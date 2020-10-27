 

Cornerstone Originals Celebrates First Birthday with New Content Relevant to Today's Challenges

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced its content creation arm, Cornerstone Studios, is releasing several new content series under the Cornerstone Originals brand to help organizations and their people prepare for some of the most significant workforce changes impacting the world today, including how to overcome new challenges, how to create a more equitable workplace and how to ensure people continually put their customers first.

Launched one year ago, Cornerstone Originals was created to help people successfully learn about and address trending workforce topics using unparalleled, innovative formats to reach new audiences. Available exclusively in curated subscriptions through Cornerstone Content Anytime, Cornerstone Originals, as well as the other Cornerstone Studios content brands, has helped organizations respond to emerging trends by delivering nearly 1,000 courses across 4 languages to 75 million professionals in the past year alone. This equates to about 20,000 hours of learning content that has been used to support the ongoing development of new skills for crucial topics like leadership, professional skills, customer service, remote work and creating compliant and diverse organizations.

“As a leader in the corporate learning space, we take responsibility in helping to transform people’s corporate learning experience into one that is more accessible, familiar and parallels their online learning experience at home,” said Douglas Segers, Head of Original Content, Cornerstone. “We are passionate about taking corporate learning content to the next level and pushing this industry forward with creative content and experiences that reach and engage new audiences.”

Starting this month, Cornerstone Originals has introduced several new exclusive content series that address learning objectives aimed at developing today’s most in-demand skillsets:

  • The H Files: Project Management: This engaging Cornerstone Originals series is presented in a fun, edutainment format and uses historical storytelling to explore some of the world’s most famous (and not-so-famous) project management feats. Designed for those who are new to project management, this episodic series spotlights best practices learned and where things went wrong. Starting today, all 10 lessons are available exclusively through the Cornerstone Content Anytime Professional Skills subscription. Learn more about The H Files.
  • DNA: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) for Digital Natives: As a continuation of Cornerstone Originals' most popular learning series DNA: Digital Native Advancement, this series introduces six new nanolearning lessons that tackle timely DEI issues, such as LGBTQ issues, mental health issues, the Black experience and more, through the eyes of Generation Z, also known as Digital Natives. DNA lessons are highly visual, mobile-first, under two minutes and are available exclusively through the Cornerstone Content Anytime Modern Compliance and the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion subscriptions. DNA: DEI is available starting today.
  • Made for Now: Sponsorship for High-Potential Employees: As part of a recurring series, these are courses featuring training that creates a more equitable workplace and presents a set of actions that leaders can take to help others advance in their careers. Starting today, these courses are available exclusively through the Cornerstone Content Anytime Leadership & Management subscription.
  • Take a Customer-Focused Approach to Your Role: This new series provides guidance and lessons for every employee, no matter their position, to continually approach their jobs with customers in mind. Designed as short, Microlearning courses - a format pioneered by Grovo - all 12 lessons are available exclusively through the Cornerstone Content Anytime Professional Skills subscription starting Oct. 30.

These new series also support Cornerstone Originals’ commitment to pioneer new learning formats, including short, bite-size lessons called nanolearning and nanocoaching. From DNA: Digital Native Advancement, a series of mobile-first courses that help Gen Z employees establish themselves at work, to Plan Z: Managing Digital Natives, a manager’s guide to coaching, mentoring and leading Gen Z employees, and Empowering Minds with Liggy Webb, a leader’s guide to stay mindful amid the challenges employees are experiencing today, Cornerstone Originals aims to elevate learning and development by taking a consumer-friendly approach to the corporate learning experience.

