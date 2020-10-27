 

Nexstim Has Received Three NBS System Orders in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 11:00  |  42   |   |   

Press Release, Helsinki, 27 October 2020 at 12.00 pm (EET)

Nexstim Has Received Three NBS System Orders in Europe

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received three NBS System orders in Europe in October.

One order is from a hospital that now starts to use the Nexstim NBS System with SmartFocus nTMS technology for the first time. Two of the orders are for NBS System Upgrades, where a new Nexstim NBS System with the latest SmartFocus nTMS features will replace the hospital’s older NBS system.

Nexstim NBS systems with SmartFocus nTMS are mainly used for neurosurgical diagnostics: One of the most crucial pieces of information needed for neurosurgery or radiotherapy is the tumour’s or other lesion’s location in relation to the essential functions and their connections in the patient’s brain. SmartFocus nTMS mapping with Nexstim’s NBS system can give this information regarding motor and speech areas — it can be invaluable when deciding the best treatment option.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, commented: “We are happy to announce these orders both from our existing and new customers as one of our key strategic objectives in the NBS business is to develop new sales and grow the recurring revenue through our existing installed base. Our NBS System with SmartFocus nTMS is a unique tool: According to studies, the integration of SmartFocus nTMS into the surgical workflow crucially improves pre-operative planning, patient counselling, and surgical procedure.1

      1)       Frey D. et al. Navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation improves the treatment outcome in patients with brain tumors in motor eloquent locations Neuro-Oncology. 2014 Jun 12.

 

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

 

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

 

Attachment


Nexstim Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Nexstim Podium Webinars Demonstrate How Nexstim Systems Have Advanced the Standard of Care for Patients
05.10.20
Nexstim Continues to Report Promising Results in Quickly Growing Number of Patients Completing SmartFocus rTMS Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder