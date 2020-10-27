 

Teleflex Delivers COMPLETE Confidence with the New Arrow ErgoPack Complete CVC System

Most important CVC update in a decade adds a variety of clinician-inspired enhancements

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) delivers COMPLETE confidence to central line inserters with the release of the Arrow ErgoPack Complete CVC System, the most important update to its market-leading1 portfolio of Centrally-Inserted Central Catheters in more than a decade.

Teleflex conducted extensive research with industry-leading vascular access professionals to select the enhancements in the new ErgoPack Complete System. Clinician-inspired updates to the kit include:

  • The Arrow GlideWheel Advancer, which provides tactile feedback and finer control
  • Nitinol Guidewire, which is kink-resistant compared to stainless steel
  • Transducer Cover to support guidelines for ultrasound use
  • Pre-filled sterile saline syringes, one per catheter lumen
  • Extra ChloraPrep Skin Prep in each kit (two total)

“The ErgoPack Complete System is built with the inserter in mind, first and foremost,” said Jake Newman, President and General Manager, Teleflex Vascular. “The ErgoPack Complete System is a powerful tool in the fight against CLABSI.1

These new additions enhance the already-considerable power of the market-leading2 ErgoPack System, which features, at its heart, Teleflex’s Arrowg+ard Blue Plus CVC. It’s the only full-spectrum antimicrobial CVC that protects against gram-positive, gram-negative bacteria and fungi, the key infectious pathogens responsible for CLABSI.

CLABSI is responsible for as many as 28,000 deaths per year in the US.3

The ErgoPack Complete System’s unique combination of CVC insertion components, packaged in an ergonomic and efficient top down, left to right configuration, helps central line inserters comply with critical third party independent guidelines for reducing CLABSI, including:

  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Category 1A & 1B recommendations4
  • Society for Hospital Epidemiology of America (SHEA) Guidelines5
  • Infusion Nursing Society (INS) Standards of Practice6
  • Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) Bloodborne Pathogens Standard7

The ErgoPack Complete System is available in two different configurations, in a variety of catheter French sizes.

Learn more at http://go.teleflex.com/CompleteConfidence

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

