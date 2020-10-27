Probe Metals and Midland Exploration Identify Several High-Priority Target Areas South of Fenelon-Tabasco on the Detour Gaudet-Fenelon JV Project

Highlights :



New OreVision IP survey identified three high-priority target areas 4 km south of Wallbridge’s Fenelon deposit

Follow-up g eochemical survey underway

Drilling program planned for the winter of 2021.



TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”), in partnership with Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), is pleased to announce the identification of three high-priority areas less than four (4) kilometres south of the Fenelon deposit and the Tabasco, Area 51 and Reaper zones held by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (“Wallbridge”). The three areas were identified by an OreVision induced polarization geophysical survey conducted in September 2020 on the Detour Gaudet-Fenelon Project (the “JV Project”).

The geophysical survey conducted during the summer of 2020 totalled 42.5 kilometres and covered a structural domain similar to the Fenelon-Tabasco-Area 51 gold zone held by Wallbridge. The geophysical interpretation indicates the presence of several high-chargeability anomalies that are also associated with resistivity highs, a signature typical of quartz-vein hosted gold deposits. The geophysical anomalies are typically found along areas with a higher density of NW-SE, E-W, and ENE-WSW-trending structures, similar to those hosting the gold mineralization to the north of the property.