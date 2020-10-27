 

H2O Innovation will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021

globenewswire
27.10.2020, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST). The Corporation will also host a conference call, on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call during which the 2021 first quarter results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website.

Time and date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EST)
Dial in number: 1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

About H2O Innovation 
H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water technologies and services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Alternext Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:
H2O Innovation Inc.
www.h2oinnovation.com

Contact:
Marc Blanchet
+1 418-688-0170
marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com


