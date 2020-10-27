Comstock Mining Announces Notice of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Business Update Conference Call

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: LODE) announced today the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to report its Third Quarter financial results and provide a business update. The live call will include a moderated Q&A, after the prepared remarks. Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time. When prompted, provide the confirmation code. The dial-in telephone numbers for the live audio are as follows:

Direct: 1-334-777-6978

Confirmation Code: 2739116

The audio will be available, usually within 24 hours of the call,

at the Investor’s tab of the Company’s website:

www.comstockmining.com/investors/investor-library

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. is a Nevada-based, gold and silver mining company with extensive, contiguous property in the Comstock District and is an emerging leader in sustainable, responsible mining that is currently commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based technologies, products and processes for precious metal recovery. The Company began acquiring properties in the Comstock District in 2003. Since then, the Company has consolidated a significant portion of the Comstock District, amassed the single largest known repository of historical and current geological data on the Comstock region, secured permits, built an infrastructure and completed its first phase of production. The Company continues evaluating and acquiring properties inside and outside the district expanding its footprint and exploring all of our existing and prospective opportunities for further exploration, development and mining. The Company’s goal is to grow per-share value by commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based products and processes that generate predictable cash flow (throughput) and increase the long-term enterprise value of our northern Nevada based platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

