 

Scholar Rock Announces Positive Proof-of-Concept Data from TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial Interim Analysis of SRK-015 in Patients with Type 2 and Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced positive six-month interim analysis results from the TOPAZ Phase 2 clinical trial. Treatment with SRK-015 led to improvements in Hammersmith scale scores (primary efficacy endpoint) in all three cohorts of patients with Type 2 and Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Dose response in the primary efficacy endpoint was observed across all evaluated timepoints in the double-blind, randomized portion of the trial (Cohort 3). The high-dose arm of Cohort 3 attained a 5.6 point mean improvement from baseline in the Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale Expanded (HFMSE) as compared to the low dose arm, which attained a 2.4 point mean improvement at the six-month interim analysis timepoint. No safety signals were identified from the interim analysis.

“These interim results are important because they demonstrate the potential of this muscle-directed approach to improve motor function of individuals with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA,” said Thomas Crawford, M.D., Professor of Neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Lead Investigator of the TOPAZ trial. “In the last few years, we’ve celebrated the remarkable success in treating SMA with SMN-upregulating approaches that stabilize against neurodegeneration. These findings highlight the potential for a whole new approach to SMA therapy, used in conjunction with the SMN-enhancing therapies, to address the persistent and significant unmet needs of individuals weakened by SMA.”

“This is an exciting and important step towards establishing SRK-015 as the potential first muscle-directed therapy for patients with SMA, while also providing important validation of our scientific approach of targeting the latent forms of growth factors,” said Yung Chyung, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Scholar Rock. “These interim data support the continuation of the TOPAZ trial and we look forward to engaging with regulatory authorities regarding our registrational trial plans.”

TOPAZ Phase 2 Six-Month Interim Results

SRK-015 is a highly selective inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin. The TOPAZ Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial enrolled 58 patients with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA across 16 study sites in the U.S. and Europe. The trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of intravenous SRK-015 dosed every four weeks (Q4W) over a 12-month treatment period. A pre-planned interim analysis was conducted following a six-month treatment period across all three study cohorts. Three patients (one in Cohort 2 and two in Cohort 3) each missed three doses of SRK-015 and the six-month interim analysis timepoint due to COVID-19-related site access restrictions; the six-month timepoint from these patients was not included in the interim analysis.

