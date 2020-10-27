Brunswick Exploration Acquires Highly Prospective Gold Property in Southern New Brunswick

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has acquired a district-scale gold-silver property, totaling 37,260 hectares (372.6 sq. km), in southern New Brunswick, collectively known as the Fundy Gold Project (“Fundy Gold” or the “Project”). The newly acquired terrain is located West of the City of Saint John and covers 40 kilometres of strike length of the Fundy Shear Zone, a regional, deep-rooted, sparsely-explored Appalachian fault system. The Fundy Gold Project includes new outstanding discoveries made in 2020 by prospector Rob Murray and 24 historical, gold-silver, polymetallic and base metal mineral occurrences. Concurrent to the staking, BRW has entered into an option agreement with Mr. Murray, through Geosearcher Inc., that includes the 2020 discoveries; see Figure 1 and highlights below:

Highlights from the optioned ground include (all grab samples):