TransUnion Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Revenu e:

Total revenue for the quarter was $696 million, an increase of 1 percent (2 percent on a constant currency basis, 1 percent on an organic constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.



Earnings:

Net income attributable to TransUnion was $103 million for the quarter, compared with $92 million for the third quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share was $0.53, compared with $0.48 for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Net Income was $156 million for the quarter, compared with $146 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for the quarter was $0.81, compared with $0.76 for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $270 million for the quarter, a decrease of 4 percent (3 percent on a constant currency basis, 3 percent on an organic constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 38.8 percent, compared with 40.7 percent for the third quarter of 2019.



“TransUnion delivered a good quarter, achieving our Upside Case Outlook Scenario, including modest revenue growth at an attractive Adjusted EBITDA margin,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO. “We remain acutely focused on the welfare of our associates and communities while also providing outstanding service and solutions for our customers around the world.”

“We continue to invest in Global Operations, Global Solutions and Project Rise to drive further growth and efficiencies in our business. At the same time, we recently made strategic moves to build out our Media vertical through the acquisitions of Signal in the third quarter and Tru Optik early in the fourth quarter.”

“We also maintained a strong balance sheet position with $554 million of cash on hand at the end of the quarter, ensuring that we are well situated to fully operate our business in the current highly fluid macro environment while enabling our ongoing investment strategy,” Cartwright concluded.

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Results

U.S. Markets:

U.S. Markets revenue was $438 million, an increase of 4 percent (4 percent on an organic basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Financial Services revenue was $249 million, an increase of 11 percent (11 percent on an organic basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Emerging Verticals revenue, which includes Healthcare, Insurance and all other verticals, was $189 million, a decrease of 3 percent (4 percent on an organic basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $177 million, a decrease of 2 percent (2 percent on an organic basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

International:

International revenue was $145 million, a decrease of 9 percent (7 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Canada revenue was $28 million, an increase of 2 percent (3 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Latin America revenue was $22 million, a decrease of 18 percent (5 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

United Kingdom revenue was $44 million, a decrease of 7 percent (11 percent on a constant currency basis). Excluding the impact of the revenue from the divestment of assets held for sale, revenue would have decreased 4 percent (8 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Africa revenue was $12 million, a decrease of 22 percent (a decrease of 10 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

India revenue was $24 million, a decrease of 13 percent (8 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Asia Pacific revenue was $15 million, a decrease of 4 percent (6 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $57 million, a decrease of 11 percent (8 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Consumer Interactive:

Consumer Interactive revenue was $132 million, an increase of 3 percent compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $67 million, an increase of 1 percent compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $554 million at September 30, 2020 and $274 million at December 31, 2019. In addition, we had $300 million of undrawn capacity on our Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, cash provided by continuing operations was $558 million compared with $588 million in 2019. The decrease in cash provided by continuing operations was due to a decrease in operating performance and a smaller increase in working capital compared to 2019 as a result of COVID-19, partially offset by lower interest expense. Cash used in investing activities was $154 million compared with $155 million in 2019. The decrease in cash used in investing activities was due primarily to a decrease in proceeds from the disposal of discontinued operations, partially offset by a decrease in cash used for acquisitions and purchases of noncontrolling interests. Capital expenditures were $132 million in both periods. Cash used in financing activities was $110 million compared with $373 million in 2019. The decrease in cash used in financing activities was due primarily to debt prepayments made in 2019.

Business Continuity COVID-19 Update

As it has been from the beginning of the pandemic, our primary focus continues to be the health and safety of our associates, our customers, and the wider communities in which we operate. We are successfully working from home across the globe, and see no reason to rush our associates back into the office. We continue to closely monitor the situation in all our markets.

We will also remain disciplined in managing our cost structure and investment priorities as we adapt to the changing macro-economic landscape and the impact it is having on our businesses throughout the markets we serve.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Outlook

We are reinstating guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. This guidance is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change, many of which are outside of the control of the Company. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts our business and results of operations is inherently uncertain and will depend on numerous evolving factors that we may not be able to accurately predict. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the results expressed by this guidance.

2020 Full Year Outlook:

GAAP Outlook : For 2020, revenue is expected to be between $2.696 billion and $2.715 billion, an increase of 2 percent compared with 2019. Net income attributable to TransUnion is expected to be between $321 million and $333 million, a decrease of 4 to 8 percent. Diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.67 and $1.73, a decrease of 4 to 8 percent. The revenue growth includes an immaterial impact from acquisitions. The revenue growth rates include approximately 1 percent of headwind from foreign exchange rates.

Adjusted Outlook : For 2020, Adjusted Revenue is expected to be between $2.696 billion and $2.715 billion, an increase of 1 to 2 percent compared with 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $1.031 billion and $1.047 billion, a decrease of 1 to 3 percent. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is expected to be between $2.94 and $3.01, an increase of 5 to 8 percent. The Adjusted Revenue growth includes an immaterial impact from acquisitions. The Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth rates include approximately 1 percent of headwind from foreign exchange rates.

2020 Fourth Quarter Outlook:

GAAP Outlook : For the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue is expected to be between $678 million and $698 million, a decrease of 1 percent to an increase of 2 percent compared with 2019. The revenue growth includes an approximate 1 percent of growth from acquisitions and 1 percent of headwind from foreign exchange rates. Net income attributable to TransUnion is expected to be between $79 million and $91 million, a decrease of 4 percent to an increase of 10 percent. Diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.41 and $0.47, a decrease of 5 percent to an increase of 10 percent.

Adjusted Outl ook : For the fourth quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $255 million and $271 million, a decrease of 2 to 7 percent. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is expected to be between $0.74 and $0.80, a decrease of 1 percent to an increase of 7 percent. The Adjusted EBITDA growth rates include approximately 1 percent of headwind from foreign exchange rates.

Earnings Webcast Details

In conjunction with this release, TransUnion will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the business results for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. This session and the accompanying presentation materials may be accessed at www.transunion.com/tru . A replay of the call will also be available at this website following the conclusion of the call.

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 554.0 $ 274.1 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $25.3 and $19.0 468.0 443.9 Other current assets 194.6 170.2 Total current assets 1,216.6 888.2 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $520.5 and $454.4 202.8 219.0 Goodwill 3,313.4 3,377.8 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $1,660.8 and $1,482.1 2,235.7 2,391.9 Other assets 229.3 236.3 Total assets $ 7,197.8 $ 7,113.2 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 186.7 $ 176.2 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 55.4 58.7 Other current liabilities 376.3 336.5 Total current liabilities 618.4 571.4 Long-term debt 3,560.6 3,598.3 Deferred taxes 391.6 439.1 Other liabilities 225.0 165.0 Total liabilities 4,795.6 4,773.8 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1.0 billion shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 195.5 million and 193.5 million shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and 190.3 million shares and 188.7 million shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2.0 1.9 Additional paid-in capital 2,074.0 2,022.3 Treasury stock at cost; 5.2 million and 4.8 million shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (214.7 ) (179.2 ) Retained earnings 850.3 652.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (409.7 ) (251.6 ) Total TransUnion stockholders’ equity 2,301.9 2,245.4 Noncontrolling interests 100.3 94.0 Total stockholders’ equity 2,402.2 2,339.4 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,197.8 $ 7,113.2





TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 695.9 $ 689.3 $ 2,017.9 $ 1,970.5 Operating expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 222.4 220.8 666.1 645.2 Selling, general and administrative 219.0 208.4 655.4 600.8 Depreciation and amortization 92.2 88.7 273.4 271.4 Total operating expenses 533.6 518.0 1,594.9 1,517.4 Operating income 162.3 171.3 423.0 453.1 Non-operating income and (expense) Interest expense (27.6 ) (43.5 ) (98.7 ) (133.7 ) Interest income 1.2 2.2 4.2 5.4 Earnings from equity method investments 2.1 3.1 6.7 10.2 Other income and (expense), net 0.8 (20.6 ) (6.9 ) (0.7 ) Total non-operating income and (expense) (23.6 ) (58.8 ) (94.7 ) (118.7 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 138.7 112.5 328.3 334.3 Provision for income taxes (32.1 ) (24.2 ) (77.3 ) (64.2 ) Income from continuing operations 106.7 88.3 251.0 270.2 Discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (4.6 ) Net income 106.7 88.3 251.0 265.6 Less: net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests (3.9 ) 3.4 (9.5 ) (1.5 ) Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 102.8 $ 91.7 $ 241.5 $ 264.1 Income from continuing operations $ 106.7 $ 88.3 $ 251.0 $ 270.2 Less: net (income) loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.9 ) 3.4 (9.5 ) (1.5 ) Income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion 102.8 91.7 241.5 268.7 Discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (4.6 ) Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 102.8 $ 91.7 $ 241.5 $ 264.1 Basic earnings per common share from: Income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 1.27 $ 1.43 Discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (0.02 ) Net Income attributable to TransUnion $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 1.27 $ 1.41 Diluted earnings per common share from: Income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion $ 0.53 $ 0.48 $ 1.26 $ 1.40 Discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (0.02 ) Net Income attributable to TransUnion $ 0.53 $ 0.48 $ 1.26 $ 1.38 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 190.2 188.2 189.8 187.5 Diluted 192.3 192.0 192.1 191.6

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.





TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 251.0 $ 265.6 Add: loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — 4.6 Income from continuing operations 251.0 270.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 273.4 271.4 Net loss/(gain) on investments in affiliated companies and assets-held-for sale 0.5 (20.6 ) Net (earnings)/dividends, from equity method investments 0.9 (1.2 ) Deferred taxes (25.2 ) (9.7 ) Amortization of discount and deferred financing fees 2.9 4.7 Stock-based compensation 29.6 29.7 Provision for losses on trade accounts receivable 11.4 7.9 Other 2.3 3.9 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (43.4 ) (13.2 ) Other current and long-term assets (9.6 ) (35.4 ) Trade accounts payable 7.3 10.8 Other current and long-term liabilities 57.1 69.2 Cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 558.2 587.7 Cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations — (7.3 ) Cash provided by operating activities 558.2 580.4 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (131.7 ) (132.1 ) Proceeds from sale/maturity of other investments 52.3 18.2 Purchases of other investments (65.0 ) (31.4 ) Acquisitions and purchases of noncontrolling interests, net of cash acquired (12.3 ) (46.2 ) Proceeds from disposals of assets held for sale 1.6 40.3 Other 1.6 (3.9 ) Cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (153.5 ) (155.1 ) Cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations — — Cash used in investing activities (153.5 ) (155.1 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (45.0 ) (313.9 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock and exercise of stock options 21.7 22.4 Dividends to shareholders (43.3 ) (42.6 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1.4 ) (1.2 ) Employee taxes paid on restricted stock units recorded as treasury stock (35.5 ) (37.7 ) Payment of contingent consideration (6.4 ) — Cash used in financing activities (109.9 ) (373.0 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (14.9 ) (3.8 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 279.9 48.5 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 274.1 187.4 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 554.0 $ 235.9

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.





SCHEDULE 1

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenue, Adjusted Revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA growth rates as Reported, CC, Inorganic, Organic and Organic CC (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 compared with the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Reported CC Growth(1) Inorganic(2) Organic Growth(3) Organic CC Growth(4) Revenue: Consolidated 1.0 % 1.6 % 0.2 % 0.8 % 1.4 % U.S. Markets 4.3 % 4.3 % 0.3 % 4.0 % 4.0 % Financial Services 10.6 % 10.6 % — % 10.6 % 10.6 % Emerging Verticals (2.8 ) % (2.9 ) % 0.7 % (3.5 ) % (3.6 ) % International (9.5 ) % (6.6 ) % — % (9.5 ) % (6.6 ) % Canada 2.1 % 3.1 % — % 2.1 % 3.1 % Latin America (17.8 ) % (5.2 ) % — % (17.8 ) % (5.2 ) % United Kingdom (7.2 ) % (11.4 ) % — % (7.2 ) % (11.4 ) % Africa (21.7 ) % (9.9 ) % — % (21.7 ) % (9.9 ) % India (12.8 ) % (7.7 ) % — % (12.8 ) % (7.7 ) % Asia Pacific (4.2 ) % (6.0 ) % — % (4.2 ) % (6.0 ) % Consumer Interactive 3.0 % 3.0 % — % 3.0 % 3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA: Consolidated (3.9 ) % (3.2 ) % (0.1 ) % (3.8 ) % (3.1 ) % U.S. Markets (2.1 ) % (2.2 ) % (0.2 ) % (1.9 ) % (2.0 ) % International (11.4 ) % (7.9 ) % — % (11.4 ) % (7.9 ) % Consumer Interactive 0.8 % 0.8 % — % 0.8 % 0.8 %





SCHEDULE 1

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenue, Adjusted Revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA growth rates as Reported, CC, Inorganic, Organic and Organic CC (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 compared with the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Reported CC Growth(1) Inorganic(2) Organic Growth(3) Organic CC Growth(4) Revenue: Consolidated 2.4 % 3.4 % 0.2 % 2.2 % 3.1 % U.S. Markets 5.9 % 5.9 % 0.4 % 5.6 % 5.6 % Financial Services 11.8 % 11.8 % — % 11.8 % 11.8 % Emerging Verticals (0.6 ) % (0.6 ) % 0.8 % (1.4 ) % (1.4 ) % International (7.6 ) % (3.5 ) % — % (7.6 ) % (3.5 ) % Canada 3.7 % 5.5 % — % 3.7 % 5.5 % Latin America (18.9 ) % (7.1 ) % — % (18.9 ) % (7.1 ) % United Kingdom (3.1 ) % (3.1 ) % — % (3.1 ) % (3.1 ) % Africa (20.4 ) % (8.7 ) % — % (20.4 ) % (8.7 ) % India (9.6 ) % (4.7 ) % — % (9.6 ) % (4.7 ) % Asia Pacific (4.6 ) % (6.0 ) % — % (4.6 ) % (6.0 ) % Consumer Interactive 3.2 % 3.2 % — % 3.2 % 3.2 % Adjusted Revenue: Consolidated 2.1 % 3.1 % 0.2 % 1.9 % 2.8 % U.S. Markets 5.9 % 5.9 % 0.4 % 5.5 % 5.5 % Financial Services 11.8 % 11.8 % — % 11.8 % 11.8 % Emerging Verticals (0.6 ) % (0.7 ) % 0.8 % (1.4 ) % (1.4 ) % International (8.7 ) % (4.6 ) % — % (8.7 ) % (4.6 ) % Canada 3.7 % 5.5 % — % 3.7 % 5.5 % Latin America (18.9 ) % (7.1 ) % — % (18.9 ) % (7.1 ) % United Kingdom (6.9 ) % (6.9 ) % — % (6.9 ) % (6.9 ) % Africa (20.4 ) % (8.7 ) % — % (20.4 ) % (8.7 ) % India (9.6 ) % (4.7 ) % — % (9.6 ) % (4.7 ) % Asia Pacific (4.6 ) % (6.0 ) % — % (4.6 ) % (6.0 ) % Consumer Interactive 3.2 % 3.2 % — % 3.2 % 3.2 % Adjusted EBITDA: Consolidated (1.0 ) % — % (0.1 ) % (0.9 ) % 0.1 % U.S. Markets 4.3 % 4.3 % (0.2 ) % 4.5 % 4.4 % International (18.1 ) % (14.2 ) % — % (18.1 ) % (14.2 ) % Consumer Interactive 0.2 % 0.2 % — % 0.2 % 0.2 %

nm: not meaningful

(1)﻿

Constant Currency (“CC”) growth rates assume foreign currency exchange rates are consistent between years. This allows financial results to be evaluated without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. (2) Inorganic growth rate represents growth attributable to the first twelve months of activity for recent business acquisitions. (3) Organic growth rate is the reported growth rate less the inorganic growth rate. (4) Organic CC growth rate is the CC growth rate less inorganic growth rate.



