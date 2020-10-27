Accenture Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Managed Infrastructure Services, North America

Accenture’s position in the Leaders quadrant comes as Gartner cites that “by 2022, organizations that fail to align business units’ digital product development with a centralized sourcing strategy for a digital platform will have infrastructure costs up to 40% higher than expected.”

“Companies need a ‘cloud-first’ strategy to accelerate their digital transformation. This requires fundamentally different thinking about all aspects of your business, including how you operate your IT estate. It means continuously managing consumption, capacity, performance, security and crucially – cost,” said Karthik Narain, who leads Accenture Cloud First. “Accenture helps companies run and optimize in the cloud by implementing a modern infrastructure framework that features high automation, self-service, faster deployment of services and financial transparency to yield the value, speed and innovation a digital business needs.”

For the report, Gartner evaluated 20 leading service providers’ ability to deliver data center managed services in North America relating to data center outsourcing, hybrid infrastructure managed services, private cloud/mainframe/ERP hosting managed services, etc. Gartner assessed each organization's ability to execute and completeness of vision to place them into four groups: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

For clients outside North America, Accenture provides a copy of Gartner’s June 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Managed Infrastructure Services, Asia Pacific and Europe.

