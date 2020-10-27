Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Provides Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Business Update Reflecting Recent Positive Trends
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) today issued an update to its business expectations for its fiscal 2020 third quarter, the 13-weeks ending October 31, 2020, in conjunction with anticipated investor meetings. The Company noted that while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact its operations inclusive of select temporary store closures and reduced operating hours, it currently expects to achieve total revenue growth and expand its gross profit margin as compared to the fiscal 2019 third quarter. The Company attributes this improvement to actions taken to accelerate its digital transformation strategic initiative including enhancing omnichannel capabilities, improving fulfillment efficiencies and adding innovative product offerings while evolving its consumer communications programs. In addition, the Company has reimagined its store experience in ways that comply with recommended safety protocols and has recently executed sweeping favorable rent renegotiations enabled by the high level of lease optionality in its retail portfolio. These initiatives, along with the continuing focus on disciplined expense, cash and inventory management, should position the Company to achieve a significant improvement in profitability for the quarter compared to the pre-tax loss reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
On a Preliminary Basis, for the third quarter (13 weeks ending October 31, 2020 compared to the 13 weeks ended November 2, 2019), the Company currently expects:
- Total revenues to be in the range of $72.0 million to $74.0 million compared to $70.4 million in the fiscal 2019 third quarter. Growth in net retail sales is expected to more than offset a decline in commercial and franchise revenue. The Company expects to achieve growth in net retail sales even with approximately 7% fewer operating days anticipated in the period driven by the COVID-19 pandemic;
- E-commerce demand, online generated orders including “buy online ship from stores” and “buy online pick up in stores”, to increase more than 165% compared to the fiscal 2019 third quarter;
- Gross profit margin to expand in the range of 450 to 550 basis points, reflecting the benefit of rent abatements and reductions driven by a high level of strategic lease flexibility and leverage of fixed costs, compared to 39.3% in the fiscal 2019 third quarter; and
- Selling, general and administrative expenses to decline by $2.0 to $2.5 million, reflecting disciplined expense management inclusive of select temporary savings, compared to $35.4 million in the fiscal 2019 third quarter.
Based on these factors, the Company currently expects to deliver a meaningful improvement from the loss in Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of $7.7 million that it reported in the fiscal 2019 third quarter. On a preliminary basis, the Company expects EBIT in the fiscal 2020 third quarter to be in the range of break-even to a loss of $1.5 million.