SCHEDULE 2

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated and Segment Revenue, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margins (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue and Adjusted Revenue: U.S. Markets gross revenue Financial Services $ 249.1 $ 225.3 $ 701.7 $ 627.4 Emerging Verticals 189.4 194.9 564.1 567.5 Total U.S. Markets gross revenue 438.5 420.2 1,265.8 1,194.9 Acquisition revenue - related adjustments(1) — — — 0.4 U.S. Markets gross Adjusted Revenue $ 438.5 $ 420.2 $ 1,265.8 $ 1,195.2 International gross revenue Canada $ 27.9 $ 27.3 $ 78.5 $ 75.7 Latin America 21.7 26.4 63.2 77.9 UK 44.2 47.6 132.1 136.4 Africa 12.3 15.7 35.6 44.7 India 23.9 27.4 72.4 80.0 Asia Pacific 14.9 15.6 40.5 42.4 Total International gross revenue 144.8 160.0 422.2 457.1 Acquisition revenue - related adjustments(1) — — — 5.6 International Adjusted Revenue $ 144.8 $ 160.0 $ 422.2 $ 462.7 Consumer Interactive gross revenue $ 131.6 $ 127.8 $ 386.7 $ 374.7 Less: intersegment eliminations U.S. Markets $ (17.2 ) $ (17.1 ) $ (51.7 ) $ (51.8 ) International (1.4 ) (1.3 ) (3.9 ) (3.8 ) Consumer Interactive (0.5 ) (0.2 ) (1.3 ) (0.6 ) Total intersegment eliminations $ (19.0 ) $ (18.7 ) $ (56.8 ) $ (56.2 ) Total revenue, as reported $ 695.9 $ 689.3 $ 2,017.9 $ 1,970.5 Acquisition revenue-related adjustments(1) — — — 5.9 Consolidated Adjusted Revenue $ 695.9 $ 689.3 $ 2,017.9 $ 1,976.4 Adjusted EBITDA: U.S. Markets $ 177.3 $ 181.0 $ 520.0 $ 498.5 International 56.7 64.0 154.4 188.6 Consumer Interactive 67.1 66.5 186.2 185.8 Corporate (31.2 ) (30.7 ) (84.7 ) (89.4 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 269.9 $ 280.9 $ 775.9 $ 783.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin: U.S. Markets 40.4 % 43.1 % 41.1 % 41.7 % International 39.2 % 40.0 % 36.6 % 40.8 % Consumer Interactive 51.0 % 52.1 % 48.1 % 49.6 % Consolidated 38.8 % 40.7 % 38.5 % 39.6 %

Segment Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated using segment gross Adjusted Revenue and segment Adjusted EBITDA. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using consolidated Adjusted Revenue and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income attributable to TransUnion to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 102.8 $ 91.7 $ 241.5 $ 264.1 Discontinued operations, net of tax — — — 4.6 Net income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion 102.8 91.7 241.5 268.7 Net interest expense 26.5 41.3 94.6 128.2 Provision for income taxes 32.1 24.2 77.3 64.2 Depreciation and amortization 92.2 88.7 273.4 271.4 EBITDA 253.5 246.0 686.7 732.5 Adjustments to EBITDA: Acquisition-related revenue adjustments(1) — — — 5.9 Stock-based compensation(2) 7.8 14.7 29.5 35.6 Mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and business optimization(3) 1.5 4.8 12.9 (7.8 ) Accelerated technology investment(4) 4.5 — 10.3 — Other(5) 2.6 15.4 36.4 17.3 Total adjustments to EBITDA 16.4 34.9 89.2 51.0 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 269.9 $ 280.9 $ 775.9 $ 783.5 Net income attributable to TransUnion as a percentage of revenue 14.8 % 13.3 % 12.0 % 13.4 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.8 % 40.7 % 38.5 % 39.6 %

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the tables above and footnotes below.

