Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

27 October 2020

Managers' transactions - Vang-Jensen

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
27 October 2020 at 9.30 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: VANG-JENSEN, FRANK
Position: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20201026153352_8

Transaction date: 2020-10-26
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 50.5096 DKK

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 50.5096 DKK Total price: 1,010,192.00 DKK


For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Communication, +358 1041 680 23 or press@nordea.com


The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.30 EET on 27 October 2020.

Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
