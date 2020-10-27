REPAY to Acquire B2B Payments and Accounts Payable Automation Provider CPS Payment Services

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CPS Payment Services (“CPS”) for up to $93 million, of which $78 million will be paid at closing. The acquisition will be financed with cash on hand. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to certain customary closing conditions.

CPS, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a B2B payments and accounts payable (“AP”) automation technology provider that facilitates the issuance, execution, and reconciliation of virtual card, enhanced ACH, ACH, and check payments through an integrated software platform. CPS’s offering is highlighted by its proprietary AP automation software, the CPS Payment Portal, which provides purpose-built, highly configurable workflow management and automation across the entire B2B payments lifecycle from ERP integration to payment execution and reconciliation. CPS has developed a proprietary database of over 20,000 virtual card and enhanced ACH accepting suppliers and serves an expanding base of over 160 enterprise clients across various sectors, with deepest representation in healthcare, education, government, media, and hospitality.

“There continues to be increased demand for comprehensive, technology-first B2B automation and payment solutions, as enterprise customers look to reduce costs and operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital environment. With their expanding sales channels, proprietary payment portal, integration capabilities and growing client base, CPS will substantially enhance REPAY’s comprehensive B2B offering. This acquisition will bring us the opportunity to introduce REPAY’s solutions to new verticals, including education, government, and media sectors,” said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. “We are looking forward to welcoming the CPS team into the REPAY family and pursuing some amazing growth opportunities ahead.”

“We are excited to work with such a proven industry leader to capitalize on the growing demand for AP automation solutions. The rapid growth of our business combined with REPAY’s extensive resources, expanding suite of solutions, and proven success in scaling operations puts us in a great position to establish a true industry powerhouse in B2B payments. We are looking forward to working together to offer a more robust solution for our existing and future clients,” said Wade Eckman, President and CEO of CPS.