 

Discover Launches Click to Pay Making the Digital Checkout Experience Simple and More Secure

Discover cardmembers and merchants can now experience a more seamless and consistent checkout experience when shopping online or through a mobile app with the launch of Click to Pay. The digital payment solution, based on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) industry standard, replaces the need for cardmembers to manually enter personal and account information at checkout with participating merchants. An easier and frictionless checkout process enhances the customer experience and also helps merchants reduce cart abandonment.

“With merchants seeing more and more purchases being made online and through mobile apps, and with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating that trend, it’s critical we continue to provide a variety of solutions that make their payment experience quick, convenient and more secure for their customers,” said Andrew Hopkins, senior vice president of global products at Discover. “Click to Pay is just one of those programs that Discover offers our customers, helping cardmembers shop easier with whatever payment method they prefer and giving merchants choice and enhanced security.”

After a simple initial setup process, Discover cardmembers will be able to use their Discover card to pay and earn rewards wherever they see the Click to Pay icon with the Discover acceptance mark next to it. Eventually, Discover cardmembers will be able to avoid the initial setup process and start using the seamless, digital checkout solution immediately. Through the use of smart authentication and tokenization technology, Discover cardmembers will only need to enter their email address at checkout, offering a streamlined and password-free payment experience when shopping at merchants that have incorporated Click to Pay.

To support customer payment choice, Discover is working closely with merchants, acquirers and other participants in the payment ecosystem to help them implement Secure Remote Commerce and offer Click to Pay to their customers. The Click to Pay solution from Discover is now available in the U.S. for credit customers and Discover is also working towards supporting debit within Click to Pay as well as expanding the SRC technology into international markets. As one of six member owners of EMVCo, along with American Express, JCB, Mastercard, Union Pay, and Visa, Discover is participating in the SRC effort in order to create a solution that aims to benefit all stakeholders in the payments industry, providing a level playing field that promotes choice, security and enhances customer experiences.

For more information on the Discover Click to Pay solution visit https://www.discoverglobalnetwork.com/en-us/what-we-offer/digital-paym ....

EMV is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

