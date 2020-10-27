 

Transaction in Own Shares

27.10.2020   

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: VANG-JENSEN, FRANK
Position: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20201026153352_8

Transaction date: 2020-10-26
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000            Unit price: 50.5096 DKK

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000            Volume weighted average price: 50.5096 DKK            Total price: 1,010,192.00 DKK

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Communication, +358 1041 680 23 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.30 EET on 27 October 2020.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.




