H2O Innovation will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST). The Corporation will also host a conference call, on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (EST).



Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call during which the 2021 first quarter results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website.