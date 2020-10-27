 

Abeona Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Michael Amoroso as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 11:30  |  75   |   |   

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that Michael Amoroso, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Abeona, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and will serve as the Company’s principal executive and operating officer, effective November 1, 2020. In this newly created role at Abeona, Mr. Amoroso's responsibilities will broaden to include oversight and leadership of all operations; including but not limited to, research and clinical development, regulatory, medical, commercial, corporate affairs and business development.

“Michael has more than 20 years of strategic and operational leadership experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, including working within commercialization teams across clinical development, regulatory affairs, and medical affairs in major global markets,” said Steven H. Rouhandeh, Chairman of Abeona’s Board of Directors. “His recent and highly relevant experience with the commercial development of novel therapies for underserved patient populations will serve Abeona well as the Company seeks to further advance its clinical programs toward providing novel gene and cell therapies to patients who currently have no approved treatment options.”

Mr. Amoroso stated, “Abeona has a significant foundation in place with a compelling vision, great people, deep science and a robust pipeline of advanced and early stage programs. The experienced and talented team at Abeona remains committed to serving the patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) and Sanfilippo syndrome, and we are focused on completing enrollment in our EB-101 pivotal Phase 3 study for RDEB and Phase 1/2 studies of ABO-102 and ABO-101 for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB), respectively.”

Mr. Amoroso has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Abeona since July 2020. Prior to joining Abeona, Mr. Amoroso held various senior level commercial positions at leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Kite, Eisai Inc., Celgene Corporation (now a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company), and Sanofi. At Kite, he was responsible for the company’s worldwide commercial organization leading the commercialization efforts for the autologous CAR T-cell therapy, YESCARTA, and the future cell therapy pipeline. Before Kite, Mr. Amoroso was Senior Vice President, Americas for Eisai’s Commercial Oncology Business Group, where he was accountable for teams charged with creating and driving commercial strategy and implementation for the company’s approved products and earlier-stage assets. Previously, Mr. Amoroso worked at Celgene for six years in several commercial roles before serving as the organization’s Commercial Lead for CAR T-cell therapy programs. In this capacity, he helped Celgene develop an organizational model to commercialize cell therapies including specialized manufacturing and customer services for patients with lymphoma and myeloma. Before joining Celgene, Mr. Amoroso held various marketing and sales leadership positions over his 10-plus year tenure at Sanofi. Mr. Amoroso earned his M.B.A. in Management from the Stern School of Business, New York University, and his B.A. in Biological Sciences, summa cum laude, from Rider University.

