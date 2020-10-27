 

Harrow Health to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) today announced that after the close of trading on Monday, November 9, 2020, it will release third quarter 2020 financial results and host a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time / 1:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

After the close of the market on November 9, 2020, Harrow will issue a press release containing a link to its third quarter 2020 Letter to Stockholders. The Letter to Stockholders will be archived on the Harrow Investor Relations website in the Archives section, along with the preceding letters, all of which can be found by clicking here. On the conference call, the primary objective is to allow analysts to engage in a question and answer session with the Harrow management team after providing a brief introduction, an overview of the quarter, and outlook for the business.

Conference Call Details:

  • U.S. callers: (844) 602-0380

  • International callers: (862) 298-0970

  • Audio-only webcast: please click here

Conference Call Replay:

A dial in replay of the call will be available until December 9, 2020. The webcast replay will be available until February 09, 2021.

  • U.S. callers: (877) 481-4010, Replay ID: 38433

  • International callers: (919) 882-2331, Replay ID: 38433

  • Webcast: please click here

About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, and Melt Pharmaceuticals. Harrow also owns Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, Stowe Pharmaceuticals, and Visionology, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, and Mayfield. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; physician interest in prescribing our formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:
ir@harrowinc.com


