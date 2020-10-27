 

NICE Launches Evidencentral Marketplace, First Open Digital Evidence Management Ecosystem, to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Police Departments and Criminal Justice agencies are sitting on mountains of evidence, but the proprietary and siloed nature of this data makes it difficult to leverage the data to its fullest potential. To address this challenge, NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it is launching the Evidencentral Marketplace, the first open, digital evidence management ecosystem of technology vendors designed to make it simpler, faster and more cost effective for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice agencies to bring evidence together, to accelerate case building, unearth hidden evidence and address evidence disclosure challenges.

Through the Evidencentral Marketplace, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice agencies gain access to a wide variety of best-of-breed technology solutions critical to the investigation process, all pre-integrated, pre-tested and pre-certified to work with Evidencentral – NICE’s end-to-end digital transformation platform, which includes the NICE Investigate and NICE Inform solutions. Agencies spanning the entire Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice spectrum ultimately benefit from streamlined collection, analysis and sharing of digital evidence, and digital transformation of manual processes. Agencies also benefit from Evidencentral Marketplace’s ecosystem of integrated solutions through accelerated time-to-value, streamlined workflows and improved efficiency, and lower costs.

Technology partners that join the marketplace can enhance the value of their solutions by making it easier for agencies to leverage their data in concert with other forms of digital evidence to investigate, solve and prosecute crimes.

“Building on the success of Evidencentral, we’re now introducing this one-of-a-kind marketplace to capitalize on synergies between NICE and other market-leading technology companies in the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice sectors,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “NICE’s open, collaborative ecosystem approach to digital evidence management is markedly different from other one-size-fits-all approaches which tend to limit agencies to selecting a particular vendor’s suite of solutions, and manually performing investigative work in data silos.”

