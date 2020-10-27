Stantec to lead multibillion-dollar initiative to supply local sustainable water to San Diego’s 1.4 million residents

The Pure Water San Diego program recently reached a critical milestone, paving the way for Phase 1 of the US$3-billion program to supply local, sustainable water to San Diego’s more than 1.4 million residents. The project secured a first-of-its-kind National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit to add purified water to the Miramar Reservoir. Global design firm Stantec, in partnership with Brown and Caldwell, has been working with the City of San Diego (the City) since 2015 to bring this critical program to life and supply safe, high-quality water for California’s second largest city.

Pure Water San Diego is a phased, multiyear program to transform the City’s existing system to maximize the use and reuse of its own water supply and offer a cost-effective investment for San Diego’s water needs. Due to limited local water sources, 85 percent of San Diego’s water is currently imported from the Colorado River and California State Water Project. Only 8 percent of the City’s wastewater is beneficially reused. At its completion in 2035, the Pure Water program will provide one-third of San Diego’s water supply locally—crucially important as the cost of importing water has tripled in the last 15 years. This project will make the City more water independent and resilient against drought, climate change, and natural disasters, as well as reduce the City’s ocean wastewater discharges by more than 50 percent.

Stantec is leading the team to provide program management services for this historic multibillion-dollar initiative. The firm’s involvement includes creating a program-wide delivery strategy and robust program governance structure with associated procedures, plans (e.g., risk, quality), controls, business processes, and reporting requirements. Stantec developed preliminary designs and is providing independent review of final designs, construction planning, and operation and maintenance readiness planning. The Stantec team also currently provides the City with ongoing regulatory support.