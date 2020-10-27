Cummins Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the third quarter of 2020.
Third quarter revenues of $5.1 billion decreased 11 percent from the same quarter in 2019. Sales in North America declined by 18 percent while international revenues were flat. Currency negatively impacted revenues by 1 percent primarily due to a weaker Brazilian Real.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter were $876 million (17.1 percent of sales), compared to $958 million (16.6 percent of sales) a year ago.
“Cummins successfully translated increased sales into strong profits and produced record operating cash flow during the third quarter,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “I want to thank our employees all over the globe once again for their dedication to our company and to our customers. Over the last six months we have faced both the most severe decline in quarterly sales in our history as well as the largest sequential increase. We continue to work safely and effectively through an incredibly challenging period, meeting our commitments to customers who provide products critical to the functioning of the global economy.”
Net income attributable to Cummins in the third quarter was $501 million ($3.36 per diluted share) compared to $622 million ($3.97 per diluted share) in 2019. The tax rate in the third quarter was 26.5 percent and was negatively impacted by $31 million ($0.21 per diluted share) of discrete tax items.
“We continue to advance existing products and invest in new technology while returning cash to shareholders,” said Chief Financial Officer Mark Smith. “In October we announced a 3% increase to our quarterly dividend, which will make 2020 the eleventh consecutive year of increases to Cummins’ dividend.”
2020 Outlook:
The company currently expects fourth quarter revenues to be similar to third quarter levels, with higher demand in North America truck markets and continued improvement in aftermarket sales, partially offset by lower demand in China.
On October 1st, the company ended temporary salary reductions that began in April. Compensation expense is projected to increase by approximately $90 million dollars in the fourth quarter due to the end of these salary reductions.
“We are encouraged by the recovery in demand across our markets in the third quarter,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “We will continue to manage cautiously through the remainder of the year as visibility on future orders remains low and the impact of the virus on economies around the world remains difficult to predict.”
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- The company completed an aggregate $2 billion debt offering of 5, 10, and 30-year maturities. The company’s long-term credit ratings remain unchanged at A+ from Standard & Poor’s and A2 from Moody’s with stable outlooks
- A collaboration with the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has resulted in the ability to produce enough filter media to supply more than a million face masks and respirators per day to U.S. healthcare facilities
- Cummins was awarded over $12 million of funding for five separate Department of Energy projects related to PEM and Solid Oxide fuel cell and electrolyzer technologies
- The company announced an increase in its quarterly dividend from $1.311 to $1.35 a share
|
1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
Third quarter 2020 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2019):
Engine Segment
- Sales - $2.1 billion, down 13 percent
- Segment EBITDA - $382 million, or 18.1 percent of sales, compared to $341 million or 14.1 percent of sales
- EBITDA was positively impacted by a $30 million value added tax (VAT) recovery
- On-highway revenues decreased 13 percent and off-highway revenues declined 9 percent
- Sales declined by 18 percent in North America but increased 8 percent in international markets primarily due to increased demand in China
Distribution Segment
- Sales - $1.7 billion, down 14 percent
- Segment EBITDA - $182 million, or 10.6 percent of sales, compared to $186 million or 9.3 percent of sales
- Revenues in North America were down 18 percent and international sales declined by 5 percent
- Demand declined in all lines of business
Components Segment
- Sales - $1.5 billion, down 7 percent
- Segment EBITDA - $261 million, or 16.9 percent of sales, compared to $286 million or 17.3 percent of sales
- Revenues in North America decreased by 24 percent and international sales increased by 26 percent due to higher demand in China and India
Power Systems Segment
- Sales - $981 million, down 13 percent
- Segment EBITDA - $101 million, or 10.3 percent of sales, compared to $158 million, or 14.0 percent of sales
- Power generation revenues decreased by 7 percent while industrial revenues decreased 21 percent due to lower demand in mining and oil and gas markets
New Power Segment
- Sales - $18 million
- Segment EBITDA loss - $40 million
- Costs associated with the development of fuel cells and electrolyzers as well as products to support battery electric vehicles are contributing to EBITDA losses
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.
Forward-looking disclosure statement
Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: market slowdown due to the impacts from COVID-19 pandemic, other public health crises, epidemics or pandemics; impacts to manufacturing and supply chain abilities from an extended shutdown or disruption of our operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply shortages and supplier financial risk, particularly from any of our single-sourced suppliers, including suppliers that may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; aligning our capacity and production with our demand, including impacts of COVID-19; a major customer experiencing financial distress, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic; any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; disruptions in global credit and financial markets as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse impacts from government actions to stabilize credit markets and financial institutions and other industries; product recalls; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; policy changes in international trade; a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or depressed commodity prices; the U.K.'s exit from the European Union (EU); labor relations or work stoppages; reliance on our executive leadership team and other key personnel; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; changes in the engine outsourcing practices of significant customers; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems and data security; challenges or unexpected costs in completing cost reduction actions and restructuring initiatives; failure to realize expected results from our investment in Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; foreign currency exchange rate changes; variability in material and commodity costs; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; product liability claims; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates, particularly those related to the sustained slowdown of the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; the price and availability of energy; our sales mix of products; protection and validity of our patent and other intellectual property rights; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.
Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.
Webcast information
Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EST. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited) (a)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
|
September 27,
2020
|
|
June 28,
2020
|
|
September 29,
2019
|
NET SALES
|
|
$
|
5,118
|
|
|
$
|
3,852
|
|
|
$
|
5,768
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
3,769
|
|
|
2,962
|
|
|
4,274
|
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
|
1,349
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
1,494
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
533
|
|
|
470
|
|
|
600
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
224
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
242
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|
|
98
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
68
|
|
Other operating expense, net
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
670
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
699
|
|
Interest income
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
14
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
25
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
26
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
37
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
68
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
686
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
755
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
182
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
139
|
|
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
|
|
504
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
616
|
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
3
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|
|
$
|
501
|
|
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
$
|
622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
3.39
|
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
|
$
|
3.99
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
3.36
|
|
|
$
|
1.86
|
|
|
$
|
3.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
147.9
|
|
|
147.6
|
|
|
155.9
|
|
Diluted
|
|
148.9
|
|
|
148.0
|
|
|
156.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited) (a)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
|
September 27,
2020
|
|
September 29,
2019
|
NET SALES
|
|
$
|
13,981
|
|
|
$
|
17,993
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
10,448
|
|
|
13,326
|
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
|
3,533
|
|
|
4,667
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
1,549
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
651
|
|
|
730
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|
|
342
|
|
|
256
|
|
Other operating expense, net
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
(25
|
)
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
1,640
|
|
|
2,346
|
|
Interest income
|
|
15
|
|
|
38
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
71
|
|
|
87
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
119
|
|
|
174
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
1,703
|
|
|
2,471
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
402
|
|
|
501
|
|
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
|
|
1,301
|
|
|
1,970
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
13
|
|
|
10
|
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|
|
$
|
1,288
|
|
|
$
|
1,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
8.69
|
|
|
$
|
12.50
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
8.65
|
|
|
$
|
12.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
148.3
|
|
|
156.8
|
|
Diluted
|
|
148.9
|
|
|
157.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (a)
|In millions, except par value
|
|
September 27,
2020
|
|
December 31,
2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
2,967
|
|
|
$
|
1,129
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
345
|
|
|
341
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
|
3,312
|
|
|
1,470
|
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
|
3,628
|
|
|
3,670
|
|
Inventories
|
|
3,470
|
|
|
3,486
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
652
|
|
|
761
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
11,062
|
|
|
9,387
|
|
Long-term assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
4,087
|
|
|
4,245
|
|
Investments and advances related to equity method investees
|
|
1,418
|
|
|
1,237
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,288
|
|
|
1,286
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
990
|
|
|
1,003
|
|
Pension assets
|
|
1,010
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,713
|
|
|
1,578
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
21,568
|
|
|
$
|
19,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable (principally trade)
|
|
$
|
2,597
|
|
|
$
|
2,534
|
|
Loans payable
|
|
129
|
|
|
100
|
|
Commercial paper
|
|
316
|
|
|
660
|
|
Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs
|
|
433
|
|
|
560
|
|
Current portion of accrued product warranty
|
|
646
|
|
|
803
|
|
Current portion of deferred revenue
|
|
540
|
|
|
533
|
|
Other accrued expenses
|
|
990
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
58
|
|
|
31
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
5,709
|
|
|
6,260
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
3,609
|
|
|
1,576
|
|
Pensions and other postretirement benefits
|
|
571
|
|
|
591
|
|
Accrued product warranty
|
|
635
|
|
|
645
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
837
|
|
|
821
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
1,566
|
|
|
1,379
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
12,927
|
|
|
$
|
11,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.4 shares issued
|
|
$
|
2,385
|
|
|
$
|
2,346
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
15,118
|
|
|
14,416
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 74.4 and 71.7 shares
|
|
(7,696
|
)
|
|
(7,225
|
)
|
Common stock held by employee benefits trust, at cost, 0.0 and 0.2 shares
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(2,107
|
)
|
|
(2,028
|
)
|
Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity
|
|
7,700
|
|
|
7,507
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
941
|
|
|
958
|
|
Total equity
|
|
$
|
8,641
|
|
|
$
|
8,465
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
21,568
|
|
|
$
|
19,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (a)
|
|
Three months ended
|
In millions
|
|
September 27,
2020
|
|
June 28,
2020
|
|
September 29,
2019
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
$
|
504
|
|
