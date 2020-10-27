 

BigCommerce Streamlines Omnichannel Sales Experience for Merchants with Modernized Channel Manager

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the availability of Channel Manager, a modernized platform feature that makes it easier for merchants to manage their comprehensive omnichannel sales presence. With access to a unified hub of all native and third-party storefront integrations – including marketplaces and advertising platforms such as Amazon, Facebook, Instagram, Google and Wish, as well as headless storefront channels like DEITY – BigCommerce merchants can streamline their back-end omnichannel operations and invest time in growing their business.

Wish, one of the largest and fastest-growing global ecommerce marketplaces and the latest to join the BigCommerce partner ecosystem, expands BigCommerce merchants’ visibility to 100 million monthly active users across more than 100 countries. In addition, BigCommerce merchants selling on Wish can now leverage Deliverr’s fast and affordable fulfillment to get the exclusive Wish 2-day delivery tag on their listings1. Alongside Deliverr, the Wish provider page will also highlight integrations with preferred partners CedCommerce and Feedonomics for improved marketplace listings, as well as other tools to enhance the overall marketplace selling experience.

“We’re delighted to be integrating Wish into BigCommerce’s partner ecosystem which will allow tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants to grow their sales by adding Wish as a marketplace channel. We look forward to expanding our collaboration over the next few months,” said Adam Hundt, product manager at Wish.

“We’ve seen 2-day and next-day delivery transform merchants’ websites in terms of ad efficiency, customer lifetime value and average order size,” said Michael Krakaris, co-founder at Deliverr. “We are thrilled to be BigCommerce’s Elite partner for omnichannel fulfillment. Merchants can now leverage both Deliverr and BigCommerce to offer an ultra-fast, cost-effective fulfillment experience everywhere they sell and delight their customers.”

With the new Channel Manager, merchants will be able to:

Centralize channel management. Merchants can now manage their full suite of existing storefront channels, including native and third-party sales channels, point of sale solutions and advertising feeds, all within a single destination.

Reach more shoppers faster. With the ability to integrate into leading marketplaces with a single click, merchants can easily expand their online presence to potentially connect with millions of shoppers.

