our internal controls relating to controls over the accounting and presentation of complex, non-routine and certain other transactions, including certain revenue arrangements, (xiii) the impact of the coronavirus on the ability to operate our business and research, production of our products or demand for our products by customers whose supply chain is impacted or whose operations have been impacted by government shelter-in-place or similar orders, (xiv) the impact of the coronavirus on capital markets and our ability to raise debt and equity financing, and (xv) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP, financial measures. These measures exclude the non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash impacts of convertible debt amendments, effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings, and deferred tax benefit or expense related to the convertible debt and other financings. We believe that these measures can be useful to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the table attached to this press release.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia 4G Cat 4/Cat 6 and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

Condensed financial tables follow 

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Sept 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

Sept 30,
2019 (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue :

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

$

 

11,580

 

 

 

$

 

8,774

 

 

 

$

 

5,208

 

 

 

 

Other revenue

 

2,542

 

 

 

 

3,457

 

 

 

 

1,312

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

14,122

 

 

 

 

12,231

 

 

 

 

6,520

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

 

7,668

 

 

 

 

5,884

 

 

 

 

4,151

 

 

 

 

Cost of other revenue

 

527

 

 

 

 

440

 

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

Total cost of revenue

 

8,195

 

 

 

 

6,324

 

 

 

 

4,545

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

5,927

 

 

 

 

5,907

 

 

 

 

1,975

 

 

 

Operating expenses :

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

7,984

 

 

 

 

7,512

 

 

 

 

6,205

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

1,774

 

 

 

 

1,871

 

 

 

 

1,857

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

2,076

 

 

 

 

2,082

 

 

 

 

2,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

11,834

 

 

 

 

11,465

 

 

 

 

10,557

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

(5,907

)

 

 

 

(5,558

)

 

 

 

(8,582

)

 

 

Financial income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

(3,623

)

 

 

 

(3,717

)

 

 

 

(2,293

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative

 

1,522

 

 

 

 

(9,141

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

 

(885

)

 

 

 

(505

)

 

 

 

874

 

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(8,893

)

 

 

 

(18,921

)

 

 

 

(10,001

)

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

98

 

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

(179

)

 

 

Loss

$

 

(8,991

)

 

 

$

 

(18,955

)

 

 

$

 

(9,822

)

 

 

Attributable to :

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders of the parent

 

(8,991

)

 

 

 

(18,955

)

 

 

 

(9,822

)

 

 

 

Minority interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic loss per ADS

 

($0.30

)

 

 

 

($0.70

)

 

 

 

($0.41

)

 

 

Diluted loss per ADS

 

($0.30

)

 

 

 

($0.70

)

 

 

 

($0.41

)

 

 

Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

— Basic

 

30,275,352

 

 

 

 

27,150,562

 

 

 

 

23,770,644

 

 

 

— Diluted

 

30,275,352

 

 

 

 

27,150,562

 

 

 

 

23,770,644

 

 

 

(1) Updated from the prior earnings release

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended Sept 30,

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

2020

 

2019 (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue :

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

$

 

25,855

 

 

 

$

 

16,093

 

 

 

Other revenue

 

9,270

 

 

 

 

4,805

 

 

Total revenue

 

35,125

 

 

 

 

20,898

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

 

17,449

 

 

 

 

12,169

 

 

 

Cost of other revenue

 

1,340

 

 

 

 

1,450

 

 

Total cost of revenue

 

18,789

 

 

 

 

13,619

 

 

Gross profit

 

16,336

 

 

 

 

7,279

 

 

Operating expenses :

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

22,917

 

 

 

 

18,135

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

5,909

 

 

 

 

6,104

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

6,763

 

 

 

 

6,446

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

35,589

 

 

 

 

30,685

 

 

Operating loss

 

(19,253

)

 

 

 

(23,406

)

 

Financial income (expense):

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

(10,831

)

 

 

 

(6,483

)

 

 

Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative

 

(13,240

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible debt amendment

 

1,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

 

(715

)

 

 

 

893

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(42,640

)

 

 

 

(28,996

)

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

575

 

 

 

 

(409

)

 

Loss

$

 

(43,215

)

 

 

$

 

(28,587

)

 

Attributable to :

 

 

 

 

Shareholders of the parent

 

(43,215

)

 

 

 

(28,587

)

 

 

Minority interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic loss per ADS

 

($1.59

)

 

 

 

($1.20

)

 

Diluted loss per ADS

 

($1.59

)

 

 

 

($1.20

)

 

Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:

 

 

 

— Basic

 

27,120,905

 

 

 

 

23,736,950

 

 

— Diluted

 

27,120,905

 

 

 

 

23,736,950

 

