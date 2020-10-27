 

Dollar General Announces One-Day-Only Early Holiday Savings on November 13

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 11:55  |  46   |   |   

Today, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced an exciting pre-holiday sales event on Friday, November 13 with incredible deals to help families save more this holiday season. With specials available at nearly 17,000 stores and select offerings at www.dollargeneral.com, customers can shop for incredible savings on toys, holiday décor, gifts, crafts, baking essentials and household necessities.

“With the holidays quickly approaching, we are thrilled to provide customers with a special, one-day savings event in stores and online to provide customers with an opportunity to shop and save early this season,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “This year’s holiday product assortment will continue to deliver on the value and quality expectations our customers trust us to provide. Whether customers are looking to start holiday decorating, get an early start on gift giving for everyone on their list or stock their pantry, we look forward to sharing amazing offers and helping customers stretch their budgets to celebrate the upcoming seasons affordably.”

The one-day-only event on November 13 will include some of the following offers while supplies last. Specific assortments may vary by store.

  • Holiday Décor
     Decorate to celebrate this holiday with 50 percent off savings on any six-foot artificial tree, pinecones and holiday floral stems. Add a sparkle of lights with a 200-count set of LED lights for only $5 and don’t forget about outdoor décor with assorted items priced at 50 percent off. Customers may also take advantage of 50 percent savings on select Holiday Style crafting items. Use blankets to accent holiday decor and keep warm with select fleece throws (regularly $5) offered at 50 percent off and assorted heated throws offered for $20 each!
  • Health and Beauty
     The full exclusive Believe Beauty line, which debuted in 2019 and offers nearly 150 items at $5 or less, as well as assorted L.A. Colors items will be available buy one, get one 50 percent off. Customers can save $2 instantly on select Colgate toothbrushes and use DG Digital Coupons to save an additional $9 on BIC Us razor products.
  • Food Essentials
     Dollar General’s pre-holiday event includes tasty offers including:
  • Red Baron assorted varieties: Three for $10. (Must purchase three to receive the discounted price.)
  • Progresso soup assorted varieties: Three for $3. (Must purchase three to receive the discounted price.)
  • Purchase a Libby’s 15-ounce canned pumpkin and receive a free 12-ounce Carnation Evaporated Milk
  • Buy one Betty Crocker Hamburger Helper assorted varieties, get a second free. (Must purchase two to receive the discounted price.)
  • Gift Giving
     Get an early start on gift giving this season with gifts for everyone on the list! Qualifying toys will be offered at buy one, get a second 75 percent off, LEGO toys will be offered at buy one, get a second 40 percent off and select children’s books will be offered at buy one, get one free! Electronics fans can take advantage of a Sylvania Hi-Fi Bluetooth Boombox for $15 and a Vibe gaming bundle or headset for only $10! Consider purchasing onesie sleepwear for the family for only $8 each or buy-one, get-one 50 percent off savings on assorted fragrance gift sets. Shoppers can also save $5 on Apple $25 or $50 gift cards with a DG digital coupon offer available at www.dg.com/coupons.

*All buy one, get one free or at a discount price offers require the purchase of two items to receive the discounted price.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG Newsroom, contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at dgpr@dg.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day! by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,720 stores in 46 states as of July 31, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

Dollar General Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
CONCHO RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Concho ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:20 Uhr
Diese 3 unspektakulären Aktien sind jetzt ein guter Kauf
08.10.20
Dollar General Unveils Exciting, New and Differentiated Retail Store: Meet popshelf!
05.10.20
Dow Jones, Peloton, Facebook, Alibaba, Zoom Video, Nikola, Velodyne, Virgin Galactic, Nike, Dollar General - Opening Bell

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
7
Dollar General – US Einzelhändler besser als Wal-Mart?