(1) This adjustment represents certain non-cash adjustments related to acquired entities, predominantly adjustments to increase revenue resulting from purchase accounting reductions to deferred revenue we record on the opening balance sheets of acquired entities. Deferred revenue results when a company receives payment in advance of fulfilling their performance obligations under contracts. Business combination accounting rules require us to record deferred revenue of acquired entities at fair value if we are obligated to perform any future services under these contracts. The fair value of this deferred revenue is determined based on the direct and indirect incremental costs of fulfilling our performance obligations under these contracts, plus a normal profit margin. Generally, this fair value calculation results in a reduction to the purchased deferred revenue balance. The above adjustment includes an estimate for the increase in revenue equal to the difference between what the acquired entities would have recorded as revenue and the lower revenue we record as a result of the reduced deferred revenue balance. This increase is partially offset by an estimated decrease to revenue for certain acquired non-core customer contracts that are not classified as discontinued operations that will expire within approximately one year from the date of acquisition. Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, we no longer have these adjustments to revenue. We present Adjusted Revenue as a supplemental measure of our revenue because we believe it provides meaningful information regarding our revenue and provides a basis to compare revenue between periods. In addition, our board of directors and executive management team use Adjusted Revenue as a compensation measure under our incentive compensation plans. The table above provides a reconciliation for revenue to Adjusted Revenue. (2) Consisted of stock-based compensation and cash-settled stock-based compensation. (3) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $1.5 million of acquisition expenses.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $7.5 million of Callcredit integration costs; a $4.8 million loss on the impairment of a Cost Method investment; $4.8 million of acquisition expenses; $0.3 million of adjustments to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions; a $(2.5) million gain on a Cost Method investment resulting from an observable price change for a similar investment of the same issuer; a $(1.8) million gain on the disposal of assets of a small business in our United Kingdom region that are classified as held-for-sale; and a $(0.1) million reimbursement for transition services provided to the buyers of certain of our discontinued operations.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019, consisted of the following adjustments: a $2.0 million loss on assets of a small business in our United Kingdom region that are classified as held-for-sale; $2.0 million of Callcredit integration costs; a $0.6 million adjustment to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions; $0.5 million of acquisition expenses; and a $(0.2) million reimbursement for transition services provided to the buyers of certain of our discontinued operations.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, consisted of the following adjustments: a $(31.2) million gain on a Cost Method investment resulting from an observable price change for a similar investment of the same issuer; $(0.4) million reimbursement for transition services provided to the buyers of our discontinued operations; $10.5 million of Callcredit integration costs; a $8.6 million loss on the impairment of certain Cost Method investments; $2.1 million of acquisition expenses; a $2.0 million loss on assets of a small business in our United Kingdom region that are classified as held-for-sale; and a $0.6 million adjustment to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions. (4) Represents expenses associated with our accelerated technology investment. (5) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $4.2 million for certain legal expenses; $0.4 million of loan fees; a $(0.8) million gain from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations; a $(0.9) million recovery from the Fraud Incident (as defined in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019), net of additional administration expenses; and $(0.3) million other.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $34.7 million for certain legal expenses; a $2.1 million loss from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations; $1.2 million of loan fees; $0.2 million of fees related to our new swap agreements; a $(1.1) million recovery from the Fraud Incident, net of additional administration expense; $(0.5) million reimbursement of fees associated with the refinancing of our Senior Secured Credit Facility; and $(0.3) million of other.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019, consisted of the following adjustments: $19.7 million of expenses (including $1.8 million of administrative expenses) associated with the Fraud Incident offset by the $(7.1) million portion that is attributable to the non-controlling interest; $1.6 million from currency remeasurement; $0.7 million of deferred loan fees written off as a result of the prepayments on our debt; and $0.5 million of loan fees.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, consisted of the following adjustments: $19.7 million of expenses (including $1.8 million of administrative expenses) associated with the Fraud Incident offset by the $(7.1) million portion that is attributable to the non-controlling interest; $1.9 million from currency remeasurement; $1.5 million of loan fees; $1.5 million of deferred loan fees written off as a result of the prepayments on our debt; and $(0.1) million of miscellaneous.

