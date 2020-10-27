Marketaxess Reports Third Quarter 2020 Revenues of $164.0 Million, Operating Income of $87.8 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.78

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“It is gratifying to see the strength in market share trends and Open Trading volumes in spite of the return to more normal credit market conditions in the third quarter,” said Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO of MarketAxess. “Trading automation and lower transaction costs on MarketAxess are driving a sustainable change in trading behavior among institutional market participants. Market share gains fueled strong revenue and earnings growth with higher operating margins during the quarter.”

Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 increased 25% to $164.0 million, compared to $131.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Operating income was $87.8 million, compared to $66.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 33%. Operating margin was 53.5%, compared to 50.1% for the third quarter of 2019. Net income totaled $67.8 million, or $1.78 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $54.0 million, or $1.42 per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Commission revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased 26% to $150.6 million, compared to $119.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Variable transaction fees increased 28% to $123.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to variable transaction fees of $96.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. U.S. high-grade trading volume as a percentage of FINRA’s high-grade TRACE trading volume increased to an estimated 22.2% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to an estimated 20.2% for the third quarter of 2019. Variable transaction fees in the third quarter of 2020 includes approximately $2.4 million of U.S. Treasuries trading commissions related to the November 2019 acquisition of LiquidityEdge LLC, now operating as MarketAxess Rates.

All other revenue, which consists of information services, post-trade services and other revenue, increased 14% to $13.4 million, compared to $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in all other revenue was principally due to new data sales and introduction of new Securities Finance Transaction Regulation (“SFTR”) reporting services of $1.1 million and the favorable impact of the weaker U.S. dollar of $0.6 million.

Total expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased 16% to $76.2 million, compared to $65.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in total expenses was largely due to higher employee compensation and benefit costs, mainly due to an increase in headcount, of $4.9 million, depreciation and amortization of $2.3 million, clearing costs, mainly due to increased Open Trading activity and U.S. Treasury matched-principal trading, of $2.1 million, and professional and consulting fees of $1.3 million offset by a $1.4 million decrease in marketing and advertising expense. MarketAxess Rates expenses, including amortization of acquired intangibles expense, totaled $3.3 million during the third quarter of 2020.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 23.0%, compared to 19.8% for the third quarter of 2019. The income tax provision for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 reflected $5.9 million and $3.5 million, respectively, of excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation awards. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded an additional provision for unrecognized tax benefits of $4.8 million.

Employee headcount was 599 as of September 30, 2020 compared to 527 as of December 31, 2019 and 511 as of September 30, 2019. The increase in headcount was due to the continued investment in the Company’s growth initiatives, including geographic expansion, trading automation, new trading protocols and the transition to self-clearing.

Dividend

The Company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on November 25, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 11, 2020.

Share Repurchases

A total of 8,748 shares were repurchased in the third quarter of 2020 at a cost of $4.2 million.

Balance Sheet Data

As of September 30, 2020, total assets were $1.2 billion and included $341.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Total stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2020 was $897.5 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, are important in understanding the Company's operating results. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Revenues Commissions $ 150,586 $ 119,869 $ 478,632 $ 346,753 Information services 8,501 7,693 25,570 22,215 Post-trade services 4,689 3,784 12,896 11,840 Other 230 251 681 770 Total revenues 164,006 131,597 517,779 381,578 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 37,583 32,681 120,413 97,962 Depreciation and amortization 9,032 6,700 25,404 19,127 Technology and communications 8,417 7,381 25,170 19,637 Professional and consulting fees 8,269 7,018 22,009 19,145 Occupancy 3,445 2,802 10,205 8,549 Marketing and advertising 1,148 2,506 5,633 8,472 Clearing costs 4,838 2,782 16,061 7,969 General and administrative 3,467 3,762 9,853 10,686 Total expenses 76,199 65,632 234,748 191,547 Operating income 87,807 65,965 283,031 190,031 Other income (expense) Investment income 344 2,211 2,327 6,296 Interest expense (1,046 ) — (1,046 ) — Other, net 860 (838 ) (242 ) (860 ) Total other income 158 1,373 1,039 5,436 Income before income taxes 87,965 67,338 284,070 195,467 Provision for income taxes 20,189 13,336 57,624 40,838 Net income $ 67,776 $ 54,002 $ 226,446 $ 154,629 Per Share Data: Net income per common share Basic $ 1.81 $ 1.46 $ 6.06 $ 4.17 Diluted $ 1.78 $ 1.42 $ 5.94 $ 4.08 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.51 $ 1.80 $ 1.53 Weighted-average common shares: Basic 37,386 37,066 37,343 37,053 Diluted 38,160 37,995 38,129 37,913





