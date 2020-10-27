 

Spend less time finding and more time fishing with Garmin’s new GT56/36 transducers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 11:58  |  59   |   |   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today introduced the GT56 and GT36, its latest transducers offering Ultra High-Definition (UHD) ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar with 20% greater range and three frequencies for top performance with improved clarity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005121/en/

Garmin's new GT56 and GT36 Ultra High-Definition transducers offer stunning clarity and improved performance with 20% greater SideVü range. (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin's new GT56 and GT36 Ultra High-Definition transducers offer stunning clarity and improved performance with 20% greater SideVü range. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to add the GT56 and GT36 to our expansive line of transducers for anglers who want to take their fishing to the next level with the clearest and highest resolution data from a Garmin scanning sonar,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With optimized SideVü performance and multiple sonar frequencies, these new transducers easily adapt to all fishing styles and bodies of water, so anglers can cover more area than ever before.”

The new GT56 and GT36 transducers deliver the ultimate in sonar versatility. They offer UHD ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar, so anglers can see stunningly clear images of structure and fish below and off to the sides of their boat. What’s more, Garmin’s UHD SideVü sonar now has 20% greater range at 1,000 kHz, so anglers can scan waters further and in greater detail than ever. In addition to UHD ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonars, the all-in-one GT56 transducer also offers high wide CHIRP traditional sonar with remarkably clear target separation and definition up to 800 feet below the boat.

With multiple scanning sonar frequencies, anglers can make simple adjustments for the waters they’re fishing. Both the GT56 and GT36 deliver 455 kHz, 800 kHz and 1,000 kHz for improved scanning performance at varying depths. They also support Garmin’s new high-contrast vivid scanning sonar color palettes, making it easier to distinguish fish from structure based on the user’s preferences and fishing conditions. With seven new vivid color options added, Garmin now offers a choice of 16 color palettes.

Garmin is also excited to offer new ECHOMAP UHD “sv” and ECHOMAP Ultra bundles with the GT56 transducer included. The bundles have varying suggested retail prices from $849.99 to $2,899.99. The GT56 and GT36 will also be sold individually with suggested retail prices of $449.99 and $399.99, respectively, with included transom and trolling motor mounting hardware. They are compatible with the GPSMAP 8400xsv and 8600xsv series, the new GPSMAP 7x3, 9x3 and 12x3 “sv” chartplotters, as well as the ECHOMAP Ultra series and the ECHOMAP UHD “sv” chartplotters. All are expected to be available next month. To learn more, visit garmin.com/marine.

Seite 1 von 2
Garmin Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
CONCHO RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Concho ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
New STRIKER Vivid fishfinders offer Garmin's most vibrant underwater images to date
12:00 Uhr
Turn your phone into a fishfinder with Garmin's new STRIKER Cast castable sonar 
11:59 Uhr
Garmin debuts GPSMAP x3 chartplotter series with higher-res displays and more premium features than ever before
22.10.20
Elevate Your Game With Garmin Instinct Esports Edition
21.10.20
Garmin Announces Its Next Generation Ecosystem for Divers, Featuring Descent Mk2 Series and Descent T1 Transmitter
20.10.20
Innovative Garmin Autoland receives Aviation Week Network's prestigious Grand Laureate Award
15.10.20
Garmin adds fun to exercise and chore time with the vívofit jr. 3
15.10.20
Garmin Becomes First Major Consumer Marine Manufacturer to Offer Multi-Band GPS With Both L1 and L5 Frequencies
14.10.20
Measure more with the Index S2 smart scale from Garmin
13.10.20
Garmin teams up with Children's Mercy Kansas City to keep children active during COVID-19

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
33
Garmin - Valueaktie oder dem Untergang geweiht?