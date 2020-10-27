 

DPW Holdings’ Announces that the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Highlights Milestone Research (AL002) Licensed by Alzamend Neuro from the University of South Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 11:30  |  85   |   |   

New Immunomodulatory Therapeutic Vaccine Developed by USF’s Dr. Chuanhai Cao That Targets Oligomeric Amyloid-β Could be Step Towards Halting Alzheimer's Disease Progression

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced that the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, an internationally renowned scientific periodical, published a study written principally by Dr. Chuanhai Cao, the inventor of Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s AL002. DPW has an investment in Alzamend Neuro (“Alzamend”) through its subsidiary, Digital Power Lending, LLC. In 2012, the University of South Florida (“USF”) was granted a patent related to this technology (USPTO #8,188,046), and the patent has been exclusively licensed to Alzamend, a Tampa-based biotechnology company dedicated to finding a means of prevention, treatment and cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Alzamend’s goal is to move the technology out of preclinical testing and into human clinical trials during the first quarter of 2021 with the assistance of TAMM Net, Inc. (“TAMM Net”) a contract research organization located in Marietta, Georgia.

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 5.8 million Americans at an estimated cost of over $305 billion in 2020, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Currently, Amyloid-β buildup in the brain is believed to be the cause of Alzheimer’s by many researchers. There have been many attempts to prevent or reverse the progression of the disease by targeting Amyloid-β, including the first vaccine clinical trial as AN-1792 in 2002 by Elan, which targeted Amyloid-β proteins. Unfortunately, the AN-1792 vaccine was suspended by the FDA due to adverse effects. The long-term follow-up result to the vaccine responders demonstrated a benefit from the vaccine, indicating that vaccine against Alzheimer’s disease with Aβ is promising if the treatment can overcome the adverse effects.

The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease on October 15, 2020, shows that this novel vaccine using immune cells known as dendritic cells loaded with a modified Aβ, known as E22W42, could be a significant step in halting Alzheimer’s. Testing of this new vaccine was conducted on mice genetically engineered to develop high levels of Aβ and behavioral/cognitive abnormalities that mimic human Alzheimer’s disease, also known as transgenic1 mice. Testing has shown that all responders to the vaccine had slowed memory decline. Researchers compared two sets of mice; one set that was administered the vaccine and one set that was not, in a cognitive test called a “Radial Arm Water Maze”. This maze is composed of a large central area with six paths or “arms,” with a hidden escape platform found at the end of one of the arms. Mice were given a pass/fail depending on their ability to find the path with the hidden exit through a total of 15 trials. The results showed that the vaccinated mice showed fewer errors in working memory than the control transgenic mice, which showed a decrease in working memory like that seen in Alzheimer’s patients.

