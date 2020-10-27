Progenity Presents Data from Award-Winning Abstract on Novel Ingestible Lab-in-a-Capsule at American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Oral and poster presentations feature data on the use of PIL Dx to assess and diagnose SIBO

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity , Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products and innovation in the field of gastrointestinal precision medicine, is pleased to announce an oral presentation, which was awarded the Category Award (Small Intestine), and a poster, both related to the Progenity Ingestible Laboratory Diagnostics (PIL Dx) capsule in SIBO, which are presented at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) virtual annual meeting taking place October 23-28, 2020. The data in these presentations demonstrate the achievement of critical de-risking steps in Progenity’s progress toward novel approaches for the assessment, diagnosis, and future treatment of gastrointestinal diseases through ingestible capsule devices.



Small intestinal bacterial growth (SIBO) is an abnormal overgrowth of bacteria in the small bowel, with signs and symptoms that overlap with other gastrointestinal diseases leading to over 100 million patient visits in the US annually. Current diagnostic methods are invasive or inaccurate, which often leads to empiric use of antibiotics without a clear diagnosis.

PIL Dx is an ingestible capsule with a built-in assay and a fluorescent spectrophotometer designed to achieve targeted localization, collect and analyze intestinal fluid samples, and transmit data in real time, without a need to recover the capsule. As such, PIL Dx represents a promising alternative for diagnosing SIBO, and eventually, other difficult-to-diagnose GI disorders.

The oral presentation by renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Satish Rao, MD, PhD, FACG highlights results of a multi-site study of 66 subjects in which a benchtop version of the Progenity SIBO assay showed 94% agreement with the current standard of endoscopic aspiration and total bacterial count. “I am very pleased with the results of our collaborative research. Our data highlight the potential for innovative technologies, such as those being developed by Progenity, to advance the field and provide less invasive, yet accurate tools to diagnose SIBO,” said Dr. Rao. “The studies showcased at ACG indicate promising progress towards ingestible, autonomous assays that could one day become a gold standard in GI diagnostics, where today, none exist.”