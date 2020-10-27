 

Brunswick Exploration Acquires Highly Prospective Gold Property in Southern New Brunswick

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 11:00  |  99   |   |   

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has acquired a district-scale gold-silver property, totaling 37,260 hectares (372.6 sq. km), in southern New Brunswick, collectively known as the Fundy Gold Project (“Fundy Gold” or the “Project”). The newly acquired terrain is located West of the City of Saint John and covers 40 kilometres of strike length of the Fundy Shear Zone, a regional, deep-rooted, sparsely-explored Appalachian fault system. The Fundy Gold Project includes new outstanding discoveries made in 2020 by prospector Rob Murray and 24 historical, gold-silver, polymetallic and base metal mineral occurrences. Concurrent to the staking, BRW has entered into an option agreement with Mr. Murray, through Geosearcher Inc., that includes the 2020 discoveries; see Figure 1 and highlights below:

Highlights from the optioned ground include (all grab samples):

Little Lepreau Property (gold-silver-copper vein system):
   
    º 67.2 g/t Au, 17g/t Ag and 0.59% Cu
       
    º 26.2 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.42% Cu
       
    º Angular float in close proximity to above discovery grading: 0.35 g/t Au, 1,500 g/t Ag, 7.61% Cu, 5.17% Sb and 1.19% Zn
       
Shadow Lake Property (gold-silver-copper-lead-antimony vein system):
   
    º 2.02 g/t Au, 309 g/t Ag, 1.19% Cu and 3.02% Pb
       
    º 0.52 g/t Au, 939 g/t Ag, 3.37% Cu and 1.95% Sb
       
    º 0.08 g/t Au, 112 g/t Ag, 2.27% Cu and 24.6% Pb
       
Rogers Lake Property:
Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...