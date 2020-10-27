Loop Insights Signs Contract with Summit One Source to Deliver Fully Integrated COVID-19 Lab Testing and Tracing Solution to NCAA, Healthcare, Hospitality, and USA Government

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop") is pleased to announce that the company has signed a referral and partnership agreement with Summit Services Inc. dba Summit One Source ("Summit") to provide a complete end-to-end integrated COVID-19 management solution consisting of rapid mobile testing, integrated lab results, and exposure alert notification capabilities.



Together with Summit, Loop Insights has established a comprehensive end-to-end testing and venue tracing solution that can be integrated into any physical environment, allowing organizations to safely reopen their facilities while reintroducing students, fans, or workers.