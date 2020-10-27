 

World's First Green Hydrogen Universal Charging Station for Electric and Hydrogen Vehicles, H2-Greenforce, Extends Preferred Series A Funding Raising up to $12 Million to Debut Green Island

Municipalities, Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hydrogen Charging Vehicles Can Access Affordable Green Power

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H2-Greenforce, the latest green hydrogen production, distribution and storage technology, announced today Series A investment of $12 million. The financing will be used to further the proprietary technology platform and to fund business and project development.

Hydrogen is the most available chemical element in the universe. H2-Greenforce is introducing a new, self-sustainable way of harvesting hydrogen to reduce pollution, meet the demands of EV mobility and drive down green hydrogen costs enough to power the energy infrastructure.

"H2-Greenforce has developed a unique offer and proprietary technology for this developing green hydrogen market," said Kevin Harrington. "What Del and the team have built is impressive, and I am excited to be a part of a business that is bringing green hydrogen to the market at utility scale. This is a great example of the type of founder-led, growth market business I like to invest in."

The momentum around electric vehicle adoption and decarbonization regulation is rising. Current power infrastructure does not have the capacity to handle the future energy demand. H2's stationary production and storage solution, Green Island, is designed to take advantage of renewable energy sources like solar, wind and hydro-power, to convert water into green hydrogen and oxygen, and then store and distribute it on premise. The solution scales from 2.2 MW up to an industrial scale of 200 MW and beyond. Green Island also captures pure oxygen byproduct for distribution to medical and industrial users.

"We want H2-Greenforce to be synonymous with green electricity," said Del Allison, founder and CEO. "We provide the best solution for the world's green energy infrastructure demand and the rapidly evolving EV and hydrogen charging dilemma. We're excited to have partners on board that provide us not only capital, but also strategic experience to grow our business globally." 

Since its official launch, H2-Greenforce has attracted worldwide interest and is in the process of building its first industrial scale Green Island in Germany, in addition to a pipeline of projects in Europe, Africa and North America.

About H2-Greenforce:

Founded in 2019 in New Jersey, H2's mission is to decarbonize our planet through production of green electricity. H2-Greenforce combines its own proprietary green hydrogen technology and know-how, with advanced industrial components to build self-sustainable electric infrastructure. H2-Greenforce is a trademark of H2-Greenforce LLC in the United States and other countries. For more information contact: Michael Tournas: MTournas@H2-Greenforce.com.

 



