 

Changes in the management of “Novaturas” Estonian subsidiary

The leading tour operator in the Baltics “Novaturas” continues optimization processes of the organizational structure.  The strategic management function will continue to be performed by the main Estonian subsidiary management body – the Management Board. The structure of the Board does not change, the Board continues to work on strategic level. As of the 9th of November 2020, “Novatours” OÜ sales manager of Ann Tiedemann is responsible for the organization of the Estonian office activities.

Due to the optimization of the organizational structure, the Company farewells with Sigrid Tammes, who have held country manager’s position since August 2018. The management of the subsidiary will be continued by the Board, which members are AB “Novaturas” CFO Tomas Staškūnas (member of the Board since 2010) and AB “Novaturas” CEO Audronė Keinytė (member of the subsidiary Board since 2019). The Board’s main focus remains on the Company’s rapid recovery from the crisis caused by the pandemic and further strengthening its position in the markets.

“The virus brought a lot of confusion in our lives, but it did not change people’s desire to travel. I strongly believe in the recovery of the tourism sector and its bright future”, - says Mrs. Sigrid Tammes. Having a long-term and profound leadership experience in the tourism sector, S. Tammes will continue to work as a member of the Management Board of the Estonian Association of Tourism Companies.

"We are grateful to Sigrid Tammes for her contribution in leading “Novatours” in Estonia. S. Tammes has built a strong team, that will continue the work she has started”, - says Audronė Keinytė, the head of the Novaturas group.

A. Tiedemann has been with the Company since 2004. She has started her career as a representative abroad and since then has accumulated extensive professional experience working as sales and reservations manager. Ann Tiedamann will continue her role as sales manager and will also take over the organization of the Estonian office.

OÜ “Novatours”, a subsidiary of “Novaturas” Group was established in 2004 and has the team of 16 employees. In 2019 the turnover of OÜ “Novatours” amounted to EUR 50.2 mln., the Company serviced 79.7 ths. customers.

About Novaturas Group

AB Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO 
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
“Novaturas” will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the nine months of 2020
15.10.20
Preliminary financial results for 9 months of 2020
06.10.20
Novaturas Group has agreed with the bank to delay liabilities