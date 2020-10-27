Nexstim Has Received Three NBS System Orders in Europe

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received three NBS System orders in Europe in October.

One order is from a hospital that now starts to use the Nexstim NBS System with SmartFocus nTMS technology for the first time. Two of the orders are for NBS System Upgrades, where a new Nexstim NBS System with the latest SmartFocus nTMS features will replace the hospital’s older NBS system.

Nexstim NBS systems with SmartFocus nTMS are mainly used for neurosurgical diagnostics: One of the most crucial pieces of information needed for neurosurgery or radiotherapy is the tumour’s or other lesion’s location in relation to the essential functions and their connections in the patient’s brain. SmartFocus nTMS mapping with Nexstim’s NBS system can give this information regarding motor and speech areas — it can be invaluable when deciding the best treatment option.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, commented: “We are happy to announce these orders both from our existing and new customers as one of our key strategic objectives in the NBS business is to develop new sales and grow the recurring revenue through our existing installed base. Our NBS System with SmartFocus nTMS is a unique tool: According to studies, the integration of SmartFocus nTMS into the surgical workflow crucially improves pre-operative planning, patient counselling, and surgical procedure.1”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

