 

DGAP-Adhoc SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Elimination of the convertible bond of 257 million EUR resolved in connection with the merger, for the benefit of its shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.10.2020, 12:36  |  82   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Mergers & Acquisitions
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Elimination of the convertible bond of 257 million EUR resolved in connection with the merger, for the benefit of its shareholders

27-Oct-2020 / 12:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+++ Ad-hoc announcement +++

 

SGT German Private Equity - Elimination of the convertible bond of 257 million
EUR resolved in connection with the merger, for the benefit of its shareholders


- Elimination of the issuance of the convertible bond of 257 million EUR and the imminent dilution of up to 103 million shares, without replacement

- Retrospective, fundamental improvement of the conditions of the ongoing merger

- Many times higher upside opportunity for its shareholders
 

Frankfurt/Main, 27 October 2020 - Today, the SGT German Private Equity, a listed private equity asset manager, has agreed with the shareholders of the merger partner SGT Capital Pte. Ltd., SGT Capital LLC, retrospectively to their merger resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 7 August 2020 that the convertible bond of 257.46 million EUR, that was resolved as a compensation for the contribution in kind, will not be issued, but cancelled without replacement. This relieves the liabilities' side of the future balance sheet of the merged company substantially and eliminates the imminent dilution of the existing shareholders of up to 103 million shares.

The reason for the concession of the elimination of the planned issuance of the convertible bond is a surprisingly asymmetrical accounting effect under IFRS, being opposed to advise previously obtained, which would have caused significant book losses upon each fund raising achievement for the launched private equity fund beyond the base case scenario of 1 billion USD fund volume, hence would have repeatedly hit the profit and loss statement strongly.

Seite 1 von 3
SGT German Private Equity Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group gewinnt 240-MW-Projekt in den USA
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Umsätze stabilisieren sich auf niedrigerem Niveau - Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: sales revenues stabilise at lower level - reliable forecast not possible for fiscal ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX beginnt mit erstem Bohrprogramm auf Liegenschaft King Tut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier records earnings growth of 54 percent in the first nine months of 2020 ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2020
BMEX Gold Inc.: Bohrprogramm des Jahres gestartet: Aktie zieht an - Jetzt einsteigen!
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Vorstandsernennung
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA auf Kurs: Private-Equity-Investor mit neuer Guidance - Ziele für Umsatz und ...
Arbor Metals schließt Explorationsprogramm ab und reicht Bodenproben ein!
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Wegfall der in Zusammenhang mit der Fusion beschlossenen Wandelanleihe von 257 Mio. EUR zum Vorteil ihrer Aktionäre (deutsch)
12:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Wegfall der in Zusammenhang mit der Fusion beschlossenen Wandelanleihe von 257 Mio. EUR zum Vorteil ihrer Aktionäre
09:25 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA deutsch
09:25 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA english
09:11 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA deutsch
09:11 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA english
24.10.20
DGAP-DD: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA english
24.10.20
DGAP-DD: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA deutsch
24.10.20
DGAP-DD: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA deutsch
24.10.20
DGAP-DD: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
3.351
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA