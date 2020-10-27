The LGL Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Warrant Dividend
The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) (the "Company") today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, relating to a proposed dividend of warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. The Company intends for the warrants to be listed and traded on the NYSE American separately from the common stock, subject to NYSE American approval. Pursuant to the proposed warrant dividend, each holder of the Company's common stock will receive one warrant for each share of common stock owned and 5 warrants will entitle their holder to purchase one share of the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $12.50. The warrants will be "European style warrants" and will only be exercisable on the earlier of (i) their expiration date, which will be the fifth anniversary of their issuance, and (ii) such date that the 30-day volume weighted average price per share, or VWAP, of the Company's common stock is greater than or equal to $17.50.
The Company intends to set a record date for the dividend in the coming weeks.
Marc Gabelli, the Company's chairman, commented, "We are pleased that with this warrant dividend, shareholders can efficiently participate in a portion of the Company's future value. This offering also allows for the Company to further strengthen its balance sheet while providing additional future flexibility for value creation. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone. We are proud to say the professionals across the Company's global operations have continued to perform in these difficult times, and regularly surpass customer expectations. For example, earlier this year, Mtron's delivery of critical ventilator components to GE Healthcare underscored the essential nature of (y)our operations well beyond defense and communications. Due to the complications associated with government COVID-19 financial support, and the Company's later determination to return such support, it is imperative that the Company maintain and strengthen its balance sheet while also enhancing its growth as an independent critical component manufacturer for the nation's vital supply chains. The Board continues to explore growth organically and through diversified merger and acquisitions and believes the relationship with the SPAC has enhanced its strategic profile in this context. A conference call will be held prior to yearend providing an update on operations. We thank our partners, professional staff, clients, communities, and shareholders for their ongoing commitment."
