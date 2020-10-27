Spend less time finding and more time fishing with Garmin’s new GT56/36 transducers

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer 1 , today introduced the GT56 and GT36 , its latest transducers offering Ultra High-Definition (UHD) ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar with 20% greater range and three frequencies for top performance with improved clarity.

Garmin's new GT56 and GT36 Ultra High-Definition transducers offer stunning clarity and improved performance with 20% greater SideVü range. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to add the GT56 and GT36 to our expansive line of transducers for anglers who want to take their fishing to the next level with the clearest and highest resolution data from a Garmin scanning sonar,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With optimized SideVü performance and multiple sonar frequencies, these new transducers easily adapt to all fishing styles and bodies of water, so anglers can cover more area than ever before.”

The new GT56 and GT36 transducers deliver the ultimate in sonar versatility. They offer UHD ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar, so anglers can see stunningly clear images of structure and fish below and off to the sides of their boat. What’s more, Garmin’s UHD SideVü sonar now has 20% greater range at 1,000 kHz, so anglers can scan waters further and in greater detail than ever. In addition to UHD ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonars, the all-in-one GT56 transducer also offers high wide CHIRP traditional sonar with remarkably clear target separation and definition up to 800 feet below the boat.

With multiple scanning sonar frequencies, anglers can make simple adjustments for the waters they’re fishing. Both the GT56 and GT36 deliver 455 kHz, 800 kHz and 1,000 kHz for improved scanning performance at varying depths. They also support Garmin’s new high-contrast vivid scanning sonar color palettes, making it easier to distinguish fish from structure based on the user’s preferences and fishing conditions. With seven new vivid color options added, Garmin now offers a choice of 16 color palettes.

Garmin is also excited to offer new ECHOMAP UHD “sv” and ECHOMAP Ultra bundles with the GT56 transducer included. The bundles have varying suggested retail prices from $849.99 to $2,899.99. The GT56 and GT36 will also be sold individually with suggested retail prices of $449.99 and $399.99, respectively, with included transom and trolling motor mounting hardware. They are compatible with the GPSMAP 8400xsv and 8600xsv series, the new GPSMAP 7x3, 9x3 and 12x3 “sv” chartplotters, as well as the ECHOMAP Ultra series and the ECHOMAP UHD “sv” chartplotters. All are expected to be available next month. To learn more, visit garmin.com/marine.