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Commission Revenue Details Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Commissions Revenue (In thousands) (unaudited) Variable transaction fees U.S. high-grade $ 60,861 $ 45,409 $ 194,039 $ 130,824 Other credit 1 59,131 50,009 191,718 143,276 Total credit 119,992 95,418 385,757 274,100 Rates 2 3,191 567 12,623 1,739 Total variable transaction fees 123,183 95,985 398,380 275,839 Distribution fees U.S. high-grade 20,760 17,777 60,369 53,238 Other credit1 6,586 5,986 19,573 17,318 Total credit 27,346 23,763 79,942 70,556 Rates2 57 121 310 358 Total distribution fees 27,403 23,884 80,252 70,914 Total commissions $ 150,586 $ 119,869 $ 478,632 $ 346,753 Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million (unaudited) U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $ 204.24 $ 181.45 $ 190.68 $ 169.10 U.S. high-grade - floating-rate 47.75 56.08 50.60 65.80 Total U.S. high-grade 199.39 173.35 184.83 162.57 Other credit 1 208.27 196.04 203.75 194.12 Total credit 203.67 184.55 193.78 177.66 Rates2 4.19 48.65 3.99 44.46 1 Other credit includes high-yield, emerging markets, Eurobonds and municipal bonds. 2 Rates includes U.S. Government bonds, agencies and other government bonds.





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 310,368 $ 270,124 Cash segregated under federal regulations 50,033 — Investments, at fair value 31,274 230,477 Accounts receivable, net 81,706 62,017 Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 380,853 — Goodwill 147,388 146,861 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 58,873 60,986 Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized

software, net 82,074 71,795 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,692 81,399 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,191 30,770 Deferred tax assets, net 52 501 Total assets $ 1,245,504 $ 954,930 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Accrued employee compensation $ 50,926 $ 47,365 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 138,120 — Income and other tax liabilities 34,822 16,690 Deferred revenue 5,092 3,499 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,297 19,294 Operating lease liabilities 93,708 97,991 Total liabilities 347,965 184,839 Stockholders' equity Common stock 122 122 Additional paid-in capital 327,646 342,541 Treasury stock (168,841 ) (153,388 ) Retained earnings 749,211 591,086 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,599 ) (10,270 ) Total stockholders' equity 897,539 770,091 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,245,504 $ 954,930





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (In thousands) (unaudited) Net income $ 67,776 $ 54,002 $ 226,446 $ 154,629 Add back: Interest expense 1,046 — 1,046 — Provision for income taxes 20,189 13,336 57,624 40,838 Depreciation and amortization 9,032 6,700 25,404 19,127 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization $ 98,043 $ 74,038 $ 310,520 $ 214,594 Free Cash Flow (In thousands) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities $ (48,353 ) $ 67,692 $ 176,869 $ 176,794 Exclude: Net change in trading investments 638 9,225 (62,636 ) 371 Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive

from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 164,797 — 164,797 — Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and

leasehold improvements (3,758 ) (2,569 ) (13,022 ) (8,683 ) Less: Capitalization of software development costs (8,121 ) (6,553 ) (21,124 ) (13,863 ) Free cash flow $ 105,203 $ 67,795 $ 244,884 $ 154,619





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Volume Statistics* Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Trading Volume (In millions) (unaudited) U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $ 295,781 $ 245,027 $ 1,005,975 $ 753,885 U.S. high-grade - floating-rate 9,450 16,918 43,830 50,830 Total U.S. high-grade 305,231 261,945 1,049,805 804,715 Other credit 283,920 255,097 940,939 738,091 Total credit 589,151 517,042 1,990,744 1,542,806 Rates 760,676 11,661 3,161,148 39,111 Average Daily Volume (In millions) (unaudited) U.S. high-grade $ 4,770 $ 4,093 $ 5,555 $ 4,280 Other credit 4,421 3,971 4,972 3,921 Total credit 9,191 8,064 10,527 8,201 Rates 11,885 182 16,726 208 Number of U.S. Trading Days 1 64 64 189 188 Number of U.K. Trading Days 2 65 65 190 189 1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar. 2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule. *Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. Government Bond trades are single-counted.



