Cummins Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter were $876 million (17.1 percent of sales), compared to $958 million (16.6 percent of sales) a year ago.

Third quarter revenues of $5.1 billion decreased 11 percent from the same quarter in 2019. Sales in North America declined by 18 percent while international revenues were flat. Currency negatively impacted revenues by 1 percent primarily due to a weaker Brazilian Real.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the third quarter of 2020.

“Cummins successfully translated increased sales into strong profits and produced record operating cash flow during the third quarter,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “I want to thank our employees all over the globe once again for their dedication to our company and to our customers. Over the last six months we have faced both the most severe decline in quarterly sales in our history as well as the largest sequential increase. We continue to work safely and effectively through an incredibly challenging period, meeting our commitments to customers who provide products critical to the functioning of the global economy.”

Net income attributable to Cummins in the third quarter was $501 million ($3.36 per diluted share) compared to $622 million ($3.97 per diluted share) in 2019. The tax rate in the third quarter was 26.5 percent and was negatively impacted by $31 million ($0.21 per diluted share) of discrete tax items.

“We continue to advance existing products and invest in new technology while returning cash to shareholders,” said Chief Financial Officer Mark Smith. “In October we announced a 3% increase to our quarterly dividend, which will make 2020 the eleventh consecutive year of increases to Cummins’ dividend.”

2020 Outlook:

The company currently expects fourth quarter revenues to be similar to third quarter levels, with higher demand in North America truck markets and continued improvement in aftermarket sales, partially offset by lower demand in China.

On October 1st, the company ended temporary salary reductions that began in April. Compensation expense is projected to increase by approximately $90 million dollars in the fourth quarter due to the end of these salary reductions.

“We are encouraged by the recovery in demand across our markets in the third quarter,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “We will continue to manage cautiously through the remainder of the year as visibility on future orders remains low and the impact of the virus on economies around the world remains difficult to predict.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

The company completed an aggregate $2 billion debt offering of 5, 10, and 30-year maturities. The company’s long-term credit ratings remain unchanged at A+ from Standard & Poor’s and A2 from Moody’s with stable outlooks

A collaboration with the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has resulted in the ability to produce enough filter media to supply more than a million face masks and respirators per day to U.S. healthcare facilities

Cummins was awarded over $12 million of funding for five separate Department of Energy projects related to PEM and Solid Oxide fuel cell and electrolyzer technologies

The company announced an increase in its quarterly dividend from $1.311 to $1.35 a share

Third quarter 2020 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2019):

Engine Segment

Sales - $2.1 billion, down 13 percent

Segment EBITDA - $382 million, or 18.1 percent of sales, compared to $341 million or 14.1 percent of sales

EBITDA was positively impacted by a $30 million value added tax (VAT) recovery

On-highway revenues decreased 13 percent and off-highway revenues declined 9 percent

Sales declined by 18 percent in North America but increased 8 percent in international markets primarily due to increased demand in China

Distribution Segment

Sales - $1.7 billion, down 14 percent

Segment EBITDA - $182 million, or 10.6 percent of sales, compared to $186 million or 9.3 percent of sales

Revenues in North America were down 18 percent and international sales declined by 5 percent

Demand declined in all lines of business

Components Segment

Sales - $1.5 billion, down 7 percent

Segment EBITDA - $261 million, or 16.9 percent of sales, compared to $286 million or 17.3 percent of sales

Revenues in North America decreased by 24 percent and international sales increased by 26 percent due to higher demand in China and India

Power Systems Segment

Sales - $981 million, down 13 percent

Segment EBITDA - $101 million, or 10.3 percent of sales, compared to $158 million, or 14.0 percent of sales

Power generation revenues decreased by 7 percent while industrial revenues decreased 21 percent due to lower demand in mining and oil and gas markets

New Power Segment

Sales - $18 million

Segment EBITDA loss - $40 million

Costs associated with the development of fuel cells and electrolyzers as well as products to support battery electric vehicles are contributing to EBITDA losses

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended In millions, except per share amounts September 27, 2020 June 28, 2020 September 29, 2019 NET SALES $ 5,118 $ 3,852 $ 5,768 Cost of sales 3,769 2,962 4,274 GROSS MARGIN 1,349 890 1,494 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 533 470 600 Research, development and engineering expenses 224 189 242 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 98 115 68 Other operating expense, net (20 ) (10 ) (21 ) OPERATING INCOME 670 336 699 Interest income 4 4 14 Interest expense 25 23 26 Other income, net 37 45 68 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 686 362 755 Income tax expense 182 93 139 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 504 269 616 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 (7 ) (6 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 501 $ 276 $ 622 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 3.39 $ 1.87 $ 3.99 Diluted $ 3.36 $ 1.86 $ 3.97 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 147.9 147.6 155.9 Diluted 148.9 148.0 156.6 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Nine months ended In millions, except per share amounts September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 NET SALES $ 13,981 $ 17,993 Cost of sales 10,448 13,326 GROSS MARGIN 3,533 4,667 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,549 1,822 Research, development and engineering expenses 651 730 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 342 256 Other operating expense, net (35 ) (25 ) OPERATING INCOME 1,640 2,346 Interest income 15 38 Interest expense 71 87 Other income, net 119 174 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,703 2,471 Income tax expense 402 501 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 1,301 1,970 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13 10 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 1,288 $ 1,960 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 8.69 $ 12.50 Diluted $ 8.65 $ 12.45 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 148.3 156.8 Diluted 148.9 157.4 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) In millions, except par value September 27, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,967 $ 1,129 Marketable securities 345 341 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 3,312 1,470 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,628 3,670 Inventories 3,470 3,486 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 652 761 Total current assets 11,062 9,387 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 4,087 4,245 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,418 1,237 Goodwill 1,288 1,286 Other intangible assets, net 990 1,003 Pension assets 1,010 1,001 Other assets 1,713 1,578 Total assets $ 21,568 $ 19,737 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 2,597 $ 2,534 Loans payable 129 100 Commercial paper 316 660 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 433 560 Current portion of accrued product warranty 646 803 Current portion of deferred revenue 540 533 Other accrued expenses 990 1,039 Current maturities of long-term debt 58 31 Total current liabilities 5,709 6,260 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 3,609 1,576 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 571 591 Accrued product warranty 635 645 Deferred revenue 837 821 Other liabilities 1,566 1,379 Total liabilities $ 12,927 $ 11,272 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.4 shares issued $ 2,385 $ 2,346 Retained earnings 15,118 14,416 Treasury stock, at cost, 74.4 and 71.7 shares (7,696 ) (7,225 ) Common stock held by employee benefits trust, at cost, 0.0 and 0.2 shares — (2 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,107 ) (2,028 ) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity 7,700 7,507 Noncontrolling interests 941 958 Total equity $ 8,641 $ 8,465 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,568 $ 19,737 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended In millions September 27, 2020 June 28, 2020 September 29, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 504 $ 269 $ 616 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 166 165 178 Deferred income taxes 4 — (31 ) Equity in income of investees, net of dividends (12 ) (46 ) (1 ) Pension and OPEB expense 27 27 19 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (20 ) (22 ) (38 ) Stock-based compensation expense 10 8 9 Restructuring payments (19 ) (33 ) — Gain on corporate owned life insurance (12 ) (21 ) (9 ) Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure (5 ) (5 ) (100 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable (123 ) 63 211 Inventories 174 (53 ) 63 Other current assets (22 ) 16 33 Accounts payable 329 (391 ) (151 ) Accrued expenses 186 (101 ) 120 Changes in other liabilities 9 171 48 Other, net 27 (69 ) 156 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,223 (22 ) 1,123 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (116 ) (77 ) (153 ) Investments in internal use software (12 ) (13 ) (16 ) Investments in and advances to equity investees (13 ) (10 ) 2 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — — (222 ) Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (137 ) (169 ) (108 ) Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 154 159 143 Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges 7 (28 ) (60 ) Other, net 14 3 (4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (103 ) (135 ) (418 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 1,977 22 — Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper (1,711 ) 410 468 Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (16 ) (15 ) (30 ) Net borrowings (payments) under short-term credit agreements 2 (21 ) (4 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (13 ) — (20 ) Dividend payments on common stock (194 ) (193 ) (204 ) Repurchases of common stock — — (706 ) Other, net 59 23 9 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 104 226 (487 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (8 ) (9 ) (55 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,216 60 163 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,751 1,691 1,397 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,967 $ 1,751 $ 1,560 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Nine months ended In millions September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 1,301 $ 1,970 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 499 493 Deferred income taxes (7 ) (14 ) Equity in income of investees, net of dividends (136 ) (44 ) Pension and OPEB expense 81 56 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (102 ) (130 ) Stock-based compensation expense 22 37 Restructuring payments (100 ) — Gain on corporate owned life insurance (50 ) (64 ) Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure (7 ) (54 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable 47 (101 ) Inventories (50 ) (62 ) Other current assets 73 48 Accounts payable 109 (3 ) Accrued expenses (236 ) (74 ) Changes in other liabilities 208 168 Other, net (72 ) 117 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,580 2,343 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (268 ) (395 ) Investments in internal use software (33 ) (50 ) Investments in and advances to equity investees (30 ) (16 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (237 ) Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (422 ) (367 ) Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 408 296 Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges (15 ) (86 ) Other, net 23 26 Net cash used in investing activities (337 ) (829 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 1,999 10 Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper (344 ) 122 Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (41 ) (47 ) Net borrowings under short-term credit agreements 6 53 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (26 ) (33 ) Dividend payments on common stock (582 ) (562 ) Repurchases of common stock (550 ) (806 ) Other, net 102 65 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 564 (1,198 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 31 (59 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,838 257 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,129 1,303 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,967 $ 1,560 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems New Power Total Segments Intersegment Eliminations (1) Total Three months ended September 27, 2020 External sales $ 1,617 $ 1,715 $ 1,201 $ 567 $ 18 $ 5,118 $ — $ 5,118 Intersegment sales 495 6 340 414 — 1,255 (1,255 ) — Total sales 2,112 1,721 1,541 981 18 6,373 (1,255 ) 5,118 Research, development and engineering expenses 72 9 64 53 26 224 — 224 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 74 13 13 — (2 ) 98 — 98 Interest income 1 1 1 1 — 4 — 4 EBITDA (2) 382 182 261 101 (40 ) 886 (10 ) 876 Depreciation and amortization (3) 51 30 47 32 5 165 — 165 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 18.1 % 10.6 % 16.9 % 10.3 % NM 13.9 % 17.1 % Three months ended September 29, 2019 External sales $ 1,822 $ 2,001 $ 1,253 $ 683 $ 9 $ 5,768 $ — $ 5,768 Intersegment sales 594 3 397 443 — 1,437 (1,437 ) — Total sales 2,416 2,004 1,650 1,126 9 7,205 (1,437 ) 5,768 Research, development and engineering expenses 79 7 73 58 25 242 — 242 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 34 12 9 13 — 68 — 68 Interest income 5 4 2 3 — 14 — 14 EBITDA (2) 341 186 286 158 (36 ) 935 23 958 Depreciation and amortization (3) 50 29 67 29 2 177 — 177 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.1 % 9.3 % 17.3 % 14.0 % NM 13.0 % 16.6 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019. (2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. (3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expenses."

