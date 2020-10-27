 

Accenture Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Managed Infrastructure Services, North America

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Managed Infrastructure Services, North America.

Accenture’s position in the Leaders quadrant comes as Gartner cites that “by 2022, organizations that fail to align business units’ digital product development with a centralized sourcing strategy for a digital platform will have infrastructure costs up to 40% higher than expected.”

“Companies need a ‘cloud-first’ strategy to accelerate their digital transformation. This requires fundamentally different thinking about all aspects of your business, including how you operate your IT estate. It means continuously managing consumption, capacity, performance, security and crucially – cost,” said Karthik Narain, who leads Accenture Cloud First. “Accenture helps companies run and optimize in the cloud by implementing a modern infrastructure framework that features high automation, self-service, faster deployment of services and financial transparency to yield the value, speed and innovation a digital business needs.”

For the report, Gartner evaluated 20 leading service providers’ ability to deliver data center managed services in North America relating to data center outsourcing, hybrid infrastructure managed services, private cloud/mainframe/ERP hosting managed services, etc. Gartner assessed each organization's ability to execute and completeness of vision to place them into four groups: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

*Source: 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Managed Infrastructure Services, North America, Mark Ray, Daniel Barros, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Andrew Miljanovski, Leah Ciavardini, 9 June 2020.

For clients outside North America, Accenture provides a copy of Gartner’s June 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Managed Infrastructure Services, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services – all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

