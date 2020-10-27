Midland and Probe Identify Several High-Priority Target Areas South of Fenelon-Tabasco Following Induced Polarization Survey

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Probe Metals Inc. (“Probe”) , is pleased to announce the identification of three high-priority areas following the OreVision induced polarization (“OreVision IP”) survey conducted in September 2020, less than four (4) kilometres south of the Fenelon deposit and the Tabasco, Area 51 and Reaper zones held by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (“Wallbridge”).

Geophysical surveys conducted during the summer of 2020 included a new OreVision IP survey totalling 42.5 kilometres and covering a structural domain similar to the Fenelon-Tabasco-Area 51 gold zone held by Wallbridge. The geophysical interpretation indicates the presence of several high-chargeability axes that are commonly combined with resistivity highs. Some of these axes were deemed high priority as they are located in highly prospective areas characterized by a high degree of structural complexity. This complexity is mainly the result of a higher density of NW-SE, E-W, and ENE-WSW-trending structures.

In addition, a geochemical sampling program covering the IP grid is also underway; to date, 400 of the 520 sites have been sampled. A drilling program is planned for the winter of 2021, to test the best targets combining geophysical and geochemical anomalies and structural complexities.

The Gaudet-Fenelon JV property (50% Midland / 50% Probe) consists of 226 claims (125 square kilometres) covering the Lower Detour Gold Trend (“LDGT”) over a strike length of 35 kilometres and is adjacent to the Wallbridge property hosting the Fenelon, Tabasco and Reaper gold zones.

Cautionary statement :

Mineralization occurring at Fenelon, Tabasco, Area 51 and Reaper zones is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on project Gaudet/Fenelon JV held by Midland/Probe described in this press release.

