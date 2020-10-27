FreshToHome raises $121M - the largest ever Series C funding in India Consumer Tech

- Capital to support fast-paced expansion of the brand in India and the Middle East - targeting $200M Sales in 2021 while maintaining current EBITDA profitability in mature cities through deeper supply chain integration on the platform

BANGALORE, India and SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshToHome, the world's largest fully integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce raised $121M in Series C funding led by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) - the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai, Investcorp - a leading global manager of alternative investments, Ascent Capital - a leading India-focused growth capital provider, U.S. Government's development finance institution - DFC, the Allana Group and other investors. Iron Pillar, the lead investor from Series B participated in this round with a significant investment of $19M. Barclays was an advisor for the transaction.

"COVID-19 transformed the fish and meat purchasing behaviour of consumers dramatically. Due to safety concerns, consumers made the habit-forming shift to e-commerce and we saw online demand for our products going up many folds this year thanks to safety guarantee of '100% Fresh and 0% Chemicals'. FreshToHome stands by the brand's assurance and creates enormous social and economic impact by enabling sellers to directly source from the fishermen and farmers with its patent-pending AI-powered supply chain technology and aided by a state-of-the-art cold chain. We are just beginning to scratch the surface of a very large market and the current capital raise will help us realize our full potential through rapid expansion in India and the Middle East," said Shan Kadavil, Co-Founder and CEO of FreshToHome.

FreshToHome is the world's largest fully integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, with approximately 1.5 Million (15 Lakh) B2C orders per month and $85M (~INR 600 Crore) annualized sales on the platform.

"We are pleased to partner with FreshToHome and to support the vision of management and the growth of the company. FreshToHome is a leader in leveraging AI-based technology and business innovation to bring a superior value proposition to customers and suppliers in a large and important market. At ICD, we seek to partner with companies like FreshToHome that are able to break new ground for the greater good while also enjoying a large shareholder value creation opportunity. This successful fundraising is a strong recognition of the company's achievements and significant potential," said Khalifa Al Daboos, Deputy CEO of Investment Corporation of Dubai.