Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Provides Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Business Update Reflecting Recent Positive Trends

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) today issued an update to its business expectations for its fiscal 2020 third quarter, the 13-weeks ending October 31, 2020, in conjunction with anticipated investor meetings. The Company noted that while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact its operations inclusive of select temporary store closures and reduced operating hours, it currently expects to achieve total revenue growth and expand its gross profit margin as compared to the fiscal 2019 third quarter. The Company attributes this improvement to actions taken to accelerate its digital transformation strategic initiative including enhancing omnichannel capabilities, improving fulfillment efficiencies and adding innovative product offerings while evolving its consumer communications programs. In addition, the Company has reimagined its store experience in ways that comply with recommended safety protocols and has recently executed sweeping favorable rent renegotiations enabled by the high level of lease optionality in its retail portfolio. These initiatives, along with the continuing focus on disciplined expense, cash and inventory management, should position the Company to achieve a significant improvement in profitability for the quarter compared to the pre-tax loss reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

On a Preliminary Basis, for the third quarter (13 weeks ending October 31, 2020 compared to the 13 weeks ended November 2, 2019), the Company currently expects: