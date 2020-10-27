W&O Supply, Leading Worldwide Supplier To The Maritime Industry, Transforms Supply Chain Visibility With Low-Code Software Solution

- Insighter application, built on the Mendix low-code platform, was prototyped for customer in just one week

- Insighter offers real-time visibility into parts supply, generates measurable savings in staff time, and estimates acceleration of order delivery by 10–15%

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that W&O Supply, a leading global marine distributor headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, has rolled out Insighter, a custom order management and tracking system for its customer, Austal. The new digital solution, co-created by W&O and Austal, built on the Mendix low-code application development platform, automates and streamlines the entire procurement process, from initial RFQ to final order delivery at the shipyard.

Insighter replaces the stream of emails, phone calls and text messages that traditionally accompany product requisitions with a powerful yet simple digital application that supports workflow for both Austal and W&O. Insighter manages the entire document flow and offers real-time visibility into the status and location of every product on order, and automatically notifies the customer as key milestones in the delivery process are reached.

As a result of the more efficient organization, smoother processes, and unified communication, both parties should be able to reallocate resources, freeing their schedules for other responsibilities within their organizations. W&O estimates that Insighter could improve parts delivery times by 10 to 15%.

Previously, the process was saddled with challenges including disparate systems that did not communicate with each other, resulting in duplication of staff efforts in tracking parts down.

In recognition of the success and impact of the Insighter solution, Austal awarded W&O the Austal USA 2020 Supplier Innovation Award .

Austal is a global defense prime contractor and a designer and manufacturer of defense and commercial ships. One of Austal's current marquee contracts is for the U.S. Navy's LCS, or Littoral Combat Ship, a next-generation warship described by the Navy as a "fast, agile, mission-focused- platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation." Austal USA constructs the aluminum trimaran variant, "Independence," one of two variants in the LCS class.