|
$
|
269
|
|
|
$
|
616
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
166
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
178
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
Equity in income of investees, net of dividends
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Pension and OPEB expense
|
|
27
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
19
|
|
Pension contributions and OPEB payments
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
(38
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
10
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
9
|
|
Restructuring payments
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on corporate owned life insurance
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(100
|
)
|
Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
63
|
|
|
211
|
|
Inventories
|
|
174
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
63
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
16
|
|
|
33
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
329
|
|
|
(391
|
)
|
|
(151
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
186
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
|
120
|
|
Changes in other liabilities
|
|
9
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
48
|
|
Other, net
|
|
27
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
156
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
1,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(116
|
)
|
|
(77
|
)
|
|
(153
|
)
|
Investments in internal use software
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
Investments in and advances to equity investees
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
2
|
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(222
|
)
|
Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions
|
|
(137
|
)
|
|
(169
|
)
|
|
(108
|
)
|
Investments in marketable securities—liquidations
|
|
154
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
143
|
|
Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges
|
|
7
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
(60
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
14
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(103
|
)
|
|
(135
|
)
|
|
(418
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
1,977
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper
|
|
(1,711
|
)
|
|
410
|
|
|
468
|
|
Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
(30
|
)
|
Net borrowings (payments) under short-term credit agreements
|
|
2
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Dividend payments on common stock
|
|
(194
|
)
|
|
(193
|
)
|
|
(204
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(706
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
59
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
9
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
104
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
(487
|
)
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
(55
|
)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,216
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
163
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
1,751
|
|
|
1,691
|
|
|
1,397
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
$
|
2,967
|
|
|
$
|
1,751
|
|
|
$
|
1,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
|
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (a)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
In millions
|
|
September 27,
2020
|
|
September 29,
2019
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
$
|
1,301
|
|
|
$
|
1,970
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
499
|
|
|
493
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Equity in income of investees, net of dividends
|
|
(136
|
)
|
|
(44
|
)
|
Pension and OPEB expense
|
|
81
|
|
|
56
|
|
Pension contributions and OPEB payments
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
(130
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
22
|
|
|
37
|
|
Restructuring payments
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on corporate owned life insurance
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
(64
|
)
|
Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
|
47
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
(62
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
|
73
|
|
|
48
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
109
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
(236
|
)
|
|
(74
|
)
|
Changes in other liabilities
|
|
208
|
|
|
168
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
117
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
1,580
|
|
|
2,343
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(268
|
)
|
|
(395
|
)
|
Investments in internal use software
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
(50
|
)
|
Investments in and advances to equity investees
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
(237
|
)
|
Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions
|
|
(422
|
)
|
|
(367
|
)
|
Investments in marketable securities—liquidations
|
|
408
|
|
|
296
|
|
Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
(86
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
23
|
|
|
26
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(337
|
)
|
|
(829
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
1,999
|
|
|
10
|
|
Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper
|
|
(344
|
)
|
|
122
|
|
Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
(47
|
)
|
Net borrowings under short-term credit agreements
|
|
6
|
|
|
53
|
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
(33
|
)
|
Dividend payments on common stock
|
|
(582
|
)
|
|
(562
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(550
|
)
|
|
(806
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
102
|
|
|
65
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
564
|
|
|
(1,198
|
)
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
31
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,838
|
|
|
257
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
1,129
|
|
|
1,303
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
$
|
2,967
|
|
|
$
|
1,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|In millions
|
|
Engine
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Components
|
|
Power
Systems
|
|
New
Power
|
|
Total
Segments
|
|
Intersegment
Eliminations (1)
|
|
Total
|
Three months ended September 27, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
|
$
|
1,617
|
|
|
$
|
1,715
|
|
|
$
|
1,201
|
|
|
$
|
567
|
|
|
$
|
18
|
|
|
$
|
5,118
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
5,118
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
|
495
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
(1,255
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Total sales
|
|
2,112
|
|
|
1,721
|
|
|
1,541
|
|
|
981
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
6,373
|
|
|
(1,255
|
)
|
|
5,118
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
72
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
224
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees
|
|
74
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
98
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
98
|
|
Interest income
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
EBITDA (2)
|
|
382
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
886
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
876
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (3)
|
|
51
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended September 29, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
|
$
|
1,822
|
|
|
$
|
2,001
|
|
|
$
|
1,253
|
|
|
$
|
683
|
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
|
$
|
5,768
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
5,768
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
|
594
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
443
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,437
|
|
|
(1,437
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Total sales
|
|
2,416
|
|
|
2,004
|
|
|
1,650
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
7,205
|
|
|
(1,437
|
)
|
|
5,768
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
79
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
242
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|
|
34
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
68
|
|
Interest income
|
|
5
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14
|
|
EBITDA (2)
|
|
341
|
|
|
186
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
935
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
958
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (3)
|
|
50
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
17.3
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"NM" - not meaningful information
|
(1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019.
|
(2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests.
|
(3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expenses."
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|In millions
|
|
Engine
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Components
|
|
Power
Systems
|
|
New
Power
|
|
Total
Segments
|
|
Intersegment
Eliminations (1)
|
|
Total
|
Nine months ended September 27, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
|
$
|
4,133
|
|
|
$
|
5,123
|
|
|
$
|
3,192
|
|
|
$
|
1,495
|
|
|
$
|
38
|
|
|
$
|
13,981
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
13,981
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
|
1,560
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
1,147
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,725
|
|
|
(3,725
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Total sales
|
|
5,693
|
|
|
5,140
|
|
|
4,193
|
|
|
2,642
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
17,706
|
|
|
(3,725
|
)
|
|
13,981
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
217
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
148
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
651
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
651
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees
|
|
236
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
342
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
342
|
|
Interest income
|
|
6
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15
|
|
EBITDA (2)
|
|
897
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
(121
|
)
|
|
2,226
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
2,271
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (3)
|
|
155
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
NM
|
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended September 29, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
|
$
|
5,879
|
|
|
$
|
6,009
|
|
|
$
|
4,055
|
|
|
$
|
2,030
|
|
|
$
|
20
|
|
|
$
|
17,993
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
17,993
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
|
1,893
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
1,302
|
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,595
|
|
|
(4,595
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Total sales
|
|
7,772
|
|
|
6,033
|
|
|
5,357
|
|
|
3,406
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
22,588
|
|
|
(4,595
|
)
|
|
17,993
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
245
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
730
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|
|
152
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
256
|
|
Interest income
|
|
13
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
38
|
|
EBITDA (2)
|
|
1,195
|
|
|
529
|
|
|
908
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
(98
|
)
|
|
3,003
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
3,049
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (3)
|
|
151
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
NM
|
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"NM" - not meaningful information
|
(1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019.
|
(2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests.
|
(3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $2 million and $2 million for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expense."
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income is shown in the table below:
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
In millions
|
|
September 27,
|
|
September 29,
|
|
September 27,
|
|
September 29,
|
Total EBITDA
|
|
$
|
876
|
|
|
$
|
958
|
|
|
$
|
2,271
|
|
|
$
|
3,049
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
165
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
491
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
25
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
87
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
686
|
|
|
$
|
755
|
|
|
$
|
1,703
|
|
|
$
|
2,471
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA
(Unaudited)
EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
In millions
|
|
September 27,
|
|
September 29,
|
|
September 27,
|
|
September 29,
|
Manufacturing entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd.
|
|
$
|
30
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
81
|
|
|
$
|
56
|
|
Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.
|
|
20
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
40
|
|
Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.
|
|
7
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
32
|
|
All other manufacturers
|
|
22
|
|
(1)
|
21
|
|
|
100
|
|
(1)(2)
|
76
|
|
Distribution entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda.
|
|
6
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
19
|
|
All other distributors
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
Cummins share of net income
|
|
86
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
223
|
|
Royalty and interest income
|
|
12
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
33
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|
|
$
|
98
|
|
|
$
|
68
|
|
|
$
|
342
|
|
|
$
|
256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes impairment charges of $10 million and $13 million for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, respectively, for a joint venture in the Power Systems segment.
|
(2) Includes $37 million in adjustments related to tax changes within India's 2020-2021 Union Budget of India (India Tax Law Changes) passed in March 2020.
INCOME TAXES
Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, were 26.5 percent and 23.6 percent, respectively.
The three months ended September 27, 2020, contained unfavorable discrete items of $31 million, or $0.21 per share, consisting of $17 million of changes in tax reserves, $8 million of provision to return adjustments relating to tax returns filed for 2019 and $6 million of net other discrete items.
The nine months ended September 27, 2020, contained $27 million, or $0.18 per share, of unfavorable net discrete tax items, primarily due to $34 million of unfavorable changes in tax reserves and $8 million of provision to return adjustments, partially offset by $15 million of favorable tax changes within India's 2020-2021 Union Budget of India (India Tax Law Change) passed in March of 2020. The India Tax Law Change eliminated the dividend distribution tax and replaced it with a lower rate withholding tax as the burden shifted from the dividend payor to the dividend recipient for a net favorable income statement impact of $35 million.
The India Tax Law Change resulted in the following adjustments to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income in the first nine months of 2020:
|
In millions
|
|
Favorable
(Unfavorable)
|
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
Income tax expense (1)
|
|
17
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Net income statement impact
|
|
$
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The adjustment to "Income tax expense" includes $15 million of discrete items.
|
|
|
AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY AND CREDIT RATINGS
Available Liquidity
Cash provided by operations is typically our principal source of liquidity with $1,580 million generated in the nine months ended September 27, 2020. Our sources of liquidity include:
|
|
|
September 27, 2020
|
In millions
|
|
Total
|
|
U.S.
|
|
International
|
|
Primary location of international
balances
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,967
|
$
|
1,793
|
$
|
1,174
|
China, Mexico, Singapore, Belgium, Australia, Netherlands, Canada
|
Marketable securities (1)
|
|
345
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
India
|
Total
|
|
$
|
3,312
|
|
|
$
|
1,868
|
|
|
$
|
1,444
|
|
|
|
Available credit capacity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolving credit facilities (2)
|
|
$
|
3,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International and other uncommitted domestic credit facilities
|
|
$
|
191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The majority of marketable securities could be liquidated into cash within a few days.
|
(2) The five-year credit facility for $2.0 billion and the 364-day credit facility for $1.5 billion, maturing August 2023 and August 2021, respectively, are maintained primarily to provide backup liquidity for our commercial paper borrowings and general corporate purposes. At September 27, 2020, we had $316 million of commercial paper outstanding, which effectively reduced the available capacity under our revolving credit facilities to $3.2 billion.
Credit Ratings
In August of 2020, concurrent with our new $2 billion debt issuance, both Standard and Poor's Rating Services and Moody's Investors Service, Inc. reviewed and reaffirmed their respective credit rating and stable outlook. Our rating and outlook from each of the credit rating agencies as of the date of filing are shown in the table below.
|
|
|
Long-Term
|
|
Short-Term
|
|
|
Credit Rating Agency (1)
|
|
Senior Debt
Rating
|
|
Debt Rating
|
|
Outlook
|
Standard and Poor’s Rating Services
|
|
A+
|
|
A1
|
|
Stable
|
Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.
|
|
A2
|
|
P1
|
|
Stable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Credit ratings are not recommendations to buy, are subject to change, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating. In addition, we undertake no obligation to update disclosures concerning our credit ratings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)
We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.
EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
In millions
|
|
September 27,
|
|
June 28,
|
|
September 29,
|
|
September 27,
|
|
September 29,
|
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.
|
|
$
|
501
|
|
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
$
|
622
|
|
|
$
|
1,288
|
|
|
$
|
1,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
3
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
13
|
|
|
10
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
504
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
1,301
|
|
|
1,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
25
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
87
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
182
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
501
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
165
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
491
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
876
|
|
|
$
|
549
|
|
|
$
|
958
|
|
|
$
|
2,271
|
|
|
$
|
3,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
16.9
|
%
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA
(Unaudited)
Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification
Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Heavy-duty truck
|
|
$
|
750
|
|
|
$
|
415
|
|
|
$
|
694
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,859
|
|
Medium-duty truck and bus
|
|
618
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,501
|
|
Light-duty automotive
|
|
353
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
522
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,055
|
|
Off-highway
|
|
437
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
2,158
|
|
|
$
|
1,423
|
|
|
$
|
2,112
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
5,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Heavy-duty truck
|
|
$
|
979
|
|
|
$
|
970
|
|
|
$
|
851
|
|
|
$
|
755
|
|
|
$
|
3,555
|
|
Medium-duty truck and bus
|
|
721
|
|
|
739
|
|
|
645
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
2,707
|
|
Light-duty automotive
|
|
382
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
1,804
|
|
Off-highway
|
|
571
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
463
|
|
|
1,990
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
2,653
|
|
|
$
|
2,703
|
|
|
$
|
2,416
|
|
|
$
|
2,284
|
|
|
$
|
10,056
|
Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Heavy-duty
|
|
25,800
|
|
|
15,900
|
|
|
23,300
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
65,000
|
|
Medium-duty
|
|
61,200
|
|
|
44,900
|
|
|
50,100
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
156,200
|
|
Light-duty
|
|
49,400
|
|
|
29,800
|
|
|
67,200
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
146,400
|
|
Total units
|
|
136,400
|
|
|
90,600
|
|
|
140,600
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
367,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Heavy-duty
|
|
33,900
|
|
|
35,000
|
|
|
28,000
|
|
|
25,700
|
|
|
122,600
|
|
Medium-duty
|
|
79,000
|
|
|
76,400
|
|
|
63,200
|
|
|
64,800
|
|
|
283,400
|
|
Light-duty
|
|
56,400
|
|
|
64,100
|
|
|
62,600
|
|
|
62,800
|
|
|
245,900
|
|
Total units
|
|
169,300
|
|
|
175,500
|
|
|
153,800
|
|
|
153,300
|
|
|
651,900
|
Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line
Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Parts
|
|
$
|
787
|
|
|
$
|
654
|
|
|
$
|
722
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2,163
|
|
Power generation
|
|
376
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
Service
|
|
328
|
|
|
297
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
929
|
|
Engines
|
|
323
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
879
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
1,814
|
|
|
$
|
1,605
|
|
|
$
|
1,721
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
5,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Parts
|
|
$
|
844
|
|
|
$
|
833
|
|
|
$
|
798
|
|
|
$
|
815
|
|
|
$
|
3,290
|
|
Power generation
|
|
403
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
467
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
1,784
|
|
Service
|
|
363
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
1,479
|
|
Engines
|
|
391
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
369
|
|
|
1,518
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
2,001
|
|
|
$
|
2,028
|
|
|
$
|
2,004
|
|
|
$
|
2,038
|
|
|
$
|
8,071
|
Component Segment Sales by Product Line
Sales for our Components segment by product line were as follows:
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Emission solutions
|
|
$
|
664
|
|
|
$
|
472
|
|
|
$
|
665
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,801
|
|
Filtration
|
|
312
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
881
|
|
Turbo technologies
|
|
270
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
767
|
|
Electronics and fuel systems
|
|
174
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
525
|
|
Automated transmissions
|
|
82
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
219
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
1,502
|
|
|
$
|
1,150
|
|
|
$
|
1,541
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
4,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Emission solutions
|
|
$
|
854
|
|
|
$
|
828
|
|
|
$
|
745
|
|
|
$
|
695
|
|
|
$
|
3,122
|
|
Filtration
|
|
325
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
1,281
|
|
Turbo technologies
|
|
335
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
1,218
|
|
Electronics and fuel systems
|
|
198
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
759
|
|
Automated transmissions
|
|
149
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
534
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
1,861
|
|
|
$
|
1,846
|
|
|
$
|
1,650
|
|
|
$
|
1,557
|
|
|
$
|
6,914
|
Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification
Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Power generation
|
|
$
|
519
|
|
|
$
|
424
|
|
|
$
|
601
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,544
|
|
Industrial
|
|
296
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
896
|
|
Generator technologies
|
|
69
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
202
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
884
|
|
|
$
|
777
|
|
|
$
|
981
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2,642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Power generation
|
|
$
|
567
|
|
|
$
|
668
|
|
|
$
|
647
|
|
|
$
|
636
|
|
|
$
|
2,518
|
|
Industrial
|
|
420
|
|
|
432
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
1,576
|
|
Generator technologies
|
|
90
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
366
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
1,077
|
|
|
$
|
1,203
|
|
|
$
|
1,126
|
|
|
$
|
1,054
|
|
|
$
|
4,460
|
High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Power generation
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,100
|
|
Industrial
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,200
|
|
Total units
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Power generation
|
|
2,100
|
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
2,400
|
|
|
9,100
|
|
Industrial
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
Total units
|
|
3,700
|
|
|
3,900
|
|
|
3,700
|
|
|
3,800
|
|
|
15,100
|
|
