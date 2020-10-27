 

Harley-Davidson & Hero Motocorp Announce Agreements for India Market

DELHI, India, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embarking on a new journey together, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”), the legendary motorcycle manufacturer and Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, today announced that the two will ride together in India.

Per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell Parts & Accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero MotorCorp’s existing dealership network in India. 

As part of a Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson’s business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company’s announcement in September to change its business model in India.

This arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp.

About Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
The New Delhi (India) headquartered Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year — the coveted position it has held for the past 19 consecutive years. The Company has sold over 95 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales since inception. Hero MotoCorp currently sells its products in more than 40 countries across Asia, Africa, Middle East, and South and Central America. Hero MotoCorp has eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh. Hero MotoCorp has two world-class, state-of-the-art R&D facilities — the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, and Hero Tech Centre Germany GmBH. Hero MotoCorp is one of the largest corporate promoters of multiple disciplines of sports, including, Golf, Football, Field Hockey, Cricket and Motorsports. Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods is Hero’s Global Corporate Partner.

For more information, please visit:
www.heromotocorp.com | FB: /HeroMotoCorpIndia | Twitter: @HeroMotoCorp

Press Contact:
corporate.communication@heromotocorp.com
Hero MotoCop Media Contact:
Kunal Joshi
Kunal.joshi@heromotocorp.com
+91-9910691101

About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com

Harley-Davidson Media Contact:
Jenni Coats
jenni.coats@Harley-Davidson.com
414.343.7902

### (HOG-F)