SCHEDULE 3

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion $ 102.8 $ 91.7 $ 241.5 $ 268.7 Discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (4.6 ) Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 102.8 $ 91.7 $ 241.5 $ 264.1 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 190.2 188.2 189.8 187.5 Diluted 192.3 192.0 192.1 191.6 Basic earnings per common share from: Income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 1.27 $ 1.43 Discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (0.02 ) Net Income attributable to TransUnion $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 1.27 $ 1.41 Diluted earnings per common share from: Income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion $ 0.53 $ 0.48 $ 1.26 $ 1.40 Discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (0.02 ) Net Income attributable to TransUnion $ 0.53 $ 0.48 $ 1.26 $ 1.38 Reconciliation of net income attributable to TransUnion to Adjusted Net Income: Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 102.8 $ 91.7 $ 241.5 $ 264.1 Discontinued operations — — — 4.6 Net income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion 102.8 91.7 241.5 268.7 Adjustments before income tax items: Acquisition revenue-related adjustments (1) — — — 5.9 Stock-based compensation(2) 7.8 14.7 29.5 35.6 Mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and business optimization(3) 1.5 4.8 12.9 (7.8 ) Accelerated technology investment(4) 4.5 — 10.3 — Other(5) 2.5 14.9 35.5 15.9 Amortization of certain intangible assets(6) 48.1 48.4 144.7 157.6 Total adjustments before income tax items 64.4 82.8 232.9 207.2 Change in provision for income taxes per schedule 4 (11.1 ) (28.8 ) (50.6 ) (83.4 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 156.2 $ 145.7 $ 423.8 $ 392.5 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 190.2 188.2 189.8 187.5 Diluted(7) 192.3 192.0 192.1 191.6 Adjusted Earnings per Share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.77 $ 2.23 $ 2.09 Diluted(7) $ 0.81 $ 0.76 $ 2.21 $ 2.05 Anti-dilutive weighted stock-based awards outstanding 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above and footnotes below.

(1) This adjustment represents certain non-cash adjustments related to acquired entities, predominantly adjustments to increase revenue resulting from purchase accounting reductions to deferred revenue we record on the opening balance sheets of acquired entities. Deferred revenue results when a company receives payment in advance of fulfilling their performance obligations under contracts. Business combination accounting rules require us to record deferred revenue of acquired entities at fair value if we are obligated to perform any future services under these contracts. The fair value of this deferred revenue is determined based on the direct and indirect incremental costs of fulfilling our performance obligations under these contracts, plus a normal profit margin. Generally, this fair value calculation results in a reduction to the purchased deferred revenue balance. The above adjustment includes an estimate for the increase in revenue equal to the difference between what the acquired entities would have recorded as revenue and the lower revenue we record as a result of the reduced deferred revenue balance. This increase is partially offset by an estimated decrease to revenue for certain acquired non-core customer contracts that are not classified as discontinued operations that will expire within approximately one year from the date of acquisition. Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, we no longer have these adjustments to revenue. We present Adjusted Revenue as a supplemental measure of our revenue because we believe it provides meaningful information regarding our revenue and provides a basis to compare revenue between periods. In addition, our board of directors and executive management team use Adjusted Revenue as a compensation measure under our incentive compensation plans. The table above provides a reconciliation for revenue to Adjusted Revenue. (2) Consisted of stock-based compensation and cash-settled stock-based compensation. (3) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $1.5 million of acquisition expenses.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $7.5 million of Callcredit integration costs; a $4.8 million loss on the impairment of a Cost Method investment; $4.8 million of acquisition expenses; $0.3 million of adjustments to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions; a $(2.5) million gain on a Cost Method investment resulting from an observable price change for a similar investment of the same issuer; a $(1.8) million gain on the disposal of assets of a small business in our United Kingdom region that are classified as held-for-sale; and a $(0.1) million reimbursement for transition services provided to the buyers of certain of our discontinued operations.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019, consisted of the following adjustments: a $2.0 million loss on assets of a small business in our United Kingdom region that are classified as held-for-sale; $2.0 million of Callcredit integration costs; a $0.6 million adjustment to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions; $0.5 million of acquisition expenses; and a $(0.2) million reimbursement for transition services provided to the buyers of certain of our discontinued operations.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, consisted of the following adjustments: a $(31.2) million gain on a Cost Method investment resulting from an observable price change for a similar investment of the same issuer; $(0.4) million reimbursement for transition services provided to the buyers of our discontinued operations; $10.5 million of Callcredit integration costs; a $8.6 million loss on the impairment of certain Cost Method investments; $2.1 million of acquisition expenses; a $2.0 million loss on assets of a small business in our United Kingdom region that are classified as held-for-sale; and a $0.6 million adjustment to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions. (4) Represents expenses associated with our accelerated technology investment. (5) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $4.2 million for certain legal expenses; a ($0.8) million gain from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations; and a ($0.9) million recovery from the Fraud Incident, net of additional administration expenses.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $34.7 million for certain legal expenses; a $2.1 million loss from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations; $0.2 million of fees related to our new swap agreements; ($0.5) million reimbursement of fees associated with the refinancing of our Senior Secured Credit Facility; and a ($1.1) million recovery from the Fraud Incident, net of additional administration expense.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019, consisted of the following adjustments: $19.7 million of expenses (including $1.8 million of administrative expenses) associated with the Fraud Incident offset by the ($7.1) million portion that is attributable to the non-controlling interest; $1.6 million from currency remeasurement; and $0.7 million of deferred loan fees written off as a result of the prepayments on our debt.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, consisted of the following adjustments: $19.7 million of expenses (including $1.8 million of administrative expenses) associated with the Fraud Incident offset by the ($7.1) million portion that is attributable to the non-controlling interest; $1.9 million from currency remeasurement; and $1.5 million of deferred loan fees written off as a result of the prepayments on our debt. (6) Consisted of amortization of intangible assets from our 2012 change in control transaction and amortization of intangible assets established in business acquisitions after our 2012 change in control transaction. (7) As of September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, there were 1.3 million and 1.1 million contingently-issuable performance-based stock awards outstanding that were excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation, respectively, because the contingencies had not been met.

