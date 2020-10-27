SITE Centers Reports Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

“We made continued progress in terms of store openings and collections in the third quarter and we are encouraged by improving leasing activity and volume,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the closing of the first of the two Blackstone joint venture transactions earlier this month, we added to our liquidity position and the Company remains well positioned with no material near-term maturities and no material capital commitments.”

Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $15.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The period-over-period decrease in net income was primarily attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic partially offset by the change in the BRE preferred investment reserve.

Third quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders (“Operating FFO” or “OFFO”) was $43.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $55.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Significant Third Quarter and Recent Activity

On October 15, 2020, an affiliate of Blackstone transferred its common equity interest in BRE DDR IV to the Company for consideration of $1.00 and the Company’s preferred investment in the BRE DDR IV joint venture was redeemed, thereby leaving the Company as the sole owner of (i) the seven properties owned by the BRE DDR IV joint venture, including Echelon Village Plaza and Larkin’s Corner, in which the Company did not previously have a material economic interest, and (ii) BRE DDR IV’s restricted and unrestricted cash ($8.9 million in the aggregate as of October 15, 2020). These seven properties are subject to existing mortgage loans which had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of $146.6 million as of October 15, 2020. Additional details are provided in the “BRE DDR Joint Ventures” section of this release.

Sold one unconsolidated shopping center and a wholly-owned land parcel for an aggregate sales price of $2.9 million or $0.7 million at the Company’s share.

As previously disclosed, on September 14, 2020, the Company eliminated the executive position of Chief Operating Officer resulting in a separation charge of $1.7 million. The charge is excluded from third quarter and full year OFFO.

Key Quarterly Operating Results

Reported a decrease of 17.8% in same store net operating income on a pro rata basis for the third quarter of 2020, excluding redevelopment primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Including redevelopment, same store net operating income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 16.5%.

Generated new leasing spreads of 12.9% and renewal leasing spreads of 5.5%, both on a pro rata basis, for the quarter and new leasing spreads of 17.7% and renewal leasing spreads of 4.1%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period.

Reported a leased rate of 91.9% at September 30, 2020 on a pro rata basis, compared to 92.4% on a pro rata basis at June 30, 2020 and 94.2% at September 30, 2019. The sequential decline was primarily related to the bankruptcy of Ascena and Pier 1 with the Company’s anchored leased rate increasing 40 basis points sequentially due to new leasing activity.

As of September 30, 2020, the signed but not opened spread was 220 basis points representing $10.9 million of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis scheduled to commence.

Annualized base rent per occupied square foot on a pro rata basis was $18.53 at September 30, 2020, compared to $18.04 at September 30, 2019.

COVID-19 Update

Reopened SITE Centers’ headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio and select regional offices in order to allow employees to return on a voluntary basis. The Company continues to offer remote working to respond to the needs of our employees.

COVID-19 pandemic response remains at the forefront of our property operations objectives. As tenants ramped up their in-store operations, SITE Centers worked to facilitate curbside and online purchase pick-up, continued with the Company’s social media and property level promotional programs, and worked to promote social distancing and CDC protocols among shopping center patrons through signage and other measures. Our property operations teams continued to maintain heightened cleaning and disinfection procedures in accordance with CDC guidelines and worked diligently to promote that vendor partners’ operations in accordance with SITE’s Vendor COVID Operating Protocol.

As of October 23, 2020, all of the Company’s properties remain open and operational with 98% of tenants, at the Company’s share and based on average base rents, open for business. This compares to an open rate low of 45% as of April 5, 2020 and 92% as of July 24, 2020.

As of October 23, 2020, the Company’s tenants had paid approximately 70% of second quarter rent and 84% of third quarter rent. The payment rates for the Company’s tenants are reflected as follows:

Second Quarter 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020 October 2020 As of October 23, 2020 70% 80% 82% 90% 90% As of July 24, 2020 64% 71% N/A N/A N/A

As of October 23, 2020, the Company has reached deferral arrangements with tenants representing 16% of second quarter 2020 rents and 8% of third quarter 2020 rents.

