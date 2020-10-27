 

Yatra Online, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its unaudited second quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2020 before market opens in New York on November 5, 2020.  The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com 

Yatra

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on November 5, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 7:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Dial-in details for the live conference call:

US/International dial-in number: +1-323-289-6581

Confirmation Code: 1299016 (Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the Confirmation Code)

Dial-in details for the replay: 

A telephone replay will be available for five days following the conclusion of the conference call.

US/International dial-in number: +1-719-457-0820

Confirmation Code: 1299016

This replay can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.yatra.com

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700+ Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 102,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.



