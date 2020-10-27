Pharmather Files for FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Ketamine in Neuropathic Pain

"Our FDA orphan drug application for ketamine to treat PHN is complementary to our growing psychedelic drug development pipeline for rare disorders," stated Fabio Chianelli, CEO of Pharmather. "We are focused on building a unique ketamine franchise targeting unmet medical needs such as Parkinson’s disease, depression and pain. We are leveraging scientific and clinical data to advance the development of ketamine through the FDA approval process, as well as carving our niche in the rapidly evolving psychedelic pharmaceuticals market.”

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmather Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“ Pharmather ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce it has filed an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to receive Orphan Drug Designation (“ODD”) for ketamine in the treatment of Postherpetic neuralgia (“PHN”), a chronic neuropathic pain syndrome resulting from an outbreak of the herpes zoster virus, also known as shingles. According to Persistence Market Research, the global PHN market is expected to be valued at USD $908.4 million by 2026.

The Orphan Drug Act grants special status to a drug or biological product to treat a rare disease or condition upon request of a sponsor. This status is referred to as orphan designation (or sometimes "orphan status"). The FDA grants ODD status to products that treat rare diseases, providing incentives to sponsors developing drugs or biologics. The FDA defines rare diseases as those affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States at any given time. ODD would qualify ketamine for certain benefits and incentives, including seven years of marketing exclusivity if regulatory approval is ultimately received for the designated indication, potential tax credits for certain activities, eligibility for orphan drug grants, and the waiver of certain administrative fees.

Proposed Use of Ketamine in PHN

Ketamine is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (“NMDA”) receptor antagonist that has the potential to be a treatment option for PHN or as a secondary treatment option for refractory PHN. There is no single treatment option for PHN that surpasses other therapies. Each patient’s case is somewhat different and typically requires a multi-therapeutic approach whereby therapeutic decisions generally are made based on the patient’s symptoms, age, circumstances, and other medical histories. The available treatments are typically inadequate and suboptimal for the relief of pain because of their local action, long titration periods, inadequate dosing and intolerable side effects that are prevalent in topical and systemic treatments. These outcomes lead to poor patient compliance, switching to other classes of medication and low physician and patient satisfaction. In addition, PHN often becomes refractory to treatment. These all lead ultimately to poor quality of life for those suffering with PHN.