Acerus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Investor Call

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP; OTCQB:ASPCF) will announce its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 before the market opens. The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the call live, please dial 416-406-0743 or 1-800-898-3989 and use access code 5998289#. Listeners are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the call begins to avoid delays. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, using access code: 4330175#.