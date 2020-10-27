Turning Point Brands Makes Strategic Investment into dosist A World-Class and Globally Recognized Cannabis Brand

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients, today announced a $15 million strategic investment in leading global cannabinoid company dosist and an exclusive co-development and distribution agreement of a new national CBD brand, created in partnership with dosist’s thc-free business unit. Additionally, TPB has an option to invest another $15 million at pre-determined terms within the next 12 months.

“The cannabis market is exploding and now is the opportune time to invest in the space and significantly expand our addressable market,” said Larry Wexler, CEO of Turning Point Brands. “With its leadership in results-oriented plant-based formulas and dose control technology, global recognition, consumer trust and scalability, dosist was the clear choice to be our new partner in this critical growth market. We couldn’t be more pleased to enter into this agreement with dosist, to not only help fuel its exciting new business and co-create a completely new CBD brand for our retail partners, but also to leverage their expertise as a marketing powerhouse to help build the future of both our companies.”