SCHEDULE 4

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income before income taxes $ 138.7 $ 112.5 $ 328.3 $ 334.3 Total adjustments before income tax items from schedule 3 64.4 82.8 232.9 207.2 Noncontrolling interest portion of Adjusted Net Income adjustments (0.5 ) 7.1 (0.5 ) 7.1 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 202.6 $ 202.4 $ 560.8 $ 548.7 (Provision) benefit for income taxes $ (32.1 ) $ (24.2 ) $ (77.3 ) $ (64.2 ) Adjustments for income taxes: Tax effect of above adjustments(1) (13.8 ) (17.6 ) (49.5 ) (43.2 ) Eliminate impact of excess tax benefits for share compensation(2) (1.4 ) (4.6 ) (22.4 ) (31.9 ) Other(3) 4.2 (6.6 ) 21.3 (8.3 ) Total adjustments for income taxes (11.1 ) (28.8 ) (50.6 ) (83.4 ) Adjusted provision for income taxes $ (43.1 ) $ (53.1 ) $ (127.9 ) $ (147.6 ) Effective tax rate 23.1 % 21.6 % 23.5 % 19.2 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 21.3 % 26.2 % 22.8 % 26.9 %

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.

(1) Tax rates used to calculate the tax expense impact are based on the nature of each item. (2) Eliminates the impact of excess tax benefits for share compensation. (3) Eliminates impact of state tax rate changes on deferred taxes, valuation allowances on foreign net operating losses and valuation allowances on capital losses and other discrete adjustments.



SCHEDULE 5

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Depreciation and Amortization (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. Markets $ 56.8 $ 56.3 $ 169.7 $ 169.4 International 30.5 27.8 88.5 88.5 Consumer Interactive 3.5 3.3 10.9 9.7 Corporate 1.5 1.3 4.2 3.8 Total depreciation and amortization $ 92.2 $ 88.7 $ 273.4 $ 271.4

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.





SCHEDULE 6

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Low High Low High Guidance reconciliation of net income attributable to TransUnion to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) attributable to TransUnion $ 79 $ 91 $ 321 $ 333 Interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization 141 145 586 590 EBITDA 220 236 907 923 Acquisitions revenue related adjustment(1) — — — — Stock-based compensation, mergers, acquisitions divestitures and business optimization-related expenses and other adjustments(1) 35 35 124 124 Adjusted EBITDA $ 255 $ 271 $ 1,031 $ 1,047 Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 1.67 $ 1.73 Adjustments to diluted earnings per share(1) 0.33 0.33 1.28 1.28 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.74 $ 0.80 $ 2.94 $ 3.01

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.