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems New Power Total Segments Intersegment Eliminations (1) Total Nine months ended September 27, 2020 External sales $ 4,133 $ 5,123 $ 3,192 $ 1,495 $ 38 $ 13,981 $ — $ 13,981 Intersegment sales 1,560 17 1,001 1,147 — 3,725 (3,725 ) — Total sales 5,693 5,140 4,193 2,642 38 17,706 (3,725 ) 13,981 Research, development and engineering expenses 217 20 187 148 79 651 — 651 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 236 45 46 18 (3 ) 342 — 342 Interest income 6 3 3 3 — 15 — 15 EBITDA (2) 897 500 681 269 (121 ) 2,226 45 2,271 Depreciation and amortization (3) 155 91 142 96 13 497 — 497 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 15.8 % 9.7 % 16.2 % 10.2 % NM 12.6 % 16.2 % Nine months ended September 29, 2019 External sales $ 5,879 $ 6,009 $ 4,055 $ 2,030 $ 20 $ 17,993 $ — $ 17,993 Intersegment sales 1,893 24 1,302 1,376 — 4,595 (4,595 ) — Total sales 7,772 6,033 5,357 3,406 20 22,588 (4,595 ) 17,993 Research, development and engineering expenses 245 21 223 171 70 730 — 730 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 152 35 30 39 — 256 — 256 Interest income 13 12 6 7 — 38 — 38 EBITDA (2) 1,195 529 908 469 (98 ) 3,003 46 3,049 Depreciation and amortization (3) 151 86 160 88 6 491 — 491 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 15.4 % 8.8 % 16.9 % 13.8 % NM 13.3 % 16.9 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019. (2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. (3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $2 million and $2 million for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expense."