 

(1) Updated from the prior earnings release

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

 

At Sept 30,

 

At Dec 31,

(in thousands of US$)

2020

 

 

2019 (1)

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

$

8,748

 

 

 

$

8,858

 

 

 

Intangible assets

24,618

 

 

 

16,696

 

 

 

Deposits and other receivables

449

 

 

 

401

 

 

 

Other non-current financial assets

349

 

 

 

335

 

 

 

Total non-current assets

34,164

 

 

 

26,290

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Inventories

5,801

 

 

 

6,664

 

 

 

Trade receivables

14,084

 

 

 

8,390

 

 

 

Contract assets

1,028

 

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses

1,226

 

 

 

901

 

 

 

Other receivables

4,367

 

 

 

2,253

 

 

 

Research tax credit receivable

3,287

 

 

 

3,132

 

 

 

Short-term deposits

14,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

10,385

 

 

 

14,098

 

 

 

Total current assets

55,078

 

 

 

37,025

 

 

Total assets

$

89,242

 

 

 

$

63,315

 

 

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Issued capital, euro 0.02 nominal value, 121,248,638 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 (95,587,146 shares at December 31, 2019)

$

2,962

 

 

 

$

2,403

 

 

 

Share premium

262,641

 

 

 

233,720

 

 

 

Other capital reserves

41,012

 

 

 

43,656

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

(351,948

)

 

 

(308,733

)

 

 

Other components of equity

(750

)

 

 

(607

)

 

 

Total equity

(46,083

)

 

 

(29,561

)

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Government grant advances, loans and other liabilities

11,148

 

 

 

6,150

 

 

 

Venture debt

3,469

 

 

 

7,071

 

 

 

Convertible debt

34,984

 

 

 

23,342

 

 

 

Convertible debt embedded derivative

18,506

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities

3,978

 

 

 

3,204

 

 

 

Trade payables

1,050

 

 

 

1,139

 

 

 

Provisions

1,885

 

 

 

1,905

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

18

 

 

 

429

 

 

 

Contract liabilities

4,341

 

 

 

11,572

 

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

79,379

 

 

 

54,812

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

17,204

 

 

 

8,834

 

 

 

Interest-bearing receivables financing

14,449

 

 

 

4,068

 

 

 

Venture debt

5,694

 

 

 

5,109

 

 

 

Convertible debt

 

 

 

7,329

 

 

 

Lease liabilities

806

 

 

 

900

 

 

 

Government grant advances and loans

3,026

 

 

 

1,472

 

 

 

Contract liabilities

8,018

 

 

 

5,812

 

 

 

Other current liabilities and provisions

6,749

 

 

 

4,540

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

55,946

 

 

 

38,064

 

 

Total equity and liabilities

$

89,242

 

 

 

$

63,315

 

 

 

(1) Updated from the prior earnings releases; as set forth in the annual report on Form 20-F

 

 

 

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended Sept 30,

 

(in thousands of US$)

2020

 

2019 (1)

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income taxes

$

(42,640

)

 

 

$

(28,996

)

 

 

 

Non-cash adjustment to reconcile income before tax to net cash from (used in) operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment

2,845

 

 

 

2,900

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

4,314

 

 

 

3,310

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based payment expense

1,813

 

 

 

1,279

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in provisions

(55

)

 

 

68

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

10,831

 

 

 

6,483

 

 

 

 

 

Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

13,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible debt amendment

(1,399

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

1,200

 

 

 

(1,059

)

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

(32

)

 

 

 

 

Bad debt expense

63

 

 

 

635

 

 

 

 

Working capital adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables and other receivables

(7,670

)

 

 

2,031

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in inventories

863

 

 

 

839

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in research tax credit receivable

716

 

 

 

1,376

 

 

 

 

 

Increase in trade payables and other liabilities

5,762

 

 

 

466

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in contract liabilities

(7,564

)

 

 

(631

)

 

 

 

 

Increase in government grant advances

12

 

 

 

245

 

 

 

 

Income tax paid

(269

)

 

 

(247

)

 

 

Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

(17,938

)

 

 

(11,333

)

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

(5,073

)

 

 

(2,888

)

 

 

 

Capitalized development expenditures

(4,776

)

 

 

(3,537

)

 

 

 

Sale (purchase) of financial assets

(62

)

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

Purchase of short-term deposits

(14,900

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest received

21

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

Net cash flow used in investments activities

(24,790

)

 

 

(6,388

)

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issue of warrants, exercise of stock options/warrants

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Public equity offering proceeds, net of transaction costs paid

27,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuing of warrants, net of transaction costs paid

 

 

 

8,269

 

 

 

 

