Turning Point Brands Makes Strategic Investment into dosist A World-Class and Globally Recognized Cannabis Brand
Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients, today announced a $15 million strategic investment in leading global cannabinoid company dosist and an exclusive co-development and distribution agreement of a new national CBD brand, created in partnership with dosist’s thc-free business unit. Additionally, TPB has an option to invest another $15 million at pre-determined terms within the next 12 months.
“The cannabis market is exploding and now is the opportune time to invest in the space and significantly expand our addressable market,” said Larry Wexler, CEO of Turning Point Brands. “With its leadership in results-oriented plant-based formulas and dose control technology, global recognition, consumer trust and scalability, dosist was the clear choice to be our new partner in this critical growth market. We couldn’t be more pleased to enter into this agreement with dosist, to not only help fuel its exciting new business and co-create a completely new CBD brand for our retail partners, but also to leverage their expertise as a marketing powerhouse to help build the future of both our companies.”
“We are extremely proud to partner with Turning Point Brands on our next phase of growth and distribution as we continue to transcend the way consumers think about their health and wellness,” said Gunner Winston, CEO of dosist. “Turning Point’s leadership team has demonstrated remarkable foresight and vision about the future and opportunity for federally legal cannabinoid products. The synergy between our brands around this scope and mission is incredible and we are excited by what we will achieve together with this partnership.”
Since its launch in 2016, dosist has quickly established itself as a pre-eminent and globally recognized cannabis brand through its award-winning innovations (Time Magazine, Fast Company, Bloomberg), and superior marketing prowess. The renowned dosist product portfolio, including its internationally patented dose-control inhalation technology, delivers scientifically engineered formulations targeting key human need states. dosist formulas offer consumers a complete range of solutions, starting with its core line featuring balanced ratios of cbd to thc, and their thc-plus line, a collection of high potency formulas designed for targeted thc-forward experiences.
