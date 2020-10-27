 

Affordability Reaches Possible Tipping Point, According to First American Real House Price Index

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today released the August 2020 First American Real House Price Index (RHPI). The RHPI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income and interest rate changes on consumer house-buying power over time at national, state and metropolitan area levels. Because the RHPI adjusts for house-buying power, it also serves as a measure of housing affordability.

Chief Economist Analysis: The End of the Great Mortgage Rate-Powered Affordability Boost?

“Throughout 2020, falling mortgage rates have been the strongest influence on housing affordability trends, even helping fuel the housing market’s impressive recovery and resilience to the continuing economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage rates began declining in January 2020 and even dropped below 3 percent for the first time ever in August,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “But, as mortgage rates have fallen and the housing market has recovered amid strong demand and historically low supply, nominal house price appreciation has rapidly accelerated. In August, the dynamics powering affordability may have reached a tipping point.

“Understanding the dynamics that influence consumer house-buying power – how much home one can buy based on changes in income and interest rates – provides helpful perspective on the housing market,” said Fleming. “When incomes rise, consumer house-buying power increases. When mortgage rates or nominal house prices rise, consumer house-buying power declines. Our Real House Price Index (RHPI) uses consumer house-buying power to adjust nominal house prices, offering insight into affordability.

“For example, according to our RHPI, real house prices decreased 5.7 percent year over year in August, marking a gain in affordability compared to a year ago. However, August also marks the first time since December 2019 that the RHPI increased on a month-over-month basis, indicating a more immediate-term decline in affordability, albeit small at 0.15 percent,” said Fleming. “Relative to July 2020, mortgage rates fell by 0.08 percentage points and household income increased by 0.27 percent. While these two forces improved house-buying power, it was not enough to offset the negative impact from nominal house price appreciation, which increased by 1.5 percent between July and August. Ultimately, this ‘tug-of-war’ between house-buying power and nominal house prices determines the fate of real house prices, and this month, nominal house price appreciation won.”

