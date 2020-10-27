Eloxx Announces The Publication of Two Manuscripts on ELX-02 and It’s ERSG Library In Two Leading Journals

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ELOX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by nonsense mutations limiting production of functional proteins,today announced that two scientific manuscripts have been published in two leading journals; Expert Opinion on Investigational Drugs and Journal of Experimental Eye Research. Both manuscripts are now available online and in the Scientific Documents section of our website at https://www.eloxxpharma.com/scientific-publications/.

“We are pleased that two manuscripts on ELX-02 and other small molecule compounds in our ERSG library have been published. The first manuscript, a review of ELX-02 by Professor Eitan Kerem, MD, Senior Attending Physician at the Hadassah CF Center in Jerusalem, Israel and Senior Medical Consultant to Eloxx, details the development of ELX-02 for the restoration of functional protein in nonsense-mediated disease in support of our ongoing Phase 2 trials. The second manuscript, in the Journal of Experimental Eye Research, demonstrates that multiple small molecules in our ERSG library mediate dose-dependent read-through at the back of the eye after a single intravitreal injection,” said Matthew Goddeeris, PhD, Vice President of Research, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. “Collectively, these manuscripts demonstrate the wide-ranging potential of our small molecule read-through approach to rare genetic disorders mediated by nonsense mutations; from targeted delivery for inherited retinal disorders to systemic delivery for multi-system disorders like cystic fibrosis. IND enabling preclinical studies are also underway for our library of ERSG compounds in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.”