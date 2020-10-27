 

Loop Insights Signs Contract with Summit One Source to Deliver Fully Integrated COVID-19 Lab Testing and Tracing Solution to NCAA, Healthcare, Hospitality, and USA Government

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop") is pleased to announce that the company has signed a referral and partnership agreement with Summit Services Inc. dba Summit One Source ("Summit") to provide a complete end-to-end integrated COVID-19 management solution consisting of rapid mobile testing, integrated lab results, and exposure alert notification capabilities. 

Together with Summit, Loop Insights has established a comprehensive end-to-end testing and venue tracing solution that can be integrated into any physical environment, allowing organizations to safely reopen their facilities while reintroducing students, fans, or workers. 

As part of the agreement with Summit, Loop's AI-powered data platform will bring the ability to bridge siloed data between Summit's existing clients. Additionally, Loop will utilize Summit's partners to deliver one fully-integrated COVID-19 end-to-end product inclusive of:

  • Mobile Lab Testing 
  • Rapid Testing 
  • Venue Tracing 
  • Data Management 
  • Real-Time Exposure Alert Notifications 
  • Custom Workplace Safety Protocol and Process Automation (XenonChex)
  • Role and Rule Based Workforce Management Software (XenonChex)
  • Digital Diagnostic Analysis, Dashboard Analytics, and Real-Time Results Review (iStoc)

Summit has brought together best in class providers while providing a unique approach to testing and leveraging technology to be as efficient as possible. As part of the partnership, Loop will be introducing both XenonChex and iStoc's technology integration to our clients and partnerships. XenonChex automates the day-to-day tasks associated with ensuring business locations remain compliant and allowing oversight for management. XenonChex drives increased efficiency, improved performance, all while lowering cost. iStoc is the global leader in immediate diagnostics & analytics (IDA) of infectious diseases. Approved by FDA, CE, and HIPAA compliant, iStoc's real-time dashboard decisioning leverages "big data" to enable comprehensive review and ensure a safer workplace.  

