Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire OpusLine and Create a Dedicated Health Practice in France

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Paris-based OpusLine, one of the leading consulting companies that provides strategic advisory and transformational services to public- and private-sector healthcare providers as well as life sciences and insurance companies in France.

Following the acquisition of OpusLine, Accenture would be better positioned to provide health industry clients with the latest innovations in areas such as data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) and support the health ecosystem with highly differentiated services.

“Our intent to acquire OpusLine is aligned with our development strategy and underscores our commitment to the health industry, which is a fast-growing sector for Accenture and also for society as a whole,” said Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France & Benelux. “OpusLine’s extensive industry knowledge complements Accenture’s deep technology expertise and would provide our clients in France with even greater access to local and global industry expertise as they embrace new technologies and processes.”

Founded in 2012, OpusLine is one of France’s largest independent health consulting companies, employing more than 85 consultants. Following the acquisition, OpusLine’s employees would join the newly created Health practice of Accenture Strategy & Consulting and enhance its ability to help clients innovate and deliver digital innovation across their organizations.

“The opportunity to become part of Accenture presents tremendous new opportunities for our business, our clients and our people,” said Alix Pradere, OpusLine’s founder and associate partner. “We are particularly excited about the opportunity to leverage Accenture’s capabilities in digital and cybersecurity to deliver enhanced patient and customer experiences and to also ensure we remain at the forefront of industry innovation.”

Aliette Leleux, managing director of Accenture’s insurance industry practice in France, said: “The transformation and the digitalization of the healthcare and insurance industries are a priority for stakeholders across the public and private sectors. OpusLine’s talented team of professionals would support our objective of providing clients with efficient and innovative solutions that integrate the latest technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, the internet of things and cybersecurity.”