Cornerstone Originals Celebrates First Birthday with New Content Relevant to Today's Challenges

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced its content creation arm, Cornerstone Studios, is releasing several new content series under the Cornerstone Originals brand to help organizations and their people prepare for some of the most significant workforce changes impacting the world today, including how to overcome new challenges, how to create a more equitable workplace and how to ensure people continually put their customers first.

Launched one year ago, Cornerstone Originals was created to help people successfully learn about and address trending workforce topics using unparalleled, innovative formats to reach new audiences. Available exclusively in curated subscriptions through Cornerstone Content Anytime, Cornerstone Originals, as well as the other Cornerstone Studios content brands, has helped organizations respond to emerging trends by delivering nearly 1,000 courses across 4 languages to 75 million professionals in the past year alone. This equates to about 20,000 hours of learning content that has been used to support the ongoing development of new skills for crucial topics like leadership, professional skills, customer service, remote work and creating compliant and diverse organizations.