Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today reported third quarter 2020 net income 1 of $30.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, during the prior quarter and net income of $33.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2019 included $3.1 million in severance expense related to the outsourcing of our transfer agency transactional processing operations. Excluding the severance expense, adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $35.4 million and adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.49 2 .

Strong financial performance, with 11.5% increase in revenues compared to the prior quarter due to higher average assets benefiting both Investment Management revenues and Wealth Management Advisory revenues

Continued execution of strategic initiatives in Asset Management, with average Assets Under Management (AUM) up 10% compared to the prior quarter Both sales and redemptions improved vs. the same quarter in 2019, particularly in institutional and unaffiliated Continued progress in strategic pricing evaluation, with 75% of AUM at or better than competitor median fees

Successful quarter for Wealth Management recruiting and asset growth Net new Assets Under Administration 3 (AUA) continue to improve, and net new Advisory AUA were positive for the 7 th consecutive quarter Since January 1, 2020, 32 advisors have affiliated with Waddell & Reed with combined prior firm AUA totaling over $1.9 billion $474 thousand average trailing 12-month productivity per Advisor for the third quarter of 2020 improved 2% and 12% compared to the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2019, respectively

Robust balance sheet continued to support investment in strategic growth and meaningful capital return $744.6 million in cash and investments at the end of the third quarter of 2020 4 $56.3 million was returned to shareholders in the third quarter of 2020, including $40.1 million of share repurchases

Hired two executives focused on strategic growth – one to lead the technology teams dedicated to leveraging technology as a strategic asset across the organization, and one to develop and lead strategies in support of best-in-class client and advisor experience, processes and procedures

Philip J. Sanders, Chief Executive Officer of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shared, “I am pleased with the progress in transforming our wealth management business this quarter with continued recruiting success, growth in advisory assets and further advancement of our technologies. At the same time, flows within our asset management business improved compared to the prior year, and our teams are seeing solid engagement across our distribution network.” Mr. Sanders continued, “While the operating environment remains challenging, we are as focused as ever on partnering with clients to help them realize their long-term financial goals through superior investment performance, advice and client service.”

1 Net income represents net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. 2 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures table 3 Net new advisory AUA are calculated as total client deposits and net transfers less client withdrawals. Client deposits include dividends and interest. 4 Excluding restricted cash

Consolidated Financial Results Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP basis (in thousands, except per share data): Revenue $ 267,670 $ 240,034 $ 270,680 $ 771,437 $ 800,244 Operating expenses $ 230,035 $ 216,407 $ 230,656 $ 670,784 $ 683,417 Operating income $ 37,635 $ 23,627 $ 40,024 $ 100,653 $ 116,827 Operating margin 14.1 % 9.8 % 14.8 % 13.0 % 14.6 % Controllable expenses1 $ 101,352 $ 102,034 $ 104,516 $ 300,516 $ 312,505 Net income $ 30,523 $ 24,824 $ 33,054 $ 77,333 $ 99,056 Net income per share, basic and diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.38 $ 0.46 $ 1.18 $ 1.33 As adjusted2 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 267,670 $ 240,034 $ 270,680 $ 771,437 $ 800,244 Operating expenses $ 230,035 $ 216,407 $ 227,575 $ 670,784 $ 680,336 Operating income $ 37,635 $ 23,627 $ 43,105 $ 100,653 $ 119,908 Operating margin 14.1 % 9.8 % 15.9 % 13.0 % 15.0 % Controllable expenses $ 101,352 $ 102,034 $ 101,435 $ 300,516 $ 309,424 Net income $ 30,523 $ 24,824 $ 35,396 $ 77,333 $ 101,398 Net income per share, basic and diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.38 $ 0.49 $ 1.18 $ 1.36 Assets under management (in millions) $ 67,869 $ 64,966 $ 68,782 $ 67,869 $ 68,782 Average assets under management (in millions) $ 67,946 $ 61,718 $ 70,527 $ 65,272 $ 70,667 Assets under administration (in millions) $ 62,694 $ 58,991 $ 57,113 $ 62,694 $ 57,113 Average assets under administration (in millions) $ 61,400 $ 55,181 $ 57,411 $ 58,583 $ 55,770

Financial Summary

Revenues totaled $267.7 million for the quarter, an increase of $27.6 million, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $3.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Operating expenses for the quarter of $230.0 million increased $13.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $0.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating expenses2 increased $2.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. The operating margin was 14.1% during the current quarter, compared to 9.8% and 14.8% during the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2019, respectively. The adjusted operating margin2 was 15.9% during the third quarter of 2019.

AUM ended the quarter at $67.9 billion, an increase of 4% compared to the prior quarter primarily due to market appreciation and a decrease of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Average AUM were $67.9 billion during the current quarter, compared to $61.7 billion during the prior quarter and $70.5 billion during the third quarter of 2019. Net outflows of $1.8 billion during the current quarter were higher compared to net outflows of $1.4 billion in the prior quarter and were lower compared to net outflows of $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Sales of $1.8 billion during the current quarter decreased 17% compared to the prior quarter and increased 2% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Redemptions were slightly better compared to the prior quarter and were 19% better compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Wealth management AUA ended the quarter at $62.7 billion, an increase of 6% and 10%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019, respectively. Average AUA were $61.4 billion during the current quarter, compared to $55.2 billion during the prior quarter and $57.4 billion during the third quarter of 2019. Net new advisory AUA was $437.3 million, as advisory products continue to drive the majority of new sales. Non-advisory asset flows continue to be negative, experiencing an increase in outflows compared to the prior quarter and reduced outflows compared to the same quarter in 2019.

1 Controllable expenses defined as compensation and benefits, general and administrative, occupancy, technology, and marketing and advertising costs 2 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures table

Revenues Analysis

Investment management fees increased $10.8 million, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to a 10% increase in average AUM and one additional day in the quarter partially offset by additional money market fee waivers. The effective management fee rate for the current quarter was 62.4 basis points remaining consistent with the prior quarter’s rate. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, investment management fees declined $5.2 million, or 5%, primarily due to lower average AUM and a lower effective management fee rate due to targeted fee reductions made in previous periods and money market fee waivers.

Underwriting and distribution fees increased $15.8 million, or 13%, compared to the prior quarter due to higher advisory fees and higher service and distribution fees due to higher asset levels. In addition, sales commissions were $2.7 million higher compared to the prior quarter as a result of increased sales activity across insurance product lines. Compared to the same quarter in 2019, underwriting and distribution fees increased $3.7 million, or 3%, due to increased advisory fees from higher asset levels, partially offset by lower sales commissions and lower service and distribution fees from lower asset levels.

Shareholder service fees increased $1.0 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to an increase in average assets and one additional day in the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, shareholder service fees declined $1.5 million, or 6%, due to a decrease in average assets and fewer accounts. There was also a reduction in fund reimbursement revenues related to the outsourcing of our transfer agency transactional processing operations which was offset by lower costs.

Operating Expenses Analysis

Controllable expenses decreased $0.7 million and $3.2 million compared to the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2019, respectively as investment in targeted growth areas of our strategy continue.

Distribution expenses increased $14.3 million, or 13%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $4.8 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 as a result of the increase in underwriting and distribution revenue. The expense increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 was larger than the revenue increase primarily due to an increase in the average advisor payout rate from continued increases in production.

Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.6 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in base salaries and benefits expense due to an increase in headcount. These increases were partially offset by mark-to-market adjustments on equity-based compensation. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, compensation and benefits expense decreased $2.6 million, or 4%, due to severance paid related to the outsourcing of our transfer agency transactional processing operations in the third quarter of 2019, lower costs from reduced headcount and lower equity-based compensation. These decreases were partially offset by mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation plans.

General and administrative expenses decreased $1.4 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower meeting costs. Compared to the same quarter in 2019, general and administrative expenses increased $2.5 million, or 15%, due to a shift of our transfer agency transactional processing operations costs from technology expenses to general and administrative expenses as a result of outsourcing and increased strategic project spending, partially offset by lower travel and meetings costs.

Technology costs were consistent with the prior quarter as higher software costs for new technologies were offset by lower technology consulting costs. Technology costs decreased $0.8 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 as costs related to the transfer agency transactional processing operations outsourcing were shifted to general and administrative expenses. This decrease was partially offset by increased consulting and software costs for new technologies.

Occupancy expenses decreased $0.1 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $1.5 million, or 27%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. For both comparative periods, occupancy costs decreased as a result of the planned transition out of corporate field offices in our wealth manager.

Marketing and advertising expenses increased slightly compared to the prior quarter and decreased $0.8 million, or 36%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower sponsorship fees in connection with the shift to virtual industry conferences.

Depreciation expense declined slightly compared to the prior quarter and declined $1.8 million, or 38%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 due to capitalized software development assets becoming fully depreciated.

Investment and Other Income

Investment and other income decreased $9.7 million compared to the prior quarter due to lower unrealized gains, net of hedging activity, on the seed and corporate investment portfolios and an increase in pension expense as a result of the pension plan liquidation in the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, investment and other income increased slightly as higher unrealized gains, net of hedging activity, on the seed and corporate investment portfolio were offset by an increase in pension expense due to the plan liquidation and a decline in interest income for the corporate investment portfolio.

The effective tax rate was 24.8% and was consistent with the prior quarter’s rate of 25.3%. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, the rate increased slightly, primarily due to increased state taxes as a result of additional filings in the current quarter.

AUM

(in millions) Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Prior Qtr. Year-over-Year Qtr. 2020 2020 2019 Change % Change % Unaffiliated1 Beginning assets $ 23,724 $ 20,244 $ 27,545 $ 3,480 17 % $ (3,821 ) (14 )% Sales2 1,127 1,490 999 (363 ) (24 )% 128 13 % Redemptions (1,977 ) (2,179 ) (2,684 ) 202 9 % 707 26 % Net exchanges 239 205 334 34 17 % (95 ) (28 )% Net Flows (611 ) (484 ) (1,351 ) (127 ) (26 )% 740 55 % Market action 1,755 3,964 (337 ) (2,209 ) (56 )% 2,092 621 % Ending assets $ 24,868 $ 23,724 $ 25,857 $ 1,144 5 % $ (989 ) (4 )% Annualized organic growth rate (10.3 )% (9.6 )% (19.6 )% Annualized redemption rate3 32.3 % 39.9 % 40.9 % Institutional Beginning assets $ 2,997 $ 2,427 $ 3,887 $ 570 23 % $ (890 ) (23 )% Sales2 59 52 49 7 13 % 10 20 % Redemptions (165 ) (202 ) (230 ) 37 18 % 65 28 % Net exchanges — 22 — (22 ) NM — NM % Net Flows (106 ) (128 ) (181 ) 22 17 % 75 41 % Market action 297 698 (29 ) (401 ) (57 )% 326 1,124 % Ending assets $ 3,188 $ 2,997 $ 3,677 $ 191 6 % $ (489 ) (13 )% Annualized organic growth rate (14.1 )% (21.1 )% (18.6 )% Annualized redemption rate3 20.5 % 28.6 % 23.9 % Wealth Management Beginning assets $ 38,245 $ 33,339 $ 40,444 $ 4,906 15 % $ (2,199 ) (5 )% Sales2 634 649 744 (15 ) (2 )% (110 ) (15 )% Redemptions (1,488 ) (1,259 ) (1,542 ) (229 ) (18 )% 54 4 % Net exchanges (239 ) (227 ) (334 ) (12 ) (5 )% 95 28 % Net Flows (1,093 ) (837 ) (1,132 ) (256 ) (31 )% 39 3 % Market action 2,661 5,743 (64 ) (3,082 ) (54 )% 2,725 4,258 % Ending assets $ 39,813 $ 38,245 $ 39,248 $ 1,568 4 % $ 565 1 % Annualized organic growth rate (11.4 )% (10.0 )% (11.2 )% Annualized redemption rate3 13.1 % 11.6 % 13.4 % Consolidated Total Beginning assets $ 64,966 $ 56,010 $ 71,876 $ 8,956 16 % $ (6,910 ) (10 )% Sales2 1,820 2,191 1,792 (371 ) (17 )% 28 2 % Redemptions (3,630 ) (3,640 ) (4,456 ) 10 — % 826 19 % Net exchanges — — — — — — — Net Flows (1,810 ) (1,449 ) (2,664 ) (361 ) (25 )% 854 32 % Market action 4,713 10,405 (430 ) (5,692 ) (55 )% 5,143 1,196 % Ending assets $ 67,869 $ 64,966 $ 68,782 $ 2,903 4 % $ (913 ) (1 )% Annualized organic growth rate (11.1 )% (10.3 )% (14.8 )% Annualized redemption rate3 20.5 % 22.6 % 24.3 %

1 Unaffiliated includes National channel (home office and wholesale), Defined Contribution Investment Only, Registered Investment Advisor and Variable Annuity. 2 Sales consist of gross sales and includes net reinvested dividends, capital gains and investment income. 3 Excludes Money Market.

MorningStar Fund Rankings1 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Funds ranked in top half 49 % 49 % 39 % Assets ranked in top half 43 % 52 % 47 %

MorningStar Ratings1 Overall 3 Years 5 Years Funds with 4/5 stars 26 % 28 % 19 % Assets with 4/5 stars 40 % 42 % 35 % _____________________ 1 Based on class I share, which reflects the largest concentration of sales and assets.

Wealth Management Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Prior Qtr. Year-over-Year Qtr. (in millions) 2020 2020 2019 Change % Change % AUA Ending advisory AUA $ 29,330 $ 27,155 $ 25,107 $ 2,175 8 % $ 4,223 17 % Ending non-advisory AUA 33,364 31,836 32,006 1,528 5 % 1,358 4 % Ending total AUA 62,694 58,991 57,113 3,703 6 % 5,581 10 % Average advisory AUA 1 $ 28,502 $ 25,030 $ 24,921 $ 3,472 14 % $ 3,581 14 % Average non-advisory AUA 1 32,898 30,151 32,490 2,747 9 % 408 1 % Average AUA 1 61,400 55,181 57,411 6,219 11 % 3,989 7 % Net new advisory AUA 2 $ 437 $ 189 $ 328 $ 248 131 % $ 109 33 % Net new non-advisory AUA 2, 3 (475 ) (346 ) (720 ) (129 ) (37 )% 245 34 % Total net new AUA 2, 3 (38 ) (157 ) (392 ) 119 76 % 354 90 % Annualized advisory AUA growth 4 6.4 % 3.3 % 5.3 % Annualized AUA growth 4 (0.3 )% (1.2 )% (2.7 )% Advisors and advisor associates 1,313 1,317 1,344 (4 ) — % (31 ) (2 )% Avg. trailing 12-month revenue per advisor 5 (in thousands) $ 474 $ 464 $ 422 $ 10 2 % $ 52 12 %

1 Average AUA are calculated as the average of the beginning of month AUA during each reporting period. 2 Net new AUA are calculated as total client deposits and net transfers less client withdrawals. Client deposits include dividends and interest. 3 Excludes activity related to products held outside of our wealth management platform. These assets represent less than 10% of total AUA. 4 Annualized growth is calculated as annualized quarterly net new AUA divided by beginning AUA. 5 Production per Advisor is calculated as trailing 12- month Total underwriting and distribution fees less “other” underwriting and distribution fees divided by the average number of advisors. “Other” underwriting and distribution fees predominantly includes fees paid by advisors for programs and services.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data and margin) Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Prior Qtr. Year-over-Year Qtr. 2020 2020 2019 Change % Change % Revenues: Investment management fees $ 106,617 $ 95,824 $ 111,806 $ 10,793 11 % $ (5,189 ) (5 )% Underwriting and distribution fees 139,456 123,633 135,787 15,823 13 % 3,669 3 % Shareholder service fees 21,597 20,577 23,087 1,020 5 % (1,490 ) (6 )% Total 267,670 240,034 270,680 27,636 12 % (3,010 ) (1 )% Operating expenses: Distribution1 122,195 107,876 117,425 14,319 13 % 4,770 4 % Compensation and benefits (including share-based compensation of $11,080, $12,532 and $11,580, respectively) 62,416 61,863 64,999 553 1 % (2,583 ) (4 )% General and administrative 19,156 20,524 16,680 (1,368 ) (7 )% 2,476 15 % Technology 14,250 14,237 15,019 13 0 % (769 ) (5 )% Occupancy 4,160 4,291 5,684 (131 ) (3 )% (1,524 ) (27 )% Marketing and advertising 1,370 1,119 2,134 251 22 % (764 ) (36 )% Depreciation 2,998 3,209 4,833 (211 ) (7 )% (1,835 ) (38 )% Subadvisory fees 3,490 3,288 3,882 202 6 % (392 ) (10 )% Total 230,035 216,407 230,656 13,628 6 % (621 ) — % Operating income 37,635 23,627 40,024 14,008 59 % (2,389 ) (6 )% Investment and other income 5,449 15,148 5,212 (9,699 ) (64 )% 237 5 % Interest expense (1,542 ) (1,539 ) (1,562 ) (3 ) — % 20 1 % Income before provision for income taxes 41,542 37,236 43,674 4,306 12 % (2,132 ) (5 )% Provision for income taxes 10,296 9,412 10,175 884 9 % 121 1 % Net income 31,246 27,824 33,499 3,422 12 % (2,253 ) (7 )% Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 723 3,000 445 (2,277 ) (76 )% 278 62 % Net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. $ 30,523 $ 24,824 $ 33,054 $ 5,699 23 % $ (2,531 ) (8 )% Net income per share, basic and diluted: $ 0.48 $ 0.38 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 64,240 65,488 72,387 Operating margin 14.1 % 9.8 % 14.8 % 1Distribution expense Unaffiliated 22,733 20,587 24,068 Wealth Management 99,462 87,289 93,357 $ 122,195 $ 107,876 $ 117,425

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data and margin) Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2020 2019 Change % Revenues: Investment management fees $ 307,660 $ 334,438 $ (26,778 ) (8 )% Underwriting and distribution fees 400,032 395,527 4,505 1 % Shareholder service fees 63,745 70,279 (6,534 ) (9 )% Total 771,437 800,244 (28,807 ) (4 )% Operating expenses: Distribution1 350,104 343,696 6,408 2 % Compensation and benefits (including share-based compensation of $33,595 and $35,471, respectively) 182,704 191,718 (9,014 ) (5 )% General and administrative 58,278 47,421 10,857 23 % Technology 41,989 47,769 (5,780 ) (12 )% Occupancy 13,160 19,100 (5,940 ) (31 )% Marketing and advertising 4,385 6,497 (2,112 ) (33 )% Depreciation 9,720 16,062 (6,342 ) (39 )% Subadvisory fees 10,444 11,154 (710 ) (6 )% Total 670,784 683,417 (12,633 ) (2 )% Operating income 100,653 116,827 (16,174 ) (14 )% Investment and other income 12,852 23,690 (10,838 ) (46 )% Interest expense (4,630 ) (4,662 ) 32 1 % Income before provision for income taxes 108,875 135,855 (26,980 ) (20 )% Provision for income taxes 29,341 35,036 (5,695 ) (16 )% Net income 79,534 100,819 (21,285 ) (21 )% Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 2,201 1,763 438 25 % Net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. $ 77,333 $ 99,056 $ (21,723 ) (22 )% Net income per share, basic and diluted: $ 1.18 $ 1.33 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 65,795 74,446 Operating margin 13.0 % 14.6 % 1Distribution expense Unaffiliated 66,944 73,326 Wealth Management 283,160 270,370 $ 350,104 $ 343,696

Underwriting and distribution fees (in thousands) For the three months ended Sep. 30, 2020 Unaffiliated Wealth Management Total Advisory fees $ — $ 82,591 $ 82,591 Service and distribution fees 14,623 15,305 29,928 Sales commissions 223 17,847 18,070 Other revenues 82 8,785 8,867 Total underwriting and distribution fees $ 14,928 $ 124,528 $ 139,456

For the three months ended Jun. 30, 2020 Unaffiliated Wealth Management Total Advisory fees $ — $ 72,534 $ 72,534 Service and distribution fees 13,670 13,600 27,270 Sales commissions 373 15,034 15,407 Other revenues 91 8,331 8,422 Total underwriting and distribution fees $ 14,134 $ 109,499 $ 123,633

For the three months ended Sep. 30, 2019 Unaffiliated Wealth Management Total Advisory fees $ — $ 73,356 $ 73,356 Service and distribution fees 16,286 16,143 32,429 Sales commissions 364 20,544 20,908 Other revenues 67 9,027 9,094 Total underwriting and distribution fees $ 16,717 $ 119,070 $ 135,787

For the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2020 Unaffiliated Wealth Management Total Advisory fees $ — $ 232,243 $ 232,243 Service and distribution fees 43,569 43,494 87,063 Sales commissions 1,047 53,538 54,585 Other revenues 308 25,833 26,141 Total underwriting and distribution fees $ 44,924 $ 355,108 $ 400,032

For the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019 Unaffiliated Wealth Management Total Advisory fees $ — $ 208,806 $ 208,806 Service and distribution fees 49,366 47,589 96,955 Sales commissions 1,300 60,959 62,259 Other revenues 242 27,265 27,507 Total underwriting and distribution fees $ 50,908 $ 344,619 $ 395,527

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet (in thousands) Sep. 30, Dec. 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash & cash equivalents (unrestricted) $ 165,259 $ 151,815 Investment securities 579,344 688,346 Other assets 207,745 245,572 Property and equipment, net 27,213 34,726 Goodwill and intangible assets 145,869 145,869 Total assets $ 1,125,430 $ 1,266,328 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity Short-term notes payable $ 94,980 $ — Long-term debt — 94,926 Other liabilities 282,939 343,300 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — 19,205 Total stockholders’ equity 747,511 808,897 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 1,125,430 $ 1,266,328 Shares outstanding 62,548 68,847

Unaudited Condensed Cash Flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 63,222 $ (526 ) $ 61,084 $ 91,972 $ 84,231 Investing activities 18,084 20,430 (14,173 ) 66,208 (18,160 ) Financing activities (55,634 ) (32,123 ) (58,591 ) (157,128 ) (171,709 ) Net change during period $ 25,672 $ (12,219 ) $ (11,680 ) $ 1,052 $ (105,638 )

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, (in thousands, except number of shares) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Shares repurchased Number of shares 2,617,108 1,468,367 2,480,019 7,892,913 6,849,238 Total cost $ 40,052 $ 18,061 $ 40,715 $ 112,052 $ 116,677 Dividend paid Rate per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 Total paid $ 16,292 $ 16,528 $ 18,372 $ 49,939 $ 56,560 Capital returned to stockholders $ 56,344 $ 34,589 $ 59,087 $ 161,991 $ 173,237

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“Adjusted net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.,” “adjusted net income per share, basic and diluted,” “adjusted controllable expenses,” “adjusted operating expenses,” and “adjusted operating margin” are non-GAAP financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding charges and gains that are not indicative of our core operating results, and allow management and investors to better evaluate our performance between periods and compared to other companies in our industry.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the table below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (GAAP) $ 30,523 $ 24,824 $ 33,054 $ 77,333 $ 99,056 Adjustments Severance — — 3,081 — 3,081 Tax effect of adjustments — — (739 ) — (739 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (non-GAAP) $ 30,523 $ 24,824 $ 35,396 $ 77,333 $ 101,398 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 64,240 65,488 72,387 65,795 74,446 Adjusted net income per share, basic and diluted (non-GAAP): $ 0.48 $ 0.38 $ 0.49 $ 1.18 $ 1.36 Controllable expenses (GAAP) $ 101,352 $ 102,034 $ 104,516 $ 300,516 $ 312,505 Adjustments Severance — — (3,081 ) — (3,081 ) Adjusted controllable expenses (non-GAAP) 101,352 102,034 101,435 300,516 309,424 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 230,035 $ 216,407 $ 230,656 $ 670,784 $ 683,417 Adjustments Severance — — (3,081 ) — (3,081 ) Adjusted operating expenses (non-GAAP) 230,035 216,407 227,575 670,784 680,336 Operating income (GAAP) $ 37,635 $ 23,627 $ 40,024 $ 100,653 $ 116,827 Adjustments Severance — — 3,081 — 3,081 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 37,635 $ 23,627 $ 43,105 $ 100,653 $ 119,908 Operating revenue $ 267,670 $ 240,034 $ 270,680 $ 771,437 $ 800,244 Operating margin (GAAP) 14.1 % 9.8 % 14.8 % 13.0 % 14.6 % Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) 14.1 % 9.8 % 15.9 % 13.0 % 15.0 %

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please invest carefully.

About the Company

Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has provided investment management and wealth management services to clients throughout the United States since 1937. Today, we distribute our investment products through the unaffiliated channel under the IVY INVESTMENTS brand (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), our wealth management channel (through independent financial advisors associated with WADDELL & REED, INC.), and our institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans, endowments and subadvisory relationships). For more information, visit ir.waddell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the current views and assumptions of management with respect to future events regarding our business and industry in general. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, including statements with respect to revenues and earnings, the amount and composition of assets under management and assets under administration, distribution sources, expense levels, redemption rates, stock repurchases and the financial markets and other conditions. These statements are generally identified by the use of such words as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “will,” “potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking information provided by us or on our behalf is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions, as well as the factors discussed below. If one or more events related to these or other risks, contingencies or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those forecasted or expected. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which include, without limitation:

The loss of existing distribution relationships or inability to access new distribution relationships;

A reduction in assets under our management on short notice, through increased redemptions in our distribution channels or our Funds, particularly those Funds with a high concentration of assets, or investors terminating their relationship with us or shifting their funds to other types of accounts with different rate structures;

The adverse ruling or resolution of any litigation, regulatory investigations and proceedings, or securities arbitrations by a federal or state court or regulatory body;

Changes in our business model, operations and procedures, including our methods of distributing our proprietary products, as a result of evolving fiduciary standards;

The introduction of legislative or regulatory proposals or judicial rulings that change the independent contractor classification of our financial advisors at the federal or state level for employment tax or other employee benefit purposes;

A decline in the securities markets or in the relative investment performance of our Funds and other investment portfolios and products as compared to competing funds;

Our inability to reduce expenses rapidly enough to align with declines in our revenues due to various factors, including fee pressure, the level of our assets under management or our business environment;

Non-compliance with applicable laws or regulations and changes in current legal, regulatory, accounting, tax or compliance requirements or governmental policies;

Our inability to attract and retain senior executive management and other key personnel to conduct our wealth management and investment management business;

A failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or our technology infrastructure, or those of third parties on which we rely; and

Our inability to implement new information technology and systems, or our inability to complete such implementation in a timely or cost effective manner.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with other cautionary statements included in this and other reports and filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the information in Item 1 “Business” and Item 1A “Risk Factors” of Part I and Item 7 “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of Part II to our Annual Report on Form 10‑ K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and as updated in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the year ending December 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

