 

Turn your phone into a fishfinder with Garmin's new STRIKER Cast castable sonar 

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today introduced STRIKER Cast— a castable fishfinder that delivers sonar wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet. No boat? No problem. STRIKER Cast is a versatile sonar device that anglers can take with them wherever they go. Just cast it out from where the fish are biting that day – the bank, a dock, or even from a kayak – to view fish and structure in crisp detail on the free STRIKER Cast app, compatible with both Apple and Android devices. With STRIKER Cast, anglers can even create their own fishing maps2 for an even more detailed look at the area they’re fishing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005002/en/

Garmin brings sonar to a mobile device with STRIKER Cast, so anglers can find and catch more fish – with or without a boat. (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin brings sonar to a mobile device with STRIKER Cast, so anglers can find and catch more fish – with or without a boat. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Now more than ever, consumers are finding ways to spend more time outside enjoying the great outdoors, and for so many, that includes fishing,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether you’re new to the sport or a seasoned angler fishing from shorelines, docks or piers, STRIKER Cast will help you identify structure and fish, right from the palm of your hand.”

Designed for use in freshwater and saltwater (and even for ice fishing), STRIKER Cast delivers excellent sonar performance in both shallow water and deep water – from less than 2 ft. to 150 ft. – and will wirelessly stream sonar and water temperature data from up to 200 feet away. It delivers easy-to-understand traditional 2-D sonar and ice fishing flasher modes, with setting adjustments for gain, range and more. Anglers can even turn on fish icons to view more realistic images of the fish targets and their depth readings directly in the app, so it’s easy to know exactly where to drop the line.

Available with built-in GPS, anglers can instantly create their own maps with 1-foot contours – and remember that great spot they found – by using Quickdraw Contours software, a free, easy-to-use tool that lets users instantly create personalized HD maps on any body of water. The data collected can be stored within the STRIKER Cast app, and anglers can upload, download or browse collected Quickdraw Contours data from other users from Garmin’s Quickdraw Community.

