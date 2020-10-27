 

Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $650 Million Senior Secured Notes Due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 12:24  |  71   |   |   

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced, subject to market and other conditions, an offering of $650 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”).   It is expected that the Notes will be guaranteed by the Company’s domestic subsidiaries, with certain exceptions. The Notes are expected to be secured on first priority or second priority bases by liens on certain assets of the Company and the guarantors (subject to certain permitted liens). Franchise Group intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay existing senior secured indebtedness and pay related fees and expenses.

The Notes will be made by means of an offering memorandum to persons who are reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities las of any such jurisdiction.

About Franchise Group, Inc.

Franchise Group is an operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Liberty Tax Service, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, American Freight and The Vitamin Shoppe. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 4,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. and Canada that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising agreements.