Proceeds (Repayment of) from interest-bearing receivables financing

10,381

 

 

 

(2,300

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from government loans, net of transaction cost

5,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from interest-bearing research project financing

405

 

 

 

1,126

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from convertible debt, net of transaction cost

2,050

 

 

 

7,970

 

 

 

 

Payment of lease liabilities

(894

)

 

 

(1,048

)

 

 

 

Repayment of interest-bearing research project financing

(177

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of government loans

(118

)

 

 

(335

)

 

 

 

Repayment of venture debt

(3,775

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

(1,777

)

 

 

(1,788

)

 

 

Net cash flows from financing activities

39,015

 

 

 

11,894

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(3,713

)

 

 

(5,827

)

 

 

 

Net foreign exchange difference

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

14,098

 

 

 

12,086

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

10,385

 

 

 

$

6,251

 

 

 

(1) Updated from the prior earnings release

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
 UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

 

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

Sept 30,
2019 (3)

Net IFRS loss as reported

$

 

(8,991

)

 

 

$

 

(18,955

)

 

 

$

 

(9,822

)

 

Add back

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

 

521

 

 

 

 

625

 

 

 

 

362

 

 

 

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

 

(1,522

)

 

 

 

9,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

 

1,608

 

 

 

 

1,671

 

 

 

 

1,180

 

 

 

Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(287

)

 

 

 

 

$

 

(8,384

)

 

 

$

 

(7,518

)

 

 

$

 

(8,567

)

 

IFRS basic loss per ADS as reported

 

($0.30

)

 

 

 

($0.70

)

 

 

 

($0.41

)

 

Add back

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

$0.02

 

 

 

$0.02

 

 

 

$0.02

 

 

 

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

 

($0.05

)

 

 

$0.34

 

 

 

$0.00

 

 

 

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

$0.05

 

 

 

$0.06

 

 

 

$0.05

 

 

 

Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)

$0.00

 

 

 

$0.00

 

 

 

 

($0.02

)

 

Non-IFRS basic loss per ADS

 

($0.28

)

 

 

 

($0.28

)

 

 

 

($0.36

)

 

IFRS diluted loss per ADS

 

($0.30

)

 

 

 

($0.70

)

 

 

 

($0.41

)

 

Add back

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

$0.02

 

 

 

$0.02

 

 

 

$0.02

 

 

 

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

 

($0.05

)

 

 

$0.34

 

 

 

$0.00

 

 

 

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

$0.05

 

 

 

$0.06

 

 

 

$0.05

 

 

 

Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)

$0.00

 

 

 

$0.00

 

 

 

 

($0.02

)

 

Non-IFRS diluted loss per ADS

 

($0.28

)

 

 

 

($0.28

)

 

 

 

($0.36

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

$

 

4

 

 

 

$

 

4

 

 

 

$

 

2

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

209

 

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

105

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

203

 

 

 

 

244

 

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates

 

(3) Updated from the prior earnings release

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
 UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

 

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Nine months ended Sept 30,

2020

 

2019 (3)

Net IFRS loss as reported

$

 

(43,215

)

 

 

$

 

(28,587

)

 

Add back

 

 

 

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

 

1,813

 

 

 

 

1,279

 

 

 

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

 

13,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

 

4,507

 

 

 

 

3,093

 

 

 

Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)

 

398

 

 

 

 

(529

)

 

 

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment

 

(1,399

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

 

(24,656

)

 

 

$

 

(24,744

)

 

IFRS basic loss per ADS as reported

 

($1.59

)

 

 

 

($1.20

)

 

Add back

 

 

 

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

$0.07

 

 

 

$0.06

 

 

 

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

$0.49

 

 

 

$0.00

 

 

 

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

$0.17

 

 

 

$0.13

 

 

 

Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)

$0.01

 

 

 

 

($0.02

)

 

 

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment

 

($0.05

)

 

 

$0.00

 

 

Non-IFRS basic loss per ADS

 

($0.91

)

 

 

 

($1.04

)

 

IFRS diluted loss per ADS

 

($1.59

)

 

 

 

($1.20

)

 

Add back

 

 

 

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

$0.07

 

 

 

$0.06

 

 

 

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

$0.49

 

 

 

$0.00

 

 

 

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

$0.17

 

 

 

$0.13

 

 

 

Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)

$0.01

 

 

 

 

($0.02

)

 

 

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment

 

($0.05

)

 

 

$0.00

 

 

Non-IFRS basic loss per ADS

 

($0.91

)

 

 

 

($1.04

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

$

 

13

 

 

 

$

 

7

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

748

 

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

339

 

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

713

 

 

 

 

719

 

 

 

(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates

 

 

 

(3) Updated from the prior earnings release

 

