 

Progenity Presents Data from Award-Winning Abstract on Novel Ingestible Lab-in-a-Capsule at American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 12:30  |  71   |   |   

Oral and poster presentations feature data on the use of PIL Dx to assess and diagnose SIBO

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products and innovation in the field of gastrointestinal precision medicine, is pleased to announce an oral presentation, which was awarded the Category Award (Small Intestine), and a poster, both related to the Progenity Ingestible Laboratory Diagnostics (PIL Dx) capsule in SIBO, which are presented at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) virtual annual meeting taking place October 23-28, 2020. The data in these presentations demonstrate the achievement of critical de-risking steps in Progenity’s progress toward novel approaches for the assessment, diagnosis, and future treatment of gastrointestinal diseases through ingestible capsule devices.

Small intestinal bacterial growth (SIBO) is an abnormal overgrowth of bacteria in the small bowel, with signs and symptoms that overlap with other gastrointestinal diseases leading to over 100 million patient visits in the US annually. Current diagnostic methods are invasive or inaccurate, which often leads to empiric use of antibiotics without a clear diagnosis.

PIL Dx is an ingestible capsule with a built-in assay and a fluorescent spectrophotometer designed to achieve targeted localization, collect and analyze intestinal fluid samples, and transmit data in real time, without a need to recover the capsule. As such, PIL Dx represents a promising alternative for diagnosing SIBO, and eventually, other difficult-to-diagnose GI disorders.

The oral presentation by renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Satish Rao, MD, PhD, FACG highlights results of a multi-site study of 66 subjects in which a benchtop version of the Progenity SIBO assay showed 94% agreement with the current standard of endoscopic aspiration and total bacterial count. “I am very pleased with the results of our collaborative research. Our data highlight the potential for innovative technologies, such as those being developed by Progenity, to advance the field and provide less invasive, yet accurate tools to diagnose SIBO,” said Dr. Rao. “The studies showcased at ACG indicate promising progress towards ingestible, autonomous assays that could one day become a gold standard in GI diagnostics, where today, none exist.”

Seite 1 von 3
Progenity Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
PROG Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Progenity, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2020
09.10.20
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Progenity, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – PROG
09.10.20
Progenity to Present Precision Medicine Abstracts at American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Virtual Annual Meeting in October
01.10.20
PROG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Progenity, Inc.
01.10.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Progenity, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
01.10.20
Progenity Supports the Preeclampsia Foundation Call to Action to Accelerate Development and Adoption of Biomarker Tests for Preeclampsia
30.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Progenity, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 27, 2020