BRE DDR Joint Ventures

On July 14, 2020, the Company entered into agreements with affiliates of Blackstone to terminate the BRE DDR III and BRE DDR IV joint ventures. As described above, the BRE DDR IV transaction closed on October 15, 2020. BRE DDR III is expected to close by year end. At the closing of the BRE DDR III transaction, the Company will transfer its common and preferred equity interests in BRE DDR III to an affiliate of Blackstone in exchange for (i) BRE DDR III’s interests in White Oak Village and Midtowne Park, (ii) 50% of the unrestricted cash then held by BRE DDR III (BRE DDR III’s unrestricted cash balance was $18.5 million as of September 30, 2020), and (iii) $1.9 million in cash. At closing, the White Oak Village and Midtowne Park properties will continue to be subject to existing mortgage loans which had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of $50.0 million as of September 30, 2020. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 as soon as all applicable conditions have been satisfied including receipt of lender consents.

BRE DDR IV Acquisition Properties (Closed October 15, 2020)

Center MSA Location ST SITE Own % JV Owned GLA Total GLA ABR PSF Concourse Village Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Jupiter FL 5% BREDDR IV 134 134 $17.40 Millenia Crossing Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Orlando FL 5% BREDDR IV 100 100 $26.30 Echelon Village Plaza Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Voorhees NJ 0% BREDDR IV 89 89 $20.58 The Hub New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Hempstead NY 5% BREDDR IV 249 249 $12.42 Southmont Plaza Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Easton PA 5% BREDDR IV 251 386 $16.25 Ashbridge Square Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Downingtown PA 5% BREDDR IV 386 386 $9.47 Larkin's Corner Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Boothwyn PA 0% BREDDR IV 225 225 $9.78

BRE DDR III Acquisition Properties

Center MSA Location ST SITE Own % JV Owned GLA Total GLA ABR PSF Midtowne Park Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Anderson SC 5% BREDDR III 167 174 $9.83 White Oak Village Richmond, VA Richmond VA 5% BREDDR III 432 956 $15.99

SITE Centers Corp. Income Statement: Consolidated Interests in thousands, except per share 3Q20 3Q19 9M20 9M19 Revenues: Rental income (1) $95,874 $108,060 $306,482 $332,555 Other property revenues 70 759 1,804 3,404 Business interruption income 0 885 0 885 95,944 109,704 308,286 336,844 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 15,775 16,738 50,774 54,322 Real estate taxes 16,542 16,721 51,547 52,262 32,317 33,459 102,321 106,584 Net operating income 63,627 76,245 205,965 230,260 Other income (expense): Fee income (2) 9,610 12,821 34,149 45,360 Interest income 3,445 4,616 10,480 13,658 Interest expense (18,089) (21,160) (58,487) (63,973) Depreciation and amortization (41,148) (40,732) (125,014) (123,400) General and administrative (3) (13,664) (15,304) (38,542) (44,348) Other expense, net (4) (186) (322) (18,207) (254) Impairment charges 0 (2,750) 0 (3,370) Income before earnings from JVs and other 3,595 13,414 10,344 53,933 Equity in net income of JVs 250 2,612 908 5,446 Adjustment (reserve) of preferred equity interests 3,542 (6,373) (19,393) (12,106) Gain on sale of joint venture interest 82 0 45,635 0 Gain on disposition of real estate, net 218 14,497 993 31,087 Tax expense (284) (249) (859) (827) Net income 7,403 23,901 37,628 77,533 Non-controlling interests (116) (271) (621) (836) Net income SITE Centers 7,287 23,630 37,007 76,697 Preferred dividends (5,133) (8,382) (15,399) (25,148) Net income Common Shareholders $2,154 $15,248 $21,608 $51,549 Weighted average shares – Basic – EPS 193,203 180,567 193,366 180,555 Assumed conversion of diluted securities 162 940 0 1,064 Weighted average shares – Basic & Diluted – EPS 193,365 181,507 193,366 181,619 Earnings per common share – Basic $0.01 $0.08 $0.11 $0.28 Earnings per common share – Diluted $0.01 $0.08 $0.11 $0.28 (1) Rental income: Minimum rents $76,735 $75,293 $228,416 $225,131 Ground lease minimum rents 5,418 5,018 16,319 15,059 Recoveries 25,833 26,018 80,371 81,466 Uncollectible revenue (14,188) (505) (27,918) (178) Percentage and overage rent 806 553 1,770 2,839 Ancillary and other rental income 1,194 1,295 4,260 5,233 Lease termination fees 76 388 3,264 3,005 (2) Fee Income: JV and other fees 4,037 6,783 15,416 21,905 RVI fees 4,717 5,492 16,111 18,495 RVI disposition fees 856 546 2,622 3,160 RVI refinancing fee 0 0 0 1,800 (3) Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs) (289) (1,418) 1,617 (2,818) Executive separation charge (1,650) 0 (1,650) 0 (4) Other income (expense), net Transaction and other expense, net (186) 0 (1,021) 164 Debt extinguishment costs, net 0 (322) (17,186) (418)

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO and Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 3Q20 3Q19 9M20 9M19 Net income attributable to Common Shareholders $2,154 $15,248 $21,608 $51,549 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 39,812 39,329 120,889 118,924 Equity in net income of JVs (250) (2,612) (908) (5,446) JVs' FFO 4,388 8,498 14,529 24,169 Non-controlling interests 0 28 28 84 Impairment of real estate 0 2,750 0 3,370 (Adjustment) reserve of preferred equity interests (3,542) 6,373 19,393 12,106 Gain on sale of joint venture interest (82) 0 (45,635) 0 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (218) (14,497) (993) (31,087) FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $42,262 $55,117 $128,911 $173,669 RVI disposition and refinancing fees (856) (546) (2,622) (4,960) Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs) 289 1,418 (1,617) 2,818 Hurricane property income, net 0 (885) 0 (885) Executive separation charge 1,650 0 1,650 0 Debt extinguishment, transaction, net 186 322 18,207 443 Joint ventures - debt extinguishment, other 0 (52) 42 (6) Total non-operating items, net 1,269 257 15,660 (2,590) Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $43,531 $55,374 $144,571 $171,079 Weighted average shares & units – Basic: FFO & OFFO 193,343 180,708 193,507 180,697 Assumed conversion of dilutive securities 21 940 0 1,064 Weighted average shares & units – Diluted: FFO & OFFO 193,364 181,648 193,507 181,761 FFO per share – Basic $0.22 $0.31 $0.67 $0.96 FFO per share – Diluted $0.22 $0.30 $0.67 $0.96 Operating FFO per share – Basic $0.23 $0.31 $0.75 $0.95 Operating FFO per share – Diluted $0.23 $0.30 $0.75 $0.94 Common stock dividends declared, per share $0.00 $0.20 $0.20 $0.60 Capital expenditures (SITE Centers share): Development and redevelopment costs 3,289 20,207 17,431 41,594 Maintenance capital expenditures 3,394 3,846 10,989 9,673 Tenant allowances and landlord work 2,655 8,600 18,246 23,606 Leasing commissions 786 1,542 2,412 3,625 Construction administrative costs (capitalized) 715 924 2,195 2,484 Certain non-cash items (SITE Centers share): Straight-line rent 739 566 (390) 1398 Straight-line fixed CAM 155 196 450 581 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 1,230 1,058 3,780 3,328 Straight-line rent expense (45) (186) (167) (1,020) Debt fair value and loan cost amortization (1,233) (1,166) (3,587) (3,429) Capitalized interest expense 234 400 792 951 Stock compensation expense (2,710) (3,628) (5,088) (9,095) Non-real estate depreciation expense (1,270) (1,352) (3,938) (4,282)

SITE Centers Corp. Balance Sheet: Consolidated Interests $ in thousands At Period End 3Q20 4Q19 Assets: Land $881,543 $881,397 Buildings 3,312,645 3,277,440 Fixtures and tenant improvements 501,431 491,312 4,695,619 4,650,149 Depreciation (1,393,578) (1,289,148) 3,302,041 3,361,001 Construction in progress and land 52,042 59,663 Real estate, net 3,354,083 3,420,664 Investments in and advances to JVs 79,119 181,906 Investment in and advances to affiliate (1) 190,770 190,105 Receivable – preferred equity interests, net 96,128 112,589 Cash 57,224 16,080 Restricted cash 289 3,053 Notes receivable 0 7,541 Receivables and straight-line (2) 79,208 60,594 Intangible assets, net (3) 67,766 79,813 Other assets, net 20,275 21,277 Total Assets 3,944,862 4,093,622 Liabilities and Equity: Revolving credit facilities 175,000 5,000 Unsecured debt 1,449,075 1,647,963 Unsecured term loan 99,591 99,460 Secured debt 53,316 94,874 1,776,982 1,847,297 Dividends payable 5,133 44,036 Other liabilities (4) 203,035 220,811 Total Liabilities 1,985,150 2,112,144 Preferred shares 325,000 325,000 Common shares 19,400 19,382 Paid-in capital 5,706,225 5,700,400 Distributions in excess of net income (4,083,405) (4,066,099) Deferred compensation 5,442 7,929 Other comprehensive income (3,728) (491) Common shares in treasury at cost (12,463) (7,707) Non-controlling interests 3,241 3,064 Total Equity 1,959,712 1,981,478 Total Liabilities and Equity $3,944,862 $4,093,622 (1) Preferred investment in RVI $190,000 $190,000 Receivable from RVI 770 105 (2) SL rents (including fixed CAM), net 32,021 31,909 (3) Operating lease right of use assets 21,024 $21,792 (4) Operating lease liabilities 40,174 40,725 Below-market leases, net 43,205 46,961

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 3Q20 3Q19 3Q20 3Q19 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share (Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $7,287 $23,630 $7,287 $23,630 Fee income (9,610) (12,821) (9,610) (12,821) Interest income (3,445) (4,616) (3,445) (4,616) Interest expense 18,089 21,160 18,089 21,160 Depreciation and amortization 41,148 40,732 41,148 40,732 General and administrative 13,664 15,304 13,664 15,304 Other expense, net 186 322 186 322 Impairment charges 0 2,750 0 2,750 Equity in net income of joint ventures (250) (2,612) (250) (2,612) (Adjustment) reserve of preferred equity interests (3,542) 6,373 (3,542) 6,373 Tax expense 284 249 284 249 Gain on sale of joint venture interest (82) 0 (82) 0 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (218) (14,497) (218) (14,497) Income from non-controlling interests 116 271 116 271 Consolidated NOI 63,627 76,245 63,627 76,245 SITE Centers' consolidated JV 0 0 (320) (435) Consolidated NOI, net of non-controlling interests 63,627 76,245 63,307 75,810 Net (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (4,748) 6,027 59 2,331 Interest expense 14,700 22,530 2,937 3,918 Depreciation and amortization 23,901 36,867 4,250 6,024 Impairment charges 0 0 0 0 Preferred share expense 4,626 5,544 231 277 Other expense, net 3,246 5,017 694 966 (Gain) loss on disposition of real estate, net (319) 440 (43) (10) Unconsolidated NOI $41,406 $76,425 8,128 13,506 Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI 71,435 89,316 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (1,699) (5,788) Total SSNOI including redevelopment 69,736 83,528 Less: Redevelopment Same Store NOI adjustments (5,294) (5,155) Total SSNOI excluding redevelopment $64,442 $78,373 SSNOI % Change including redevelopment (16.5%) SSNOI % Change excluding redevelopment (17.8%)

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 9M20 9M19 9M20 9M19 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share (Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $37,007 $76,697 $37,007 $76,697 Fee income (34,149) (45,360) (34,149) (45,360) Interest income (10,480) (13,658) (10,480) (13,658) Interest expense 58,487 63,973 58,487 63,973 Depreciation and amortization 125,014 123,400 125,014 123,400 General and administrative 38,542 44,348 38,542 44,348 Other expense, net 18,207 254 18,207 254 Impairment charges 0 3,370 0 3,370 Equity in net income of joint ventures (908) (5,446) (908) (5,446) Reserve of preferred equity interests 19,393 12,106 19,393 12,106 Tax expense 859 827 859 827 Gain on sale of joint venture interest (45,635) 0 (45,635) 0 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (993) (31,087) (993) (31,087) Income from non-controlling interests 621 836 621 836 Consolidated NOI 205,965 230,260 205,965 230,260 SITE Centers' consolidated JV 0 0 (1,200) (1,314) Consolidated NOI, net of non-controlling interests 205,965 230,260 204,765 228,946 Net (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (36,455) 13,846 366 4,676 Interest expense 47,555 73,472 9,251 12,742 Depreciation and amortization 77,580 113,340 13,665 18,195 Impairment charges 33,240 12,267 1,890 2,453 Preferred share expense 13,710 16,487 685 824 Other expense, net 10,844 16,358 2,250 2,988 (Gain) loss on disposition of real estate, net (9,229) (15,205) (1,778) 1,515 Unconsolidated NOI $137,245 $230,565 26,329 43,393 Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI 231,094 272,339 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (7,098) (21,620) Total SSNOI including redevelopment 223,996 250,719 Less: Redevelopment Same Store NOI adjustments (15,791) (16,157) Total SSNOI excluding redevelopment $208,205 $234,562 SSNOI % Change including redevelopment (10.7%) SSNOI % Change excluding redevelopment (11.2%)

