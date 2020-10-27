 

Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform Wins Two XCelent Industry Awards

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has received two XCelent awards for its life insurance and annuity platform from research and advisory firm Celent.

The awards, acknowledged in the Celent report titled, “New Business and Underwriting Systems: North America Life Insurance Edition,” recognize the Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP) as the highest-rated solution from among 14 new business and underwriting systems in both the “Advanced Technology” and “Breadth of Functionality” categories.

Karen Monks, a senior analyst in Celent's North American insurance practice, said, “COVID-19 has forced life insurers to deeply examine their underwriting processes. The mandate for lockdown and working from home accelerated a long overdue digitalization of the life insurance business model. We believe ALIP is a strong candidate for life insurers looking to automate their new business and underwriting process. Their user interface continues to be among the best reviewed and is built with a responsive design.”

Shay Alon, who leads Accenture’s Life and Annuity Products and Platforms business, said, “Insurers want to ensure that their underwriters have the right platforms and technologies to deliver straight-through processing to their distributors and customers — which requires them to connect better with the digital ecosystem around them, be data-driven and adopt cloud and artificial intelligence in underwriting. We are honored to be recognized by Celent for our digital capabilities that help insurers provide their customers with seamless processes.”

ALIP is a robust, configurable and scalable digital insurance platform that offers life insurance carriers and annuity providers advanced capabilities for product development, new-business development, underwriting, policy administration, claims and payout, underpinned by data analytics. It is available as an on-premise solution and over the cloud as an integrated suite of software with modules that can be implemented individually or as part of a broader migration strategy.

Accenture’s life and annuity software is part of Accenture Life Insurance Services.

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