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income is shown in the table below:

Three months ended Nine months ended In millions September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 Total EBITDA $ 876 $ 958 $ 2,271 $ 3,049 Less: Depreciation and amortization 165 177 497 491 Interest expense 25 26 71 87 Income before income taxes $ 686 $ 755 $ 1,703 $ 2,471

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA

(Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

Three months ended Nine months ended In millions September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 Manufacturing entities Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd. $ 30 $ 15 $ 81 $ 56 Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 20 10 54 40 Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 7 10 27 32 All other manufacturers 22 (1) 21 100 (1)(2) 76 Distribution entities Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda. 6 6 23 19 All other distributors 1 1 1 — Cummins share of net income 86 63 286 223 Royalty and interest income 12 5 56 33 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 98 $ 68 $ 342 $ 256 (1) Includes impairment charges of $10 million and $13 million for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, respectively, for a joint venture in the Power Systems segment. (2) Includes $37 million in adjustments related to tax changes within India's 2020-2021 Union Budget of India (India Tax Law Changes) passed in March 2020.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, were 26.5 percent and 23.6 percent, respectively.

The three months ended September 27, 2020, contained unfavorable discrete items of $31 million, or $0.21 per share, consisting of $17 million of changes in tax reserves, $8 million of provision to return adjustments relating to tax returns filed for 2019 and $6 million of net other discrete items.

The nine months ended September 27, 2020, contained $27 million, or $0.18 per share, of unfavorable net discrete tax items, primarily due to $34 million of unfavorable changes in tax reserves and $8 million of provision to return adjustments, partially offset by $15 million of favorable tax changes within India's 2020-2021 Union Budget of India (India Tax Law Change) passed in March of 2020. The India Tax Law Change eliminated the dividend distribution tax and replaced it with a lower rate withholding tax as the burden shifted from the dividend payor to the dividend recipient for a net favorable income statement impact of $35 million.

The India Tax Law Change resulted in the following adjustments to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income in the first nine months of 2020:

In millions Favorable (Unfavorable) Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 37 Income tax expense (1) 17 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (19 ) Net income statement impact $ 35 (1) The adjustment to "Income tax expense" includes $15 million of discrete items.

AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY AND CREDIT RATINGS

Available Liquidity

Cash provided by operations is typically our principal source of liquidity with $1,580 million generated in the nine months ended September 27, 2020. Our sources of liquidity include:

September 27, 2020 In millions Total U.S. International Primary location of international balances Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,967 $ 1,793 $ 1,174 China, Mexico, Singapore, Belgium, Australia, Netherlands, Canada Marketable securities (1) 345 75 270 India Total $ 3,312 $ 1,868 $ 1,444 Available credit capacity Revolving credit facilities (2) $ 3,184 International and other uncommitted domestic credit facilities $ 191 (1) The majority of marketable securities could be liquidated into cash within a few days. (2) The five-year credit facility for $2.0 billion and the 364-day credit facility for $1.5 billion, maturing August 2023 and August 2021, respectively, are maintained primarily to provide backup liquidity for our commercial paper borrowings and general corporate purposes. At September 27, 2020, we had $316 million of commercial paper outstanding, which effectively reduced the available capacity under our revolving credit facilities to $3.2 billion.

Credit Ratings

In August of 2020, concurrent with our new $2 billion debt issuance, both Standard and Poor's Rating Services and Moody's Investors Service, Inc. reviewed and reaffirmed their respective credit rating and stable outlook. Our rating and outlook from each of the credit rating agencies as of the date of filing are shown in the table below.

Long-Term Short-Term Credit Rating Agency (1) Senior Debt Rating Debt Rating Outlook Standard and Poor’s Rating Services A+ A1 Stable Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. A2 P1 Stable (1) Credit ratings are not recommendations to buy, are subject to change, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating. In addition, we undertake no obligation to update disclosures concerning our credit ratings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

Three months ended Nine months ended In millions September 27,

2020 June 28,

2020 September 29,

2019 September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 501 $ 276 $ 622 $ 1,288 $ 1,960 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales 9.8 % 7.2 % 10.8 % 9.2 % 10.9 % Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 (7 ) (6 ) 13 10 Consolidated net income 504 269 616 1,301 1,970 Add: Interest expense 25 23 26 71 87 Income tax expense 182 93 139 402 501 Depreciation and amortization 165 164 177 497 491 EBITDA $ 876 $ 549 $ 958 $ 2,271 $ 3,049 EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 17.1 % 14.3 % 16.6 % 16.2 % 16.9 %

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA

(Unaudited)

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 750 $ 415 $ 694 $ — $ 1,859 Medium-duty truck and bus 618 391 492 — 1,501 Light-duty automotive 353 180 522 — 1,055 Off-highway 437 437 404 — 1,278 Total sales $ 2,158 $ 1,423 $ 2,112 $ — $ 5,693 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 979 $ 970 $ 851 $ 755 $ 3,555 Medium-duty truck and bus 721 739 645 602 2,707 Light-duty automotive 382 480 478 464 1,804 Off-highway 571 514 442 463 1,990 Total sales $ 2,653 $ 2,703 $ 2,416 $ 2,284 $ 10,056

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2020 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 25,800 15,900 23,300 — 65,000 Medium-duty 61,200 44,900 50,100 — 156,200 Light-duty 49,400 29,800 67,200 — 146,400 Total units 136,400 90,600 140,600 — 367,600 2019 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 33,900 35,000 28,000 25,700 122,600 Medium-duty 79,000 76,400 63,200 64,800 283,400 Light-duty 56,400 64,100 62,600 62,800 245,900 Total units 169,300 175,500 153,800 153,300 651,900

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 787 $ 654 $ 722 $ — $ 2,163 Power generation 376 377 416 — 1,169 Service 328 297 304 — 929 Engines 323 277 279 — 879 Total sales $ 1,814 $ 1,605 $ 1,721 $ — $ 5,140 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 844 $ 833 $ 798 $ 815 $ 3,290 Power generation 403 427 467 487 1,784 Service 363 373 376 367 1,479 Engines 391 395 363 369 1,518 Total sales $ 2,001 $ 2,028 $ 2,004 $ 2,038 $ 8,071

Component Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Components segment by product line were as follows:

2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Emission solutions $ 664 $ 472 $ 665 $ — $ 1,801 Filtration 312 255 314 — 881 Turbo technologies 270 216 281 — 767 Electronics and fuel systems 174 164 187 — 525 Automated transmissions 82 43 94 — 219 Total sales $ 1,502 $ 1,150 $ 1,541 $ — $ 4,193 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Emission solutions $ 854 $ 828 $ 745 $ 695 $ 3,122 Filtration 325 331 310 315 1,281 Turbo technologies 335 319 279 285 1,218 Electronics and fuel systems 198 212 170 179 759 Automated transmissions 149 156 146 83 534 Total sales $ 1,861 $ 1,846 $ 1,650 $ 1,557 $ 6,914

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 519 $ 424 $ 601 $ — $ 1,544 Industrial 296 291 309 — 896 Generator technologies 69 62 71 — 202 Total sales $ 884 $ 777 $ 981 $ — $ 2,642 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 567 $ 668 $ 647 $ 636 $ 2,518 Industrial 420 432 392 332 1,576 Generator technologies 90 103 87 86 366 Total sales $ 1,077 $ 1,203 $ 1,126 $ 1,054 $ 4,460

High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:

2020 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 1,800 1,000 2,300 — 5,100 Industrial 1,000 1,000 1,200 — 3,200 Total units 2,800 2,000 3,500 — 8,300 2019 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 2,100 2,300 2,300 2,400 9,100 Industrial 1,600 1,600 1,400 1,400 6,000 Total units 3,700 3,900 3,700 3,800 15,100

