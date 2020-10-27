The LGL Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Warrant Dividend

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) (the "Company") today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, relating to a proposed dividend of warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. The Company intends for the warrants to be listed and traded on the NYSE American separately from the common stock, subject to NYSE American approval. Pursuant to the proposed warrant dividend, each holder of the Company's common stock will receive one warrant for each share of common stock owned and 5 warrants will entitle their holder to purchase one share of the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $12.50. The warrants will be "European style warrants" and will only be exercisable on the earlier of (i) their expiration date, which will be the fifth anniversary of their issuance, and (ii) such date that the 30-day volume weighted average price per share, or VWAP, of the Company's common stock is greater than or equal to $17.50.

The Company intends to set a record date for the dividend in the coming weeks.