Teleflex Delivers COMPLETE Confidence with the New Arrow ErgoPack Complete CVC System

Teleflex conducted extensive research with industry-leading vascular access professionals to select the enhancements in the new ErgoPack Complete System. Clinician-inspired updates to the kit include:

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) delivers COMPLETE confidence to central line inserters with the release of the Arrow ErgoPack Complete CVC System, the most important update to its market-leading 1 portfolio of Centrally-Inserted Central Catheters in more than a decade.

The Arrow GlideWheel Advancer, which provides tactile feedback and finer control

Nitinol Guidewire, which is kink-resistant compared to stainless steel

Transducer Cover to support guidelines for ultrasound use

Pre-filled sterile saline syringes, one per catheter lumen

Extra ChloraPrep Skin Prep in each kit (two total)

“The ErgoPack Complete System is built with the inserter in mind, first and foremost,” said Jake Newman, President and General Manager, Teleflex Vascular. “The ErgoPack Complete System is a powerful tool in the fight against CLABSI.1”

These new additions enhance the already-considerable power of the market-leading2 ErgoPack System, which features, at its heart, Teleflex’s Arrowg+ard Blue Plus CVC. It’s the only full-spectrum antimicrobial CVC that protects against gram-positive, gram-negative bacteria and fungi, the key infectious pathogens responsible for CLABSI.

CLABSI is responsible for as many as 28,000 deaths per year in the US.3

The ErgoPack Complete System’s unique combination of CVC insertion components, packaged in an ergonomic and efficient top down, left to right configuration, helps central line inserters comply with critical third party independent guidelines for reducing CLABSI, including:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Category 1A & 1B recommendations 4

Society for Hospital Epidemiology of America (SHEA) Guidelines 5

Infusion Nursing Society (INS) Standards of Practice 6

Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) Bloodborne Pathogens Standard7

The ErgoPack Complete System is available in two different configurations, in a variety of catheter